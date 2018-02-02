This Twitter thread on 7-year-old’s take on Donald Trump’s SOTU speech has left everyone LOL-ing!

President Donald Trump applauds as he finishes his first State of the Union address in the House chamber of the U.S. Capitol to a joint session of Congress in Washington. (Source: AP) President Donald Trump applauds as he finishes his first State of the Union address in the House chamber of the U.S. Capitol to a joint session of Congress in Washington. (Source: AP)

US President Donald Trump delivered his first State of the Union address on Tuesday (January 30). In his speech, Trump talked about ‘fixing a fractured immigration system’. It was a long speech, however, not the longest one. Clocked at 1.20 hour long, it only grabbed the third position — making it the third-longest State of the Union in history. However, when people around the world especially political analysts were trying to decipher key takeaways from the POTUS’ speech and why Melania Trump chose to wear white, one little girl too stayed up late past her bedtime to know what goes on in a SOTU.

Political reporter Greg Bluestein of Atlanta’s news website AJC was up at his home listening to Trump’s first SOTU address when his daughter demanded to stay awake and throw some questions at her dad, who “mistakenly had claimed he knew everything”.

Bluestein Live-tweeted the curve balls thrown at him by his daughter and Tweeple couldn’t have enough of it. From her great observation about why the POTUS married a “younger wife” to VP Mike Pence “just smiling” — the Twitter thread has left everyone in splits. And how the events unfolded, many found relatable as how they felt after Trump’s speech.

Read the full thread here.

The kid’s peppering me with questions: “He’s so old to have married a young wife. Or did she put makeup on to make her look younger. Daddy? Daddy answer me!” — Greg Bluestein (@bluestein) January 31, 2018

“They’re standing up so much. Well not everyone. Why are some standing and some sitting? Daddy! Answer me. Daddy! You said you know everything.” — Greg Bluestein (@bluestein) January 31, 2018

“Daddy. Who’s Apple? Why do they need need workers? Can I have fruit snacks. I’m hungry.” <I relented and she scurries away> — Greg Bluestein (@bluestein) January 31, 2018

“Daddy? Can I go look at pictures on the computer? I don’t want to watch this. Why are there are a lot of boys wearing blue and red? Daddy, answer me!” — Greg Bluestein (@bluestein) January 31, 2018

Update: She printed up about a dozen pictures while I wasn’t paying attention, using the rest of our color ink. But she has lots of pics of her kindergarten graduation now for her room. “Can I have another snack?” — Greg Bluestein (@bluestein) January 31, 2018

Here’s how Tweeple reacted to the thread:

“Some are being paid to stand up, the ones sitting down have integrity” — Dexter Morgan (@DexterKMorgan) January 31, 2018

“the vice president barely does anything”… have truer words ever been spoken? 😂 — Don Gordon (@DonGordon5) January 31, 2018

Tell your sweet, innocent daughter that NONE of us know what he’s talking about! #SOTU — Resist (@SDSunchaser) January 31, 2018

It’s like watching a living, Mannequin. pic.twitter.com/4mtBXGFB8D — Beth Donovan (@Dragonwitch) February 1, 2018

Best observation ever! She needs her own column, Daddy! Call it “Answer Me!” Too precious. — Dem Texas Girls (@TexDem16) January 31, 2018

😆😆😆My favorite is “Daddy Answer me, you said you know everything”! 😂😂😂 — Gamelia Milton (@GameliaM) January 31, 2018

This was the best, and relatable. I too had a lot of questions 😂 — Andrea Diaz (@AndreaDiazCNN) January 31, 2018

You should probably let her run your commentary. This is excellent! — Camila Knowles (@camilamknowles) January 31, 2018

Can you live tweet your 7 year old always?? — Ruwa (@StormyRuru) January 31, 2018

