This Twitter thread on 7-year-old’s take on Donald Trump’s SOTU speech has left everyone LOL-ing!

Political reporter Greg Bluestein of Atlanta's own news channel AJC was up at his home listening to Trump's first SOTU address when his daughter demanded to stay awake and throw some questions at her dad.

Written by Shreya Das | New Delhi | Published: February 2, 2018 1:55 pm
donald trump, sotu, state of the union address, trump sotu speech, trump sotu speech funny reactions, trump sotu speech memes, viral news, trending news, trump jokes, trump memes, indian express President Donald Trump applauds as he finishes his first State of the Union address in the House chamber of the U.S. Capitol to a joint session of Congress in Washington. (Source: AP)
US President Donald Trump delivered his first State of the Union address on Tuesday (January 30). In his speech, Trump talked about ‘fixing a fractured immigration system’. It was a long speech, however, not the longest one. Clocked at 1.20 hour long, it only grabbed the third position — making it the third-longest State of the Union in history. However, when people around the world especially political analysts were trying to decipher key takeaways from the POTUS’ speech and why Melania Trump chose to wear white, one little girl too stayed up late past her bedtime to know what goes on in a SOTU.

Political reporter Greg Bluestein of Atlanta’s news website AJC was up at his home listening to Trump’s first SOTU address when his daughter demanded to stay awake and throw some questions at her dad, who “mistakenly had claimed he knew everything”.

Bluestein Live-tweeted the curve balls thrown at him by his daughter and Tweeple couldn’t have enough of it. From her great observation about why the POTUS married a “younger wife” to VP Mike Pence “just smiling” — the Twitter thread has left everyone in splits. And how the events unfolded, many found relatable as how they felt after Trump’s speech.

Read the full thread here.

Here’s how Tweeple reacted to the thread:

[with inputs from AP]

