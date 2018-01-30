Donald Trump’s ‘State of the Uniom’ typo tickets are out, and Twitterati can’t get enough of it

A typo on the ticket issued for President Donald Trump’s first State of the Union address created quite a buzz on social media. (Source: Raul M Grijalva/Twitter, Wokeluisa/Twitter) A typo on the ticket issued for President Donald Trump’s first State of the Union address created quite a buzz on social media. (Source: Raul M Grijalva/Twitter, Wokeluisa/Twitter)

The US President Donald Trump may be all set to give his first State of the Union address, but the tickets of the event seem to have already created quite a buzz for a “glaring typo” that was spotted on social media. The mistake, which reads “State of the Uniom” instead of State of the Union, was put out on Twitter by Raul M Grijalva, a democrat politician.

Posting the picture of the ticket he received, Grijalva wrote, “Just received my ticket for the State of the Union. Looks like @BetsyDeVosEd was in charge of spell checking… #SOTUniom.” The spelling error garnered a lot of attention and people couldn’t stop mocking Trump about it. Once viral, the tweet had received over 3,900 retweets and 8,000 likes, at the time the article was written.

Check out the wrongly printed ticket here:

Just received my ticket for the State of the Union. Looks like @BetsyDeVosEd was in charge of spell checking… #SOTUniom pic.twitter.com/ZgFTGtTkzv — Raul M. Grijalva (@RepRaulGrijalva) January 29, 2018

However, the typo in the printed ticket was not the doing of the White House. Reportedly, it was the office of the Sergeant at Arms of the US House of Representatives that handled the printing of the invites and later, acknowledged the mistake. It was not clear as to how many misprinted tickets were there, but they were later reprinted and redistributed to the guests with the correct spelling, according to a CNN report.

However, once something goes out on the Internet, Twitterati don’t let it go without poking fun at it or twisting it into hilarious memes and jokes. Here are some of the reactions that followed after the photo of the wrongly printed ticket went viral.

Republicans may have to recall all State of the Union tickets because they say “Uniom” not “Union,” per two Dem aides. pic.twitter.com/FosSnznIHp — Laura Barrón-López (@lbarronlopez) January 29, 2018

Have to miss the State of Uniom. Going to covfefe in Nambia and Normay — Luisa Haynes (@wokeluisa) January 29, 2018

Is it possible that “President Donald Trump” is also a typo?http://t.co/EF0i817pZ1 — Stephen Colbert (@StephenAtHome) January 30, 2018

Looking forward to tomorrow’s State of the Uniom. pic.twitter.com/xdBUU3Pvo5 — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) January 29, 2018

The state of the uniom is strong. — Max Temkin (@MaxTemkin) January 29, 2018

Excited for the State of the Uniom pic.twitter.com/DShjjG6uDi — Jonathan Mergy (@jmergy) January 30, 2018

Doesn’t State of The “Uniom” perfectly encapsulate the Trump Presidency? A simple mistake leading to national embarrassment followed by a motley clean-up crew, who if they had just paid a tiny bit closer attention, could have avoided all the headache in the first place. — Nathan H. Rubin (@NathanHRubin) January 30, 2018

While Trump’s first year in office brought in words like “unpresidented” “honered” and “covfefe”, 2018 has started with “uniom”. We wonder if this year too, there will be new words to learn from Trump’s dictionary.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd