Donald Trump’s ‘State of the Uniom’ typo tickets are out, and Twitterati can’t get enough of it

US President Donald Trump's first State of the Union address tickets were printed with a typo, and Twitterati can't stop poking fun at it. Some of the tickets received by the guests read, "State of the Uniom," instead of State of the Union.

Written by Avantika Chopra | New Delhi | Updated: January 30, 2018 5:57 pm
Donald Trump, US President Donald Trump, Typo Trump ticket, State of the Uniom, State of Union Typo, World News, Latest World News, Indian Express, Indian Express News A typo on the ticket issued for President Donald Trump’s first State of the Union address created quite a buzz on social media. (Source: Raul M Grijalva/Twitter, Wokeluisa/Twitter)
The US President Donald Trump may be all set to give his first State of the Union address, but the tickets of the event seem to have already created quite a buzz for a “glaring typo” that was spotted on social media. The mistake, which reads “State of the Uniom” instead of State of the Union, was put out on Twitter by Raul M Grijalva, a democrat politician.

Posting the picture of the ticket he received, Grijalva wrote, “Just received my ticket for the State of the Union. Looks like @BetsyDeVosEd was in charge of spell checking… #SOTUniom.” The spelling error garnered a lot of attention and people couldn’t stop mocking Trump about it. Once viral, the tweet had received over 3,900 retweets and 8,000 likes, at the time the article was written.

However, the typo in the printed ticket was not the doing of the White House. Reportedly, it was the office of the Sergeant at Arms of the US House of Representatives that handled the printing of the invites and later, acknowledged the mistake. It was not clear as to how many misprinted tickets were there, but they were later reprinted and redistributed to the guests with the correct spelling, according to a CNN report.

However, once something goes out on the Internet, Twitterati don’t let it go without poking fun at it or twisting it into hilarious memes and jokes. Here are some of the reactions that followed after the photo of the wrongly printed ticket went viral.

While Trump’s first year in office brought in words like “unpresidented” “honered” and “covfefe”, 2018 has started with “uniom”. We wonder if this year too, there will be new words to learn from Trump’s dictionary.

