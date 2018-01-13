Supreme Crisis

After Donald Trump’s ‘shithole’ storm, Twitter bursts with ways to ‘Fix Trump In 5 Words’

Tweeple recently tried to come up with innovative ways to fix Donald Trump. Yes, with the hashtag #FixTrumpIn5Words, Twitterati went into a brainstorming session to suggest ways that would possibly fix him and save the world peace.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: January 13, 2018 8:30 pm
donald trump, trump tweets, trump shithole remark, fix trump twitter trend, trump memes, trump trolling, trump tweets, world news, indian express US President Donald Trump has stirred up many controversies in the new year with his statements and decisions. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
As US President Donald Trump nears one year in the White House, the anger against the POTUS is rising – more so, with how the year began. From challenging North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un by saying he has a “bigger” nuclear button on his desk to calling African nations “shithole” countries – in just a few days into the New Year – Trump has given Netizens many reasons to slam him. What’s more, the 71-year-old leader was also trolled when he tried to argue that he is a “stable genius” and also called off his London trip after blaming Barack Obama.

With endless trolls on social media, Netizens are now quite disappointed with the “man-child’s” whims and bragging. So, Tweeple tried to come up with innovative ways of not only dealing with the menace, but also fixing the issue once for all. So, with the hashtag #FixTrumpIn5Words, Twitterati got into a brainstorming session to come up with ways that would possibly fix him and save the world peace.

From trying to “teach him the national anthem” to “stop giving him any attention”, there were many who also suggested to “delete his Twitter account now!” While some tweets were hilarious, others were quite punny and took a dig at his policies and decisions taken over the course of the past one year in office. A few also thought that he could never be fixed. Sample these.

