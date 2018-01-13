After Donald Trump’s ‘shithole’ storm, Twitter bursts with ways to ‘Fix Trump In 5 Words’

US President Donald Trump has stirred up many controversies in the new year with his statements and decisions. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) US President Donald Trump has stirred up many controversies in the new year with his statements and decisions. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

As US President Donald Trump nears one year in the White House, the anger against the POTUS is rising – more so, with how the year began. From challenging North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un by saying he has a “bigger” nuclear button on his desk to calling African nations “shithole” countries – in just a few days into the New Year – Trump has given Netizens many reasons to slam him. What’s more, the 71-year-old leader was also trolled when he tried to argue that he is a “stable genius” and also called off his London trip after blaming Barack Obama.

With endless trolls on social media, Netizens are now quite disappointed with the “man-child’s” whims and bragging. So, Tweeple tried to come up with innovative ways of not only dealing with the menace, but also fixing the issue once for all. So, with the hashtag #FixTrumpIn5Words, Twitterati got into a brainstorming session to come up with ways that would possibly fix him and save the world peace.

From trying to “teach him the national anthem” to “stop giving him any attention”, there were many who also suggested to “delete his Twitter account now!” While some tweets were hilarious, others were quite punny and took a dig at his policies and decisions taken over the course of the past one year in office. A few also thought that he could never be fixed. Sample these.

Replace with legitimate winner Hillary #FixTrumpIn5Words — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) January 12, 2018

Elect more women in 2018. #FixTrumpIn5Words — Faiza N. Ali (@faiza_n_ali) January 12, 2018

Send him straight to jail. #FixTrumpIn5Words — Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) January 12, 2018

Hack and shutdown his Twitter. #FixTrumpIn5Words — E5QUIRE (@Dj_E5QUIRE) January 12, 2018

Trump Out. Obama back in. #FixTrumpIn5Words — J. David Alvarez (@DavidAlvareeezy) January 12, 2018

#FixTrumpIn5Words you cannot fix a narcissist — DrDinD_im🍑him (@DrDinD) January 12, 2018

Delete his Twitter account now!#FixTrumpIn5Words — Voice of Reason (@raggapegs) January 12, 2018

Swap phone for fidget spinner #FixTrumpIn5Words — Lets Get Quizical (@Quizical123) January 12, 2018

Build a wall around him. #FixTrumpIn5Words — Jake Robison (Unstable Genius)🌐🤨 (@jakerobison1) January 12, 2018

#FixTrumpIn5Words Impeach him for God’s sake. — Ajit Arora (@ajitnewyork) January 12, 2018

#fixtrumpin5words bring back barack obama please — em (@EMILLYYOO) January 12, 2018

Where do we even begin 🤦‍♂️#FixTrumpIn5Words — Faisal.N•99• (@faisaln99ksauhs) January 12, 2018

#FixTrumpIn5Words Take away his social media — Laura (@droopiesmom) January 12, 2018

Do you have any suggestions? Tell us in comments below.

