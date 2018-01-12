Trump’s ‘shithole countries’ of Africa remark stir up a storm; Netizens call him ‘xenophobic, racist’ in reply

Top News
Donald Trump's 'shithole countries' of Africa remark: While many condemned the US President's choice of words, a handful others tried to understand as to why Trump must have meant and supported him.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: January 12, 2018 11:37 am
Questioning as to why should the United States accept more immigrants from countries like Haiti, Donald Trump called the regions as “shithole countries” in Africa. According to people who were briefed about the Oval Office conversation, Trump rejected a bipartisan immigration deal and asked why would the US accept immigrants from “shithole countries” and not from regions like Norway. His insensitive remark stirred up a storm on the Internet. Many people, especially from the countries that Trump referred to, took to the micro-blogging site to share mesmerising pictures of the so-called ‘shithole’ as a sarcastic comeback to the POTUS. Others listed down their educational and professional qualifications and ended their post by collectively stating on the lines of ‘I belong to a shithole’.

While many condemned the US President’s choice of words, a handful others tried to understand as to what Trump must have meant and supported him. “Using the term #shithole is terrible, incendiary messaging and not presidential. That’s not debatable. Also not debatable: that people want to leave those struggling nations in droves and come here instead, because they’d rather not be stuck in a #shithole,” wrote Steve Deace, a nationally syndicated conservative radio host in New York. Others found adjectives such as “pure xenophobe white supremacist” for Trump.

Here are some other reactions his remark garnered on the Internet.

