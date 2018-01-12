Trump’s ‘shithole countries’ of Africa remark stir up a storm; Netizens call him ‘xenophobic, racist’ in reply

Donald Trump rejected a bipartisan immigration deal and asked why would the US accept immigrants from “shithole countries” than from regions like Norway. (Source: File Photo, Harold Isaac/Twitter) Donald Trump rejected a bipartisan immigration deal and asked why would the US accept immigrants from “shithole countries” than from regions like Norway. (Source: File Photo, Harold Isaac/Twitter)

Questioning as to why should the United States accept more immigrants from countries like Haiti, Donald Trump called the regions as “shithole countries” in Africa. According to people who were briefed about the Oval Office conversation, Trump rejected a bipartisan immigration deal and asked why would the US accept immigrants from “shithole countries” and not from regions like Norway. His insensitive remark stirred up a storm on the Internet. Many people, especially from the countries that Trump referred to, took to the micro-blogging site to share mesmerising pictures of the so-called ‘shithole’ as a sarcastic comeback to the POTUS. Others listed down their educational and professional qualifications and ended their post by collectively stating on the lines of ‘I belong to a shithole’.

While many condemned the US President’s choice of words, a handful others tried to understand as to what Trump must have meant and supported him. “Using the term #shithole is terrible, incendiary messaging and not presidential. That’s not debatable. Also not debatable: that people want to leave those struggling nations in droves and come here instead, because they’d rather not be stuck in a #shithole,” wrote Steve Deace, a nationally syndicated conservative radio host in New York. Others found adjectives such as “pure xenophobe white supremacist” for Trump.

Here are some other reactions his remark garnered on the Internet.

I’m a future Doctor.

I’m a medical student.

I have 3 degrees.

I speak 3 languages.

I‘m published in Psych-Oncology.

I’m a member of Zeta Phi Beta.

I’m from a #ShitHole country! ???? pic.twitter.com/NXeQCjhLTH — Señorita ?? (@AF_ROdisiac) January 12, 2018

I’m a speech language pathologist.

I have a Masters Degree.

I speak 3 languages.

I’m married to a fellow Haitian who’s a MD & PhD. He’s a Med School faculty

I’m from a #ShitHole country! #Haiti 🇭🇹 pic.twitter.com/WL8E3fSyss — Resist2Exist🇭🇹🇺🇸 (@sachie2018) January 12, 2018

I have a Master’s degree

I’m own 3 multifamily properties.

I have lost 120 pounds.

I speak 3 languages.

Published in 2 dietetic journals.

I’m a member of Omega Psi Phi.

Apparently…

I’m from a #ShitHole country! 🇭🇹 pic.twitter.com/6Rdilwi0u3 — MASISI DWRECK 🇭🇹 (@IAMDWRECK) January 12, 2018

A #shithole country can be defined by how many of it’s citizens want to leave. — Trespatines (@trespatines1) January 12, 2018

Trump’s comments are “unkind, divisive, elitist, and fly in the face of our nation’s values. This behavior is unacceptable from the leader of our nation.” Rep. Mia Love, R-Utah Thank you @RepMiaLove!#Shithole — Libertarian-In-Chief (@ToddHagopian) January 12, 2018

The implication from Trump is that #Shithole people come from #Shithole countries. Trump is a pure xenophobe white supremacist. — Sarah Smith (@SLSmith000) January 12, 2018

POTUS quotes: “Why do we need more Haitians? Why are we having all these people from #shithole countries come here?” Trump daily proves himself a crude, ignorant and foul-mouthed #racist .

Lady Liberty is crying.#immigration #TheResistance #FBR #ThursdayThoughts @docrocktex26 pic.twitter.com/GfllJHE0nj — Bill Auclair (@bill_auclair) January 12, 2018

Using the term #shithole is terrible, incendiary messaging and not presidential. That’s not debatable. Also not debatable: that people want to leave those struggling nations in droves and come here instead, because they’d rather not be stuck in a #shithole. — Steve Deace (@SteveDeaceShow) January 12, 2018

