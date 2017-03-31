Trending News

  • Donald Trump shared a video about ‘enlisting the full potential of women’ to ‘Make America Great Again’ and Twitterati can’t take it

Donald Trump shared a video about ‘enlisting the full potential of women’ to ‘Make America Great Again’ and Twitterati can’t take it

President Trump was speaking at a panel on women’s empowerment on Wednesday where he gave the speech.

By: Trends Desk | Kolkata | Updated: March 31, 2017 5:20 pm
donald trump, trump, us president trump, trump women empowerment speech, trump women video, trump women statements, trump administration women rights, usa news, world news, latest news, indian express People were irked by the Trump’s administration decision on abortion laws and also questioned the number of women members in his cabinet. (AP Photo)

US President Donald Trump has not been in the good books of many over his infamous remarks about women in general. The POTUS was heavily criticised for his misogynistic comments and women all over the world marched against him just a day after he was sworn in as the president.

Now trying to make amends, the 45th president of the United States released a video about women through which he aims to make ‘America great again’. The Republican politician tweeted out a video about how “only by enlisting the full potential of women in our society will we truly be able to (you have not heard this expression before) make America great again.” Confused? Well, yes, users on Twitter were too. And more than being baffled, they just could not take this message coming from the same man who wanted to “grab women” by their genitalia.

ALSO READ | Twitterati has the best reaction ever to Donald Trump’s ‘I call my own shots’ tweet

President Trump was speaking at a panel on women’s empowerment on Wednesday where he gave the speech. People were irked by the Trump’s administration decision on abortion laws and also questioned the number of women members in his cabinet. Sadly, of the 24 Cabinet members, there are only four female members.

Twitter seem quite unhappy with his message and quite unforgiving. Many users slammed the president and also dug out earlier ‘nasty’ remarks made by him.

ALSO READ | What did Donald Trump say to Narendra Modi on the phone? Twitterati comes up with hilarious conversations

Here’s how people on the microblogging site reacted.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd

Best of Express

Must Read

Mar 31: Latest News