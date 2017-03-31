Donald Trump shared a video about ‘enlisting the full potential of women’ to ‘Make America Great Again’ and Twitterati can’t take it

People were irked by the Trump’s administration decision on abortion laws and also questioned the number of women members in his cabinet. (AP Photo) People were irked by the Trump’s administration decision on abortion laws and also questioned the number of women members in his cabinet. (AP Photo)

US President Donald Trump has not been in the good books of many over his infamous remarks about women in general. The POTUS was heavily criticised for his misogynistic comments and women all over the world marched against him just a day after he was sworn in as the president.

Now trying to make amends, the 45th president of the United States released a video about women through which he aims to make ‘America great again’. The Republican politician tweeted out a video about how “only by enlisting the full potential of women in our society will we truly be able to (you have not heard this expression before) make America great again.” Confused? Well, yes, users on Twitter were too. And more than being baffled, they just could not take this message coming from the same man who wanted to “grab women” by their genitalia.

President Trump was speaking at a panel on women’s empowerment on Wednesday where he gave the speech. People were irked by the Trump’s administration decision on abortion laws and also questioned the number of women members in his cabinet. Sadly, of the 24 Cabinet members, there are only four female members.

Only by enlisting the full potential of women in our society will we be truly able to #MakeAmericaGreatAgain🇺🇸http://t.co/n33fsISWax pic.twitter.com/tcXorZfdea — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 31, 2017

Twitter seem quite unhappy with his message and quite unforgiving. Many users slammed the president and also dug out earlier ‘nasty’ remarks made by him.

Here’s how people on the microblogging site reacted.

@realDonaldTrump No one knows how to use women like Donald Trump! — William LeGate (@williamlegate) March 31, 2017

@realDonaldTrump Here’s a 10 minute video that aggregates all of the times you have publicly demeaned, objectified, & insulted women. http://t.co/dBpqTURoku — Casey Clemmons (@Casey_Clemmons) March 31, 2017

Trump’s schedule:

Tues: Give daughter a job

Wed: Discuss women’s empowerment

Thurs: Take away women’s access to healthcare

Fri: Golf — Sarah Cooper (@sarahcpr) March 30, 2017

@realDonaldTrump The words you’ve directed to various women over the years reveals you’ve no respect or adoration for them – just contempt. — Mike P Williams (@Mike_P_Williams) March 31, 2017

.@realDonaldTrump And then taking away women’s full potential of healthcare. Thanks Trump and Pence! — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) March 31, 2017

@realDonaldTrump Then why do you belittle female staffers over being attractive enough? — Rogue POTUS Staff (@RoguePOTUSStaff) March 31, 2017

@realDonaldTrump advocating segregation. Board rooms full of white men. Women get a tea party. — Lauren Santo Domingo (@TheLSD) March 31, 2017

@realDonaldTrump What a great tweet on the day Pence casts the tie-breaking vote to allow states to defund Planned Parenthood — Ben Wikler (@benwikler) March 31, 2017

@realDonaldTrump .@realDonaldTrump lies about everything, and yet he can’t even pretend to be a good person for five minutes at a stretch. — Sam Harris Says… (@SamHarrisSays) March 31, 2017

@realDonaldTrump Don’t you mean “GRAB the full potential of women”!?! pic.twitter.com/h9InQRxrvp — Kristina Wong ❄️ (@mskristinawong) March 31, 2017

