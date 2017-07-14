Donald Trump says French first lady is in “such good shape”; Twitterati call him out on his ‘sexist comments’

Donald trump, who has often been criticised for making sexist comments, did the same, again. (Source: Twitter) Donald trump, who has often been criticised for making sexist comments, did the same, again. (Source: Twitter)

US President Donald Trump has often come under fire for making rather problematic comments about women’s appearances. And though social media has often called him out on it, it seems like the President is clearly in no mood to ‘mend his ways’. Trump, who is in France with his wife Melania to attend the Bastille Day celebrations, met French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte. However, while greeting Brigitte Macron, Trump could be heard saying, “You’re in such good shape.” And if you think he stopped there, then you are mistaken. Trump went on to repeat the comment to the president and then turned back to Brigitte and said, “Beautiful. Go have a good time.”.

Watch the video here.

The video that was posted on the French government’s Facebook page has not gone down well with people on social media, and in no time Trump’s comments were criticised for being sexist and in bad taste.

Here are some of the reactions.

Mr. Trump – Women do not want to hear unsolicited remarks on what you think of their bodies. Its gross, and deeply inappropriate. http://t.co/odKQTGVY17 — Jen Siebel Newsom (@JenSiebelNewsom) July 13, 2017

We agree.

Trump’s problem is he just does not have a filter between his brain & his mouth … #FootInMouthDisease — Rozzie Vox (@RozzieVox) July 14, 2017

Trump told Brigitte Macron that she was in good shape and looked great because he literally doesn’t know how else to look at women. — Rebecca Carroll (@rebel19) July 14, 2017

In the video the reaction of the First Lady of France is not clear. So some tried to fill in the gaps, and how.

Donald Trump: You’re in such good shape. Bridgette Macron: You’re like a morbidly obese garden gnome that became sentient. — Warren Holstein (@WarrenHolstein) July 14, 2017

We hope so too.

We can only hope there was reciprocal feedback given on his physical condition. — Kim (@fordeville) July 13, 2017

#PigMan – he gives the male species a bad name. Horrible human being. #25amendmentnow — Loni Reeder (@lonireeder) July 13, 2017

There were those who decided to have none of it.

Dear Mr. Trump:

Sincerely, the women of America pic.twitter.com/X1CzA4CXzv — Belle 🌹 Resists (@BelleResist) July 13, 2017

There were also those who apologised on behalf of “most Americans”.

On behalf of most Americans, I am so very sorry @EmmanuelMacron — Alex Michelle Case (@LuvinMotherhood) July 13, 2017

Decoding Trump’s sexist creepy comment : You’re passable for an old broad despite being well past 35 ..you know “check-out time” for women. — Emilie (@paintsandsings) July 13, 2017

How many minutes did it take for this incompetent clown to embarrass our nation in front of the world? Again. Still cringing. — ChrisStanton (@ChrisStanton) July 13, 2017

\

Before this comment, a long, awkward handshake between the two was caught on camera. While Melania Trump could be seen greeting Macron in a traditional way, Trump turned his attention to Brigitte Macron and held on to her hand for a long time. Many on social media described this as an “arm wrestle”.

Here is the video and the reaction.

Trump still mad because Emmanuel Macron crushed his tiny hand in Brussels. So today Trump tried to arm wrestle Macron’s wife. And she won. pic.twitter.com/OOeIOxdHhi — Ryan Adams (@filmystic) July 13, 2017

what’s with you trying to arm wrestle the French First Lady? #awkward — barbara davidson (@photospice) July 13, 2017

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd