Donald Trump says French first lady is in “such good shape”; Twitterati call him out on his ‘sexist comments’

Donald Trump, who is in France with his wife Melania to attend the Bastille Day celebrations, met French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte. However, while greeting Brigitte Macron, Trump could be heard saying, "You're in such good shape." And he did not stop at that.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: July 14, 2017 12:25 pm
Donald trump, Emmanuel Macron. trump making sexist comments, trump and macron's wife. indian express, indian express news Donald trump, who has often been criticised for making sexist comments, did the same, again. (Source: Twitter)
US President Donald Trump has often come under fire for making rather problematic comments about women’s appearances. And though social media has often called him out on it, it seems like the President is clearly in no mood to ‘mend his ways’. Trump, who is in France with his wife Melania to attend the Bastille Day celebrations, met French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte. However, while greeting Brigitte Macron, Trump could be heard saying, “You’re in such good shape.” And if you think he stopped there, then you are mistaken. Trump went on to repeat the comment to the president and then turned back to Brigitte and said, “Beautiful. Go have a good time.”.

Watch the video here.

The video that was posted on the French government’s Facebook page has not gone down well with people on social media, and in no time Trump’s comments were criticised for being sexist and in bad taste.

Here are some of the reactions.

We agree.

In the video the reaction of the First Lady of France is not clear. So some tried to fill in the gaps, and how.

We hope so too.

There were those who decided to have none of it.

There were also those who apologised on behalf of “most Americans”.

\
Before this comment, a long, awkward handshake between the two was caught on camera. While Melania Trump could be seen greeting Macron in a traditional way, Trump turned his attention to Brigitte Macron and held on to her hand for a long time. Many on social media described this as an “arm wrestle”.
Here is the video and the reaction.

