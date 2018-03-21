Twitterati posts message for Donald Trump hoping he’ll do the EXACT OPPOSITE!

Donald Trump was advised NOT to congratulate Russian President Vladimir Putin on his re-election, but he did the exact opposite. (Source: Reuters) Donald Trump was advised NOT to congratulate Russian President Vladimir Putin on his re-election, but he did the exact opposite. (Source: Reuters)

The Internet seems to love (to hate) Donald Trump and we can’t really argue. So, when his national security advisers urged the President of United States to not congratulate Russian President Vladimir Putin on his re-election he did exactly the opposite, Netizens couldn’t help but notice. According to news reports, Trump received a specific warning from his national security advisers and it reportedly said in all caps “DO NOT CONGRATULATE”. However, while talking to reporters at the Oval Office on the same day, Trump said that during a “very good call” with Putin, he had congratulated the Russian President on his re-election.

Trump’s act received quick criticism from Senator John McCain, who tweeted his disappointment: “An American president does not lead the Free World by congratulating dictators on winning sham elections. And by doing so with Vladimir Putin, President Trump insulted every Russian citizen who was denied the right to vote in a free and fair election”.

An American president does not lead the Free World by congratulating dictators on winning sham elections. And by doing so with Vladimir Putin, President Trump insulted every Russian citizen who was denied the right to vote in a free and fair election. http://t.co/lcQTBi7CA1 — John McCain (@SenJohnMcCain) March 20, 2018

Soon after the news broke online, Twitterverse began tweeting their own advice for Trump hoping that he would do the exact opposite. We are NOT going to say that ‘not resigning from Office’ was at the top of the list.

DO NOT RESIGN FROM OFFICE — Jeffrey Vagle (@jvagle) March 20, 2018

DO NOT RELEASE YOUR TAX RETURNS — Jeffrey Vagle (@jvagle) March 20, 2018

If someone just leaves a note saying DO NOT RESIGN on Trump’s desk, we could be out of this mess by Monday. — Jennifer Wright (@JenAshleyWright) March 21, 2018

DO NOT OBSTRUCT JUSTICE — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) March 21, 2018

Can someone from the White House write “DO NOT RESIGN” for Trump so he will ignore it and resign anyway. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) March 21, 2018

“DO NOT CONGRATULATE” is what it says on my organ donor card. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) March 20, 2018

“DO NOT ADMIT TO COLLUSION” — 🍺Skeletor Brewing Company 🍻 (@LateNightCurry) March 20, 2018

Donald Trump Jr. handing his dad a piece of paper: “Do NOT finally tell your son you’re proud of him” — Jason O. Gilbert (@gilbertjasono) March 21, 2018

@realDonaldTrump What BLOODY part of “DO NOT CONGRATULATE” did you NOT UNDERSTAND? — Nalo Jenkins (@trini0268) March 20, 2018

Let’s see when and how Trump fulfils Twitterati’s wishes.

