Twitterati posts message for Donald Trump hoping he’ll do the EXACT OPPOSITE!

Donald Trump is in the news again, and this time it's for doing exactly what he was reportedly advised not to. Tickled, Twitterati took to social media to advise POTUS on other things he shouldn't do... hoping he'd do the exact opposite.

Written by Anjali Jha | New Delhi | Published: March 21, 2018 5:33 pm
Donald Trump, usa president Donald Trump, Donald Trump funny twitter moments Donald Trump was advised NOT to congratulate Russian President Vladimir Putin on his re-election, but he did the exact opposite. (Source: Reuters)
The Internet seems to love (to hate) Donald Trump and we can’t really argue. So, when his national security advisers urged the President of United States to not congratulate Russian President Vladimir Putin on his re-election he did exactly the opposite, Netizens couldn’t help but notice. According to news reports, Trump received a specific warning from his national security advisers and it reportedly said in all caps “DO NOT CONGRATULATE”. However, while talking to reporters at the Oval Office on the same day, Trump said that during a “very good call” with Putin, he had congratulated the Russian President on his re-election.

Trump’s act received quick criticism from Senator John McCain, who tweeted his disappointment: “An American president does not lead the Free World by congratulating dictators on winning sham elections. And by doing so with Vladimir Putin, President Trump insulted every Russian citizen who was denied the right to vote in a free and fair election”.

Soon after the news broke online, Twitterverse began tweeting their own advice for Trump hoping that he would do the exact opposite. We are NOT going to say that ‘not resigning from Office’ was at the top of the list.

Let’s see when and how Trump fulfils Twitterati’s wishes.

