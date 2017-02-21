Trending News

Illustration of pregnant Donald Trump being caressed by Putin in New York is too hard to ignore

Not only the image shows the two presidents in love, sharing an intimate moment in nude, it also shows that they are expecting a child!

By: Trends Desk | Kolkata | Updated: February 21, 2017 10:25 pm
The dating app had launched these art installations for Valentine's Day ad campaign. (Source: Hater/ Twitter)

Ever since Donald Trump announced that he would be running for the 2016 US Presidential elections, there has been a surge in Trump-centric artworks. From statues to wall murals, artists around the world have used their talent to challenge the actions and remarks of the Republican leader. And recently, the US president was seen featuring in street art along with his two friends in two continents. Yes, while in New York the POTUS shared the frame with Russian President Vladamir Putin, in London he shared it with British PM Theresa May.

The image of Putin embracing Donald Trump from behind was projected on some buildings in New York and in the neighbourhoods Williamsburg and Chelsea with hashtag #LoveThroughHate. Not only the image shows the two presidents in love, sharing an intimate moment in nude, it also shows that they are expecting a child! Yes, the picture shows Trump flaunting his baby bump, while Putin showing him with affection.

The art installation was a part of a viral ad campaign by a dating app called Hater, which matches up potential lovers according to their mutual dislikes, the Huffington Post reported. “There’s a lot of animosity out there, regardless of what side you’re on. We’re just trying to make people laugh. Through humor, hate can turn into love,” they were quoted in the report.

A pedestrian passes a new piece of art by street artist Bambi in London. The work, entitled Lie Lie Land, features a dancing British Prime Minister Theresa May and President Donald Trump in the pose made famous by the movie La La Land. (Source: AP)

While Trump was portrayed having a same-sex relationship with Putin in America, he was seeing dancing with May in London. Yes, the famous street artist Bambi, depicted Trump-May camaraderie by showing them dancing in the same posture as Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling from La La Land. Yes, it seems the two world leaders were gripped by the music of Hollywood’s biggest hits of 2016. The artist just altered the film’s name a little and captioned the photo as “Lie Lie Land”.

Well, we could not decide which one was better, so, do tell us in comments below.

