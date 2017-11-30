Donald Trump gets trolled AGAIN, this time for tweeting out to the wrong Theresa May

Will the real Theresa May please help POTUS get his tags right? Donald Trump’s angry response to British Prime Minister Theresa May’s criticism on him sharing anti-Muslim videos was missed its target by a couple of hundreds of thousands of followers. (Source: File Photo) Will the real Theresa May please help POTUS get his tags right? Donald Trump’s angry response to British Prime Minister Theresa May’s criticism on him sharing anti-Muslim videos was missed its target by a couple of hundreds of thousands of followers. (Source: File Photo)

Wrong spellings, wrong tags, US President Donald Trump’s tweets have it all. After being criticised by British Prime Minister, Theresa May for sharing anti-Muslim videos, Trump took to Twitter to angrily respond, but – no points for guessing – ended up getting trolled for a mistake yet again. This time, for tagging the wrong Theresa May. One who is NOT the British Prime Minister, and has only six followers.

“Theresa @theresamay, don’t focus on me, focus on the destructive Radical Islamic Terrorism that is taking place within the United Kingdom. We are doing just fine!” Trump tweeted on November 29.

While this tweet could potentially have led to a Twitter war between two heads of state, the fact that a certain Theresa Scrivener (@theresamay) was tagged instead of THE Theresa May (@Theresa_May) simply landed POTUS in a soup all over again. Thankfully, the unsuspecting woman has a private account, and the handle may now suddenly have an influx of follow requests courtesy this typo.

This is the screenshot of the tweet.

RIP Theresa Scrivener pic.twitter.com/EbuEHMUntA — Rex Santus (@rexsantus) November 30, 2017

Although Trump later edited it, the damage was done, and the ever-vigilant Twitterati were quick to get on to the US President’s case, apprising him of his mistake, while taking a couple of pot shots at his expense as well.

.@Theresa_May, don’t focus on me, focus on the destructive Radical Islamic Terrorism that is taking place within the United Kingdom. We are doing just fine! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 30, 2017

Check out some of the reactions to his original tweet here.

For anyone who showed up late. pic.twitter.com/cOOvdU2lLI — (((One More Josh))) (@JoshZ2012) November 30, 2017

This is not the Theresa May account. It’s some poor woman with 6 followers… http://t.co/U3CTTw9vRo — Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) November 30, 2017

She’s got a lot more followers now — TINKER,TAILOR,POTUS (@tlieftep) November 30, 2017

You deleted the last tweet at my mum @theresamay … she’s been crying for 20 minutes because of it. Say sorry please. — Lux (@Callux) November 30, 2017

You did it! Yay! — A Boy Named Sue (@greggorox) November 30, 2017

Oops, he’s done it again — Wayne Jansen (@WayneJansen1) November 30, 2017

As many know, Trump is very active on Twitter but his lack of attention to detail while tweeting out has often created more controversy and inspired a spate of memes and jokes than anything else. From tweeting just a “we” leaving people to make it as an exercise of ‘complete the sentence’ to teaching the world a new word — covfefe — the President’s Twitter account does provide quite a bit of entertainment, to say the least.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd