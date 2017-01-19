Twitterati troll Donald Trump for tweeting a photo of himself writing the inaugural speech

Donald Trump’s tweet about his inaugural speech has got the Internet going. (Source: Gerry Stergiopoulos/Twitter) Donald Trump’s tweet about his inaugural speech has got the Internet going. (Source: Gerry Stergiopoulos/Twitter)

As people prepare themselves to bid farewell to President Barack Obama, Donald J Trump is gearing up to step in as the 45th President of the United States of America. Now, one of the most important and foremost things that he is expected to do is to address the country at the inaugural ceremony on Friday. While the world did not seem like it required reassurance from Trump on how his speech comes along, it seems, the President-elect thought it only fair for people to know. So, he posted a photo of his holding a notepad, bending it slightly forward so he gets a grip while writing, and posing as he looks into the camera. He captioned the photo as — “Writing my inaugural address at the Winter White House, Mar-a-Lago, three weeks ago. Looking forward to Friday.” Internet being the World Wide Web that it is, immediately got down to action with people enthusiastically responding to Trump’s tweet.

Of course, the photo has now gone massively viral with Twitter users giving it absolutely hilarious captions while others visually imagining what has Trump been writing on that notepad he was dearly holding. Others, went a little further, and declared that he was in fact, just holding a blank notepad, and that it was a closed pen that he was holding against the paper.

Read some of the reactions his tweet garnered, here. But, before that, here’s the photo of Trump writing dovetailing speech-writing and posing for pictures.

Writing my inaugural address at the Winter White House, Mar-a-Lago, three weeks ago. Looking forward to Friday. #Inauguration pic.twitter.com/S701FdTCQu — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 18, 2017

And then,

@realDonaldTrump that is a blank piece of paper and you’re holding a closed sharpie pic.twitter.com/ekCcH8eTXe — Jules Suzdaltsev (@jules_su) January 18, 2017

Surprised that you didn’t just use this photo as your epic, bigly speech pic.twitter.com/SezwzToFg4 — Roland Scahill (@rolandscahill) January 18, 2017

Exclusive sneak peek at Trump’s inauguration speech! pic.twitter.com/6W6ex0Ks3z — Kara Calavera (@KaraCalavera) January 18, 2017

