Twitterati troll Donald Trump for tweeting a photo of himself writing the inaugural speech

Seems like a 'yuuuuuuge' mistake.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:January 19, 2017 10:24 am
donald trump, donald trump inaugural speech, donald trump inaugural speech roast, donald trump speech writing photo, donald trump internet viral, donald trump writes inaugural speech posts picture goes viral, donald trump photo, indian express, indian express news, indian express trending Donald Trump’s tweet about his inaugural speech has got the Internet going. (Source: Gerry Stergiopoulos/Twitter)

As people prepare themselves to bid farewell to President Barack Obama, Donald J Trump is gearing up to step in as the 45th President of the United States of America. Now, one of the most important and foremost things that he is expected to do is to address the country at the inaugural ceremony on Friday. While the world did not seem like it required reassurance from Trump on how his speech comes along, it seems, the President-elect thought it only fair for people to know. So, he posted a photo of his holding a notepad, bending it slightly forward so he gets a grip while writing, and posing as he looks into the camera. He captioned the photo as — “Writing my inaugural address at the Winter White House, Mar-a-Lago, three weeks ago. Looking forward to Friday.” Internet being the World Wide Web that it is, immediately got down to action with people enthusiastically responding to Trump’s tweet.

Of course, the photo has now gone massively viral with Twitter users giving it absolutely hilarious captions while others visually imagining what has Trump been writing on that notepad he was dearly holding. Others, went a little further, and declared that he was in fact, just holding a blank notepad, and that it was a closed pen that he was holding against the paper.

Read some of the reactions his tweet garnered, here. But, before that, here’s the photo of Trump writing dovetailing speech-writing and posing for pictures.

And then,

