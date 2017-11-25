Top Stories

Donald Trump says he was PROBABLY going to be Person of the Year; Netizens troll him again

Donald Trump claimed that he was 'probably' going to be the Person of the Year like last year, but the magazine denied it on Twitter. Nevertheless, social media had a good time decoding the truth behind their tweets.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: November 25, 2017 5:28 pm
Donald Trump, Donald Trump twitter, Donald Trump twitter troll, Donald Trump times magazine troll, Donald Trump times person of the year tweet, indian express, andy Murray, indian express, idian express news Man of the Year or not, Netizens started a series of hilarious jokes on Donald Trump – yet again. (Source: File Photo)
Donald Trump has been Twitterati’s top choice when it comes to poking fun at his grammatical skills, handshakes, signature or errr… just everything! As if that wasn’t enough, the US president himself comes up with several puns  — and knowingly or unknowingly, gives social media a chance to lambast him. Remember how after expressing his displeasure over Kim Jong-un referring to him as ‘old‘, Trump was busy claiming credit for releasing three college basketball players detained in China under shoplifting charges?

Adding more to the list, the 71-year-old recently claimed that he turned down the offer to “probably” be the Person of the Year just like last year. Whipping up a story about how Times Magazine wanted him to agree to an interview and a major photo shoot, he said he took a pass and thanked them anyway. However, the magazine took no time to respond to the president and denied it all. “The President is incorrect about how we choose Person of the Year. TIME does not comment on our choice until publication, which is December 6,” their tweet read.

As the tweet talk went viral, even tennis player Andy Murray couldn’t hold back from taking a dig at Trump by coping his style with a nearly word-to-word tweet.

Soon, actor and comedian David Schneider joined in with a similar pun.

And also replied to the magazine’s tweet with a rather sarcastic tone.

These exchange of words took social media by storm and gave Twitterverse a new reason to troll the president. Read some more reactions here.

 

