Donald Trump says he was PROBABLY going to be Person of the Year; Netizens troll him again

Donald Trump has been Twitterati’s top choice when it comes to poking fun at his grammatical skills, handshakes, signature or errr… just everything! As if that wasn’t enough, the US president himself comes up with several puns — and knowingly or unknowingly, gives social media a chance to lambast him. Remember how after expressing his displeasure over Kim Jong-un referring to him as ‘old‘, Trump was busy claiming credit for releasing three college basketball players detained in China under shoplifting charges?

Adding more to the list, the 71-year-old recently claimed that he turned down the offer to “probably” be the Person of the Year just like last year. Whipping up a story about how Times Magazine wanted him to agree to an interview and a major photo shoot, he said he took a pass and thanked them anyway. However, the magazine took no time to respond to the president and denied it all. “The President is incorrect about how we choose Person of the Year. TIME does not comment on our choice until publication, which is December 6,” their tweet read.

Time Magazine called to say that I was PROBABLY going to be named “Man (Person) of the Year,” like last year, but I would have to agree to an interview and a major photo shoot. I said probably is no good and took a pass. Thanks anyway! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 24, 2017

The President is incorrect about how we choose Person of the Year. TIME does not comment on our choice until publication, which is December 6. — TIME (@TIME) November 25, 2017

As the tweet talk went viral, even tennis player Andy Murray couldn’t hold back from taking a dig at Trump by coping his style with a nearly word-to-word tweet.

Bbc just called to say I was PROBABLY going to be named sports personality of the year but I would have to agree to an interview and a major photo shoot. I said probably is no good and took a pass. Thanks anyway! — Andy Murray (@andy_murray) November 24, 2017

Soon, actor and comedian David Schneider joined in with a similar pun.

Hollywood just called to say that I was PROBABLY going to be named the next James Bond but I would have to agree to an interview and a major photo shoot. I said probably is no good and took a pass. Thanks anyway! — David Schneider (@davidschneider) November 24, 2017

And also replied to the magazine’s tweet with a rather sarcastic tone.

I don’t understand. You mean, the President… LIED?! No way!http://t.co/InbECgmgjd — David Schneider (@davidschneider) November 25, 2017

These exchange of words took social media by storm and gave Twitterverse a new reason to troll the president. Read some more reactions here.

The pages in Time Magazine are not big enough to hold your EGO anyway! Many more deserving of the honor as well… — Roseyella (@roseyella2000) November 24, 2017

I cannot WAIT for Time Magazine to publish a detailed account of what actually was said 😩 — Padraig (@padraigelmundo) November 24, 2017

“I said probably is no good” English, do you speak it? — Kevin Edwards (@spartykev) November 24, 2017

I get a kick reading libs accusing Trump of being a buffoon while they sit in their mortgaged houses & he sits on $10 billion. — joseph (@kobuck12) November 25, 2017

Must have been a close race between you and Bruce Jenner…😬 — Frank James Marques (@Frank__Marques) November 24, 2017

Crazy, but they called me too!! I, of course, passed on the offer (failing magazine) and recommended our president, a great man, tremendous human being, and a friend of mine for many years. — Smallwood (@cmsmallwood) November 25, 2017

….. @realDonaldTrump why in the hell would they call you to be person of the yr??? You are a horrible person, you molest women, you hate minority, & you take rights away from the LGBTQ+ community. You are the one that needs to be deported. You make us all violently ill. Resign — Colton Haynes (@ColtonLHaynes) November 25, 2017

