Donald Trump’s water-drinking mannerisms has left many Netizens amused, again!

During a speech about the American goverment's national security, US President Donald Trump took a sip of water. However, his manner of picking up the glass and taking a sip was meme-fodder for many online.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: December 19, 2017 5:58 pm
Donald Trump, Donald Trump tweets, Donald Trump memes, jokes on Donald Trump, Donald Trump drinking water gif, twitter reaction, Indian express, Indian express news US President Donald Trump was mocked for the way he drinks water on the podium, and this wasn’t the first time either. (Source: AynRandPaulRyan/Twitter)
There is little that US President Donald Trump can do that wouldn’t end up being a reason for being trolled on social media, including something as basic as drinking water. Well, many would remember the last time he wanted a sip during a speech he gave after his return from Asia in November and the onslaught of memes and gifs that inspired, POTUS has given people yet another opportunity for the meme-mills to start churning.

While giving a speech about the administration’s national security strategy on Monday, Trump paused to take a sip of water. Though this is no biggie, but previously Trump had made fun of Senator Marco Rubio for doing the same and it seems like people have neither forgotten that nor the November episode. In the short clip, which has gone viral on social media, Trump is seen delicately picking up a glass of water with both his hands and taking a quick drink.

From calling his way of picking water and drinking it in a childlike manner to questioning his use of two hands, people had a lot of say about the incident. Moreover, some even gave snarky explanations as to why the president was drinking in this peculiar manner.

Well, the food and beverages department is a sore point with Trump, as he was also pulled up for his ‘generous’ dumping of fish food into the pond during his 12-day trip to Asia, thus giving Netizens a chance to yet again give a collective virtual eye-roll.

