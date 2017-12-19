Donald Trump’s water-drinking mannerisms has left many Netizens amused, again!

US President Donald Trump was mocked for the way he drinks water on the podium, and this wasn’t the first time either. (Source: AynRandPaulRyan/Twitter) US President Donald Trump was mocked for the way he drinks water on the podium, and this wasn’t the first time either. (Source: AynRandPaulRyan/Twitter)

There is little that US President Donald Trump can do that wouldn’t end up being a reason for being trolled on social media, including something as basic as drinking water. Well, many would remember the last time he wanted a sip during a speech he gave after his return from Asia in November and the onslaught of memes and gifs that inspired, POTUS has given people yet another opportunity for the meme-mills to start churning.

While giving a speech about the administration’s national security strategy on Monday, Trump paused to take a sip of water. Though this is no biggie, but previously Trump had made fun of Senator Marco Rubio for doing the same and it seems like people have neither forgotten that nor the November episode. In the short clip, which has gone viral on social media, Trump is seen delicately picking up a glass of water with both his hands and taking a quick drink.

Can someone please explain to me why President (COUGHbabyhandsCOUGH) Trump needs two hands to drink a glass of water?pic.twitter.com/zsBhcv9fsv#MondayMotivation

via @atrupar — Holly O’Reilly (@AynRandPaulRyan) December 18, 2017

From calling his way of picking water and drinking it in a childlike manner to questioning his use of two hands, people had a lot of say about the incident. Moreover, some even gave snarky explanations as to why the president was drinking in this peculiar manner.

Why two hands? This bothers me so much. I have no clue why but why? — Allen R (@AllenInPhilly) December 18, 2017

Trump just paused for a sip of water. pic.twitter.com/GEeQfxwQdE — Christina Wilkie (@christinawilkie) December 18, 2017

when, national security speech or no national security speech, you gotta drop that harmonica solo pic.twitter.com/7RyJQUr1Ak — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) December 18, 2017

president sippy cup — Gary Armstrong (@vanityman) December 18, 2017

Are his hands too small to hold a glass? Is thst why he uses both? — Fiona Fleming (@Tokenarino) December 18, 2017

LOL I tell my 4 year olds to use both hands when they hold the cup for this exact reason — David & Josh (@RockandLedge) December 18, 2017

Well, the food and beverages department is a sore point with Trump, as he was also pulled up for his ‘generous’ dumping of fish food into the pond during his 12-day trip to Asia, thus giving Netizens a chance to yet again give a collective virtual eye-roll.

