Muslim woman trumps Trump with her witty response to his controversial tweet

US President Donald Trump is the king of controversy. From his speeches to handshakes and signature — everything has become a butt of jokes on the Internet — not to mention, his tweets, which have always remained a hot topic of debate. A while ago, Trump shared quite a strange bit of information on Twitter, and divided social media users. “IN AMERICA WE DON’T WORSHIP GOVERNMENT – WE WORSHIP GOD!” he wrote. His tweet garnered more than 120,000 likes and almost 37,000 retweets. No sooner had he posted it, people read between the lines and started trolling him for the stark difference between his words and actions.

Take a look at his tweet below.

IN AMERICA WE DON’T WORSHIP GOVERNMENT – WE WORSHIP GOD!🎥http://t.co/jIejSgVnnA — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2017

The tweet also had the link of his recent rally in Youngstown, Ohio, where he shared the same message to supporters. But, the biggest irony was that the 71-year-old had not specified which God he was referring to.

Targeting his outlook and taking a dig at him all at the same time, Twitter user Hend Amry, whose official handle is @LibyaLiberty, trumped him with her sarcastic tweet. “Can I get an Allahu Akbar?” she boldly wrote. The sentiment of her phrase touched many chords on the social media networking platform and quickly amassed over 100,000 reactions.

Here’s the tweet:

CAN I GET AN ALLAHU AKBAR http://t.co/mSM0VTb3YY — Hend Amry (@LibyaLiberty) July 26, 2017

What’s more, a lot of people came out in her support. While one user tweeted, “I retweeted this. See you in the reeducation camps!” another one said, “This tweet knows no imperfections.”

Steal a glance at a few tweets in response to her words here.

I retweeted this. See you in the reeducation camps! — shauna (@goldengateblond) July 26, 2017

Thanks y’all! A whole lot of us really need this today. ❤ — Steven Perez (@BishounenHuntrS) July 26, 2017

Since we’re about “god” now…ALL HAIL DARKSEID!!! pic.twitter.com/gu8PAIfq8K — Ed H 🏳️‍🌈 (@DesingrEd) July 26, 2017

What do you think of the tweet exchange? Tell us in the comments below.

