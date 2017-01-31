WATCH: How to identify ‘good’ Muslims? A new device that tests for radicalism

The satirical video may leave you in splits, but the point it makes is very relevant. (Source: Fusion Comedy/Facebook) The satirical video may leave you in splits, but the point it makes is very relevant. (Source: Fusion Comedy/Facebook)

Last year, the word Islamophobia repeatedly made an appearance in headlines the world over. Unfortunately, as we end the first month of 2017, it continues to be a sentiment that is dominating mind space and socio-cultural ethos. Now, after US President Donald Trump signed the executive order on immigration from seven Muslim-dominated countries, the issue has intensified.

ALSO READ | Lip service: These surreal conversations from Donald Trump’s inauguration day are pure gold

One of the outcomes of Trump’s orders and the existing racial and religious undercurrent in countries is the expression of rebellion by virtue through creative means. And of those, humour and sarcasm are what work best. One such example is a video created by a comedy group Fusion Comedy, called How to Vet Muslims.

The 2-minute 57-second satirical video is an advertisement for this device that would help segregate the safe Muslims from the radical ones, so that you know whom to befriend and whom to stay away from. The video starts with two American moms strolling down an urban neighbourhood when they encounter their Muslim neighbour, who asks if she could accompany them.

The confusion about what to answer is evident. Which is when the host, Bassem Youssef, steps in with the question: “Tired of wondering how Muslim your neighbours are?” Releasing a new spray Breathe Easy (which uncannily looks like a breath analyser), the video shows how the device is tailor-made to differentiate ‘good Muslim’ from a ‘bad’ one by testing their radical thoughts.

Don’t believe it? Watch for yourself.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd