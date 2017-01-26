‘Mickey (Pence) and Donald (Trump) to rule US now?’ These tweets will leave you in splits

Donald Trump and Mike Pence, or Mickey and Donald? (Source: File Photo) Donald Trump and Mike Pence, or Mickey and Donald? (Source: File Photo)

Donald Trump swore was in as the 45th President of the United States after taking an oath on January 20. For his four-year term, Trump chose Mike Pence as his Vice-President.

With each day, there is a new fact or fiction about Trump that either makes you chuckle or exasperates you. Right after his inauguration, demonstrators took to the streets of New York city with placards and signboards to protest against him. Soon after, his misspelt word on Twitter made headlines and then his devilish signature, resembling a “richter-scale reading” or a “lie-detector test” was the talk of the town. Now, a funny joke doing the rounds of Twitter – again!

Apparently, someone realised that Mike or Mickey Pence and Donald Trump now head the US government – and once that realisation was tweeted out, guess what happened next?!

It started with a couple of people, but as the tweets circulated quickly, several Twitter users started jotting down their own versions of the joke. Even politicians and actors joined the brigade. General Secretary of the All India Congress Committee Digvijaya Singh and actor Arshad Warsi’s tweets caught the most attention.

Mickey.

Donald.

Goofy. pic.twitter.com/4hXuI7ZbNB

— Alison B (@akbea) January 16, 2017

Did anyone else realize that Mickey (Pence) and Donald (Trump) will run US now on?

Had Walt Disney ever thought of this possibility 🤔

Batra — digvijaya singh (@digvijaya_28) January 23, 2017

A friend says that have I noticed that finally #Donald and #Mickey (pence)are actually running the show! — Saba Naqvi (@_sabanaqvi) January 21, 2017

WhatsApp joke:

Did anyone realise that Mickey (Pence) and Donald (Trump) will run America from now on?

My reply: Daffynitely not! 😊 — Madhavan Narayanan (@madversity) January 23, 2017

Donald Trump chose Mikey Pence as his vice-president.

Did anyone else realize that Mickey and Donald will run America now… — Arshad Warsi (@ArshadWarsi) January 25, 2017

Goofy, isn’t it?

