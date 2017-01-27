Trending News

Donald Trump’s Mexico border tax tantrums: Twitterati retorts with funny tweets

Published:January 27, 2017 7:50 pm
Trump's tantrums have not only affected Mexicans but Americans too.

A week after swearing-in as the 45th President of United States, Donald Trump used his first election trump card by signing an executive order that would initiate the process of constructing a wall on the Mexico and US border. Now, the White House warned that the United States could impose a 20 per cent tariff on Mexican imports. Trump said that the US has a 60 billion dollar trade deficit with Mexico, adding that “it has been a one-sided deal” from the beginning. This comes just hours after the President of Mexico Enrique Peña Nieto canceled his state visit. The visit was scheduled for a peaceful discussion to improve the relationship of the two countries. However, Nieto decided to drop the plan after hearing about Trump’s orders to build a border wall.

Trump’s tantrums have not only affected the Mexican people, even many Americans don’t seem to be in favour of the idea. If Mexico agrees to proposed tariff on its exports, the country would not pay the taxes directly. Companies exporting Mexican products to the United States would have to bear the additional tax, potentially inflating market prices for American consumers. Several Americans tweeted that the import tax would mean that people of America would have to pay more for their daily needs. Levying the taxes would take a heavy toll on America as Mexico is US’s third largest trading partner. Moreover, the dispute comes at a time when there are significant gaps in the US foreign policy. Earlier, during his presidential campaign, Trump called Mexicans “rapists” and promised to deport all those staying illegally in the US of A.

Amid the heightened tensions between the two countries, Americans and Mexicans both took to Twitter to post their views. Here are some of the funniest tweets:

Mexico agrees to pay for Donald Trump’s border wall but using original borders! pic.twitter.com/ti10JDW1Dx

 

Meanwhile, many concerned Americans tweeted about how the taxes would indirectly be a loss to them:

 

Read what Trump tweeted earlier about the wall between Mexico and America:

