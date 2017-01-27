Donald Trump’s Mexico border tax tantrums: Twitterati retorts with funny tweets

Trump’s tantrums have not only affected Mexicans but Americans too. (Source: File Photo) Trump’s tantrums have not only affected Mexicans but Americans too. (Source: File Photo)

A week after swearing-in as the 45th President of United States, Donald Trump used his first election trump card by signing an executive order that would initiate the process of constructing a wall on the Mexico and US border. Now, the White House warned that the United States could impose a 20 per cent tariff on Mexican imports. Trump said that the US has a 60 billion dollar trade deficit with Mexico, adding that “it has been a one-sided deal” from the beginning. This comes just hours after the President of Mexico Enrique Peña Nieto canceled his state visit. The visit was scheduled for a peaceful discussion to improve the relationship of the two countries. However, Nieto decided to drop the plan after hearing about Trump’s orders to build a border wall.

Trump’s tantrums have not only affected the Mexican people, even many Americans don’t seem to be in favour of the idea. If Mexico agrees to proposed tariff on its exports, the country would not pay the taxes directly. Companies exporting Mexican products to the United States would have to bear the additional tax, potentially inflating market prices for American consumers. Several Americans tweeted that the import tax would mean that people of America would have to pay more for their daily needs. Levying the taxes would take a heavy toll on America as Mexico is US’s third largest trading partner. Moreover, the dispute comes at a time when there are significant gaps in the US foreign policy. Earlier, during his presidential campaign, Trump called Mexicans “rapists” and promised to deport all those staying illegally in the US of A.

Amid the heightened tensions between the two countries, Americans and Mexicans both took to Twitter to post their views. Here are some of the funniest tweets:

Mexico agrees to pay for Donald Trump’s border wall but using original borders! pic.twitter.com/ti10JDW1Dx

— Paper Pills ريم (@ReemK10) January 27, 2017

Donald Trump: “Mexico will pay for the wall.” Mexican President: “We won’t pay for the wall.” Donald Trump: “Voter fraud.” — Michael Blackman (@ParaComedian09) January 26, 2017

It’s hard to believe that millions of people heard #DonaldTrump say #Mexico will pay for #thewall and never stopped to ask WHY WOULD THEY? — mary maas (@stemedgal) January 27, 2017

Donald Trump is gonna start a war with Mexico. This dude is dangerous. Watch. — Michael Skolnik (@MichaelSkolnik) January 26, 2017

Donald Trump has been president for only a week, but he has already made America greater … Ask Mexico — Bill Dover (@BilDover) January 27, 2017

It would be funny if #DonaldTrump s wall does push Mexico to China. Nationalism is dangerous! #TRUMPWALL — Richard Gregory (@RichMBSC) January 26, 2017

Theresa May sighs as Donald Trump asks her for the 783rd time if she can build him a wall for free. #maytrump — Newsfox (@theNewsfox) January 27, 2017

Donald Trump offered Mexico a discount on the wall he’s building 😅😫😫 — ✨Traxxdadon✨ (@Traxxdadon) January 27, 2017

Meanwhile, many concerned Americans tweeted about how the taxes would indirectly be a loss to them:

20% taxes on Mexico means that it’s the American consumer that will pay for the wall. #DonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/3pnapxGeH8 — Owe (@owe_sundqvist) January 27, 2017

A 20% Mexico import tax means Americans will pay considerably more for autos, equipment, fruits, vegetables and Donald Trump suits. #maga pic.twitter.com/JooIMjHrMT — Steve (@2020pleasehurry) January 26, 2017

@real Donald trump put a tax on import from Mexico is going cost us more for fresh vegetables — kathleen ventresca (@kathleenventre3) January 27, 2017

Read what Trump tweeted earlier about the wall between Mexico and America:

The U.S. has a 60 billion dollar trade deficit with Mexico. It has been a one-sided deal from the beginning of NAFTA with massive numbers… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 26, 2017

of jobs and companies lost. If Mexico is unwilling to pay for the badly needed wall, then it would be better to cancel the upcoming meeting. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 26, 2017

Mexico has taken advantage of the U.S. for long enough. Massive trade deficits & little help on the very weak border must change, NOW! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 27, 2017

