‘Chaos’ at White House: Donald Trump is back on TIME magazine cover and people are loving it!

Donald Trump has appeared over 10 times on TIME magazine cover and last year he bragged after he was named as Person of Year, 2016. (Source: AP) Donald Trump has appeared over 10 times on TIME magazine cover and last year he bragged after he was named as Person of Year, 2016. (Source: AP)

It’s going to be a month since Donald Trump took charge as the 45th US President. And, since January 20, things have been quite chaotic in the White House. From controversial bans and executive orders to slamming all critics, the first month of his presidency has been eventful and hit headlines — but not for the right reasons.

To mark the first tumultuous month of Trump administration, the TIME magazine is back with POTUS for its latest cover. The animated version of the cover designed by Brooklyn-based artist Tim O’Brien has people on social media lauding. From Trumps’s presidential campaign riddled with Russian connections to hastily launched immigration ban annulled by judges repeatedly, the White House isn’t exactly in the best shape right now. Capturing the chaos and ‘storm’, the new cover depicts the US president with his trademark hair fluttering in a violent gust of wind and rain, while loose papers (hinting at the series of executive orders) fly all around him. But the best part is the tagline for the cover that read, “Nothing to see here”, capturing the very essence and mood at the White House.

“In the first month of his presidency, the New York billionaire has witnessed the lesson of Samson: toppling the temple can be painful if you try it from the inside,” the Time said explaining the cover.

Last time the billionaire politician featured on the magazine cover was in December, last year when he was declared as the ‘Person of the Year’ for 2016 and people could not handle it. This time too people went crazy since the cover was released on Twitter and came up with their own version of the cover, while few added sound to the animated cover many started photoshop contest, while some had hilarious responses.

Sample these here.

For a man who often brags about how many @Time covers he’s been on this must really sting. http://t.co/XLT2v8pl2G — Casey Brown (@milesizded) February 16, 2017

@TIME @targagaryen It’s great but you forgot to add the men in charge. Here I fixed it! pic.twitter.com/58zD442mzq — Jon (@JMurph370) February 16, 2017

This is Great! Bigly! Yuge! http://t.co/ms2of3vXP8 — David Neil Robinson (@DDIGITALMEDIA) February 16, 2017

What a visual!

And if you feel like you’ve struggled to keep up w/ the news, this story sums up a ton of info. http://t.co/lIy2HXj80x — Selina MacLaren (@SelinaMacLaren) February 16, 2017

Donald Trump pledged to disrupt the system. He’s keeping that promise. http://t.co/25EV1kULTE pic.twitter.com/ddr4Tt8CPC — Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) February 16, 2017

@TIME @samswey When Time releases this type of cover, your days are numbered. They’ve only been predictively publishing since … uh forever — Ariane Bellamar (@ArianeBellamar) February 16, 2017

@TIME @Rachelanthecity FAILING TIME MAGAzine! Fake NEWS and LIES! Bad hair job, am told subscriptions WAY down! Bad hombres. Sad! pic.twitter.com/VDe0MOvTYc — Oliver Chinyere (@Oliverdirtyb) February 16, 2017

@TIME @_h_Dawg Storm coming. Bannon flies by in background wizard of oz like and Conway is wicked witch of the west. Dum da dum da da dum. pic.twitter.com/jMObdfUXMo — laura lewis,phd,lcsw (@swfield) February 16, 2017

@TIME @jenjohn1027 LOOK DOWN THE CENTEROF TRUMPS SCALP, HE IS ALL BALD EXCEPT HEHAS LONG HAIR ON SIDES, HE BRUSHES UP TO HIDE BALDNESS pic.twitter.com/TXlCb8ZyQt — millie. moo ny (@timewarden1) February 16, 2017

