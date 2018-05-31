Donald Trump meets Kim Kardashian; Twitter gets bombarded with memes and a ‘sexist’ cover

When Kim met Trump: Netizens can’t stop cracking jokes after looking at Donald Trump and Kim Kardashian in the same frame. (Source: realDonaldTrump/Twitter) When Kim met Trump: Netizens can’t stop cracking jokes after looking at Donald Trump and Kim Kardashian in the same frame. (Source: realDonaldTrump/Twitter)

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian met US President Donald Trump in the Oval Office on Wednesday and discussed criminal justice issues. Kardashian donned high heels and an all-black ensemble for the highly anticipated White House meeting. As both the public figures are from extremely different fields, catching a glimpse of “Kim and Trump” in the same frame was quite shocking for Twitter users.

Reportedly, Kardashian has been advocating for Alice Marie Johnson — a 62-year-old woman serving a life sentence for a first-time non-violent drug offence, who needs a presidential pardon to be released — and Kardashian helped her get through. Later that evening, she tweeted, ” Happy Birthday Alice Marie Johnson. Today is for you”.

I would like to thank President Trump for his time this afternoon. It is our hope that the President will grant clemency to Ms. Alice Marie Johnson who is serving a life sentence for a first-time, non-violent drug offense. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 31, 2018

Trump too tweeted out a picture with Kardashian with the caption, “Great meeting with @KimKardashian today, talked about prison reform and sentencing.”

Great meeting with @KimKardashian today, talked about prison reform and sentencing. pic.twitter.com/uOy4UJ41JF — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 30, 2018

The picture set social media users chattering, and in no time, the picture went viral — with strange memes and sarcastic one-liners floating around on the micro-blogging site.

If you would’ve told me five years ago Donald Trump would be POTUS and Kim Kardashian would be in the Oval Office discussing prison reform with him I would have called you insane. We truly live in the darkest timeline. — Denizcan James (@MrFilmkritik) May 30, 2018

Trump met with the wrong Kim. — Denizcan James (@MrFilmkritik) May 30, 2018

Great meeting with @ItsTheSituation today, talked about student loan debt and climate change. pic.twitter.com/CjP447Ak2E — Insónias em Carvão (@insoniascarvao) May 30, 2018

You have just entered the Twilight Zone. pic.twitter.com/YM0zTFBSuX — Bennett Hall (@bennetthall) May 31, 2018

Feel like our relationship to celebrity is kind of unhealthy pic.twitter.com/FsuKvfOOkp — Ken Klippenstein (@kenklippenstein) May 30, 2018

Fixed @realDonaldTrump and @KimKardashian meeting. It was all a crazy made up scene in the #Shazam movie. pic.twitter.com/VrEg5k7JDI — JUSTIN KOWALSKI (@J_Rocka) May 30, 2018

Donald is wearing KKW Beauty foundation in Nonsensical Screaming Papaya and Kim is sporting creme lipstick in Kanye We Need to Talk pic.twitter.com/zYqZPUK8ka — kyla (@whatkyIasaid) May 30, 2018

have at it, Internet pic.twitter.com/9p9y10xcbn — Justin McGuire (@justintmcguire) May 31, 2018

As if that wasn’t enough, media publication The New York Post slammed the meeting between Trump and Kardashian. But things went sour when they mocked her as “Kim Thong Un” and referred to the meeting as “The Other Big Ass Summit” on its front page.

Tomorrow’s cover: Kim Kardashian visits the White House to discuss prison reform with President Trump http://t.co/1N3bNkVmK7 pic.twitter.com/yPaL93Tyhe — New York Post (@nypost) May 30, 2018

While some loved the “offensive” tweet and encouraged the “humorous” captions, many admitted that they weren’t fans of neither the reality TV star nor the president, but felt that the newspaper was “sexist” and “pathetic”.

Here are some of the reactions.

You know, I’m not a fan of @KimKardashian, not even a tiny bit, but she’s trying to do what she thinks is right and will help people in the long run. I can respect that. — Moe (@ViciousHeathen) May 30, 2018

This cover is sexist and pathetic. Do better @nypost. http://t.co/RxJcm8K34s — Brian Kosciesza (@BrianKosh) May 31, 2018

I don’t care for the Kardashians but this is over the top. She is still a person. — Andrew Donaldson (@four4thefire) May 31, 2018

This seems very mean spirited against someone who was just trying to advocate for criminal justice reform http://t.co/Cr7hG5iOAX — Saagar Enjeti (@esaagar) May 30, 2018

That’s a bit rude isn’t it? — Geoff Quattromani (@GQuattromani) May 31, 2018

Disgusting headline, @nypost. @KimKardashian was meeting with President Trump about a critical issue and you lead with her ass? This is unacceptable sexism. No woman deserves this. Thank you for using your platform to raise awareness for the issue of prison reform, Kim. http://t.co/P43Vq2mPLR — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) May 31, 2018

This is disgraceful for a cover . And I saying when I am not fan of Kim or Trump… — betterminded (@betterminded1) May 31, 2018

