Tuesday, June 12, 2018
Trump-Kim Summit: As US President and North Korean leader meet, Netizens cheer with memes

Donald Trump-Kim Jong-un summit: While most had serious reaction to the significant meet, there were others who couldn’t stop sharing memes and jokes. Instagram particularly has been flooded with Trump-Kim memes and apart from the world leaders it also includes Dennis Rodman, for the obvious reasons.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 12, 2018 1:05:01 pm
doanld trump, kim jong un, kim trump summit, trump kim meeting, trump kim sign document, kim trump memes, trump kim meeting jokes, world news, indian express, trending news Netizens are talking about the historic summit between Donald Trump and Kim Jong-Un with memes and jokes.
US President Donald Trump met North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in a historic summit amid intense media glare in Singapore on Tuesday. The two leaders met amicably and exchanged greetings with a historic handshake, smiles and lot of praises for each other. The duo even took a post-lunch stroll through the gardens of the Singapore hotel where the summit is being held and even signed a “document”.

ALSO READ | Donald Trump-Kim Jong Un Singapore summit: Here’s what they said

According to latest reports by Reuters, the two leaders have signed a “comprehensive” document following a historic summit aimed at the denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula. However, there were no immediate details on the contents of the document.

ALSO READ | Donald Trump, Kim Jong Un Singapore Summit: East meets West at lunch, here’s the menu

“A lot of progress – really very positive. I think better than anybody could have expected. Top of the line, very good. We’re going now for a signing,” Trump told journalists, without giving details on what would be signed earlier.

Cut to social media, Netizens have been quite apprehensive about the meeting from the day it was announced, and with all the recent events at the G7 summit, they couldn’t help but introspect on the situation. And as Trump praised the North Korean leader, it got everyone talking. Sample these:

While most had serious reaction to the significant meet, there were others who couldn’t stop sharing memes and jokes. Instagram particularly has been flooded with Trump-Kim memes and apart from the world leaders it also includes Dennis Rodman, for the obvious reasons. While some compared their camaraderie as an epic romance others couldn’t stop taking a jibe at them for the names they had used for one-another.

Take a look at some of the memes here:

