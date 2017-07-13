Reporter’s heartbreaking reaction after Donald Trump Jr tweeted Russia info generates buzz on Twitter

Jared Yates Sexton’s tweet, albeit heartbreaking, has resulted in a series of memes on the micro-blogging site, nevertheless.(Source: File Photo) Jared Yates Sexton’s tweet, albeit heartbreaking, has resulted in a series of memes on the micro-blogging site, nevertheless.(Source: File Photo)

A lot have been speculated about Donald Trump’s association with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the past. While the world leaders have never talked about it or confirmed friendship, Donald Trump Jr happened to reveal something that has sent ripples on the Internet and beyond. Why the Internet? Because he chose to reveal the exact details showing him arranging a meeting after being promised information about the Russian government. This ‘really, really bad move’ resulted in a bevvy of criticising tweets on the Internet, including the one from Jared Yates Sexton, the journalist who was apparently working on the ‘story’ for an year. His tweet, albeit heartbreaking, has resulted in a series of memes on the micro-blogging site, nevertheless.

“I…worked on this story for a year…and…he just…he tweeted it out,” Sexton wrote on Twitter, explaining that he had spent about an year’s time trying to figure out sources before Trump’s son tweeted the evidence of association between the US and Russia. “Like, so many people out there were trying to track this down. And it just…got delivered on a tweet. What the hell,” he tweeted following that.

While many Twitter users sympathised with the journalist, others were quick to make jokes.

These are Trump Jr’s tweets.

Here’s my statement and the full email chain pic.twitter.com/x050r5n5LQ — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 11, 2017

Here is page 4 (which did not post due to space constraints). pic.twitter.com/z1Xi4nr2gq — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 11, 2017

This is Sexton’s tweet.

I…worked on this story for a year…and…he just…he tweeted it out. — Jared Yates Sexton (@JYSexton) July 11, 2017

Like, so many people out there were trying to track this down. And it just…got delivered on a tweet. What the hell. — Jared Yates Sexton (@JYSexton) July 11, 2017

Here are some of the reactions it resulted on Twitter.

i have worked

on this story

for a year which

you were

probably saving

for your website forgive me

for just

tweeting it out — rob (@robarcand) July 12, 2017

I… worked on this story for a year… and he… he just tweeted it out http://t.co/byXdfKb14L — Maya Kosoff (@mekosoff) July 12, 2017

I… worked on this story for a year… and… he just… he tweeted it out. http://t.co/tDGHAtMIsD — Dumb Idiot Riley Fox (@riley_fox) July 12, 2017

I… worked on this story for a year… and he… he just tweeted it out http://t.co/PuqoUyRvGg — Alex Q. Arbuckle (@alexqarbuckle) July 12, 2017

I worked on this story for a year… and he… just… tweeted it out http://t.co/g1mUdHW2cI — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) July 12, 2017

