Reporter’s heartbreaking reaction after Donald Trump Jr tweeted Russia info generates buzz on Twitter

"I...worked on this story for a year...and...he just...he tweeted it out," Jared Yates Sexton wrote on Twitter, explaining that he had spent about an year's time trying to figure out sources before Trump's son tweeted the evidence of association between the US and Russia.

Jared Yates Sexton's tweet, albeit heartbreaking, has resulted in a series of memes on the micro-blogging site, nevertheless.
A lot have been speculated about Donald Trump’s association with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the past. While the world leaders have never talked about it or confirmed friendship, Donald Trump Jr happened to reveal something that has sent ripples on the Internet and beyond. Why the Internet? Because he chose to reveal the exact details showing him arranging a meeting after being promised information about the Russian government. This ‘really, really bad move’ resulted in a bevvy of criticising tweets on the Internet, including the one from Jared Yates Sexton, the journalist who was apparently working on the ‘story’ for an year. His tweet, albeit heartbreaking, has resulted in a series of memes on the micro-blogging site, nevertheless.

“I…worked on this story for a year…and…he just…he tweeted it out,” Sexton wrote on Twitter, explaining that he had spent about an year’s time trying to figure out sources before Trump’s son tweeted the evidence of association between the US and Russia. “Like, so many people out there were trying to track this down. And it just…got delivered on a tweet. What the hell,” he tweeted following that.

While many Twitter users sympathised with the journalist, others were quick to make jokes.

These are Trump Jr’s tweets.

This is Sexton’s tweet.

Here are some of the reactions it resulted on Twitter.

