Donald Trump Jr criticises London Mayor after terror attack; Twitterati slam him

People have slammed Donald Trump Jr for trying to criticise the Mayor of London in the aftermath of the London attacks.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: March 23, 2017 8:05 pm
donald trump jr mocks mayor of london, trump jr criticises Sadiq khan, people slamming donald trump jr. trump jr tweet on london attacks, indian express, indian express news Was he really thinking about politics at such bad times? (Source: Ben Stephenson/Twitter, File Photo)

Politicians are quick to react to consequential events. While their tweets often strike a chord with the public, they also draw flak many times.

Donald Trump Jr was quite vocal when he tweeted in the aftermath of the attack at the Houses of Parliament in Westminster that left 4 died and several others injured. The son of the POTUS shared the link to an old story of The Independent that had Sadiq Khan, the mayor of London, refer to the ‘threat of terror attacks’ as ‘part and parcel of living in a big city’. Trump Jr also captioned his tweet as, “You have to be kidding me?!: Terror attacks are part of living in big city, says London Mayor Sadiq Khan.

Although it’s not yet certain if Trump Jr knew while tweeting that Khan didn’t make that statement after the recent attacks but around six months back, people haven’t taken his tweet lightly. A lot of people have slammed the son of the US President for targeting the London Mayor. A Twitter user named Wes Streeting MP wrote, “You use a terrorist attack on our city to attack London’s Mayor for your own political gain. You’re a disgrace.” Another user by the name of Ciaran Jenkins criticised Trump Jr by saying, “Is this helpful @DonaldJTrumpJr? Did you even read the article before goading London’s Mayor during a live incident?

Here are some of the reactions that the tweet drew.

