Donald Trump Jr criticises London Mayor after terror attack; Twitterati slam him

Politicians are quick to react to consequential events. While their tweets often strike a chord with the public, they also draw flak many times.

Donald Trump Jr was quite vocal when he tweeted in the aftermath of the attack at the Houses of Parliament in Westminster that left 4 died and several others injured. The son of the POTUS shared the link to an old story of The Independent that had Sadiq Khan, the mayor of London, refer to the ‘threat of terror attacks’ as ‘part and parcel of living in a big city’. Trump Jr also captioned his tweet as, “You have to be kidding me?!: Terror attacks are part of living in big city, says London Mayor Sadiq Khan.

Although it’s not yet certain if Trump Jr knew while tweeting that Khan didn’t make that statement after the recent attacks but around six months back, people haven’t taken his tweet lightly. A lot of people have slammed the son of the US President for targeting the London Mayor. A Twitter user named Wes Streeting MP wrote, “You use a terrorist attack on our city to attack London’s Mayor for your own political gain. You’re a disgrace.” Another user by the name of Ciaran Jenkins criticised Trump Jr by saying, “Is this helpful @DonaldJTrumpJr? Did you even read the article before goading London’s Mayor during a live incident?

Here are some of the reactions that the tweet drew.

@DonaldJTrumpJr Khan is right. These things happen. We fight against them. But we don’t wildly over-react or let them change our way of life — Tom Coates (@tomcoates) March 22, 2017

@DonaldJTrumpJr And we absolutely don’t choose to scapegoat whole communities to make ourselves feel better. Now shut the hell up. — Tom Coates (@tomcoates) March 22, 2017

Is this helpful @DonaldJTrumpJr? Did you even read the article before goading London’s Mayor during a live incident?http://t.co/Sm68UOcJQG — Ciaran Jenkins (@C4Ciaran) March 22, 2017

Headline is based on very first sentence, which if you’d bothered to read it could apply to any major city in the world. Key word: “threat” pic.twitter.com/u2S9WA7yoA — Ciaran Jenkins (@C4Ciaran) March 22, 2017

@C4Ciaran the desperation of some (K Hopkins in Mail another) to link Sadiq Khan to this … what could their motivation be, I (don’t) wonder — Claire Phipps (@Claire_Phipps) March 23, 2017

@DonaldJTrumpJr even if you werent disingenuously paraphrasing @SadiqKhan out-of-context youre still obnoxious for killing elephants for fun pic.twitter.com/ciAfbpA5Xv — Joe Papp (@joepabike) March 22, 2017

@DonaldJTrumpJr you dug this up specifically to garner twitter traffic when people are dying/ injured. How does this help? SAD [(c)Your Dad] — Marie Donn (@Marie_Donn) March 22, 2017

@DonaldJTrumpJr You use a terrorist attack on our city to attack London’s Mayor for your own political gain. You’re a disgrace. — Wes Streeting MP (@wesstreeting) March 22, 2017

@DonaldJTrumpJr is it really appropriate, considering your father’s position & what’s happening today, to attack the Mayor of London? — Doris McDay (@ThatDorisMcDay) March 22, 2017

@DonaldJTrumpJr completely inappropriate to say this while the mayor is working in the aftermath of the attack. Not a time to make politcics — Ben Stephenson (@BenStepLA) March 22, 2017

