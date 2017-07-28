Donald Trump ‘jokes’ about his face on Mt Rushmore and Twitterati has the best response ever!

Many argued sarcastically, that the idea of whether he might someday end up on Mount Rushmore has never come to his. (Source: Twitter) Many argued sarcastically, that the idea of whether he might someday end up on Mount Rushmore has never come to his. (Source: Twitter)

At a recent rally in Ohio, US President Donald Trump wondered if he should be on the iconic Mount Rushmore. Expressing his displeasure with “fake news” agencies, the POTUS said the media would even report this joke by saying ‘he believes he should be on Mount Rushmore!’

“I’d ask whether or not you think I will someday be on Mount Rushmore, but, no — here’s the problem. If I did it joking, totally joking, having fun, the fake-news media will say, ‘He believes he should be on Mount Rushmore!’” POTUS said. “So I won’t say it, okay? I won’t say,” he stressed speaking before the crowd.

“But every president — they’ll say it anyway, you watch. ‘Trump thinks he should be on Mount Rushmore. Isn’t that terrible?” Trump added.

“Will I someday be on Mount Rushmore?”

Watch as President Trump shares a joke with supporters at a rally in Ohio. pic.twitter.com/jM3SYcGXG7 — NBC News (@NBCNews) July 26, 2017

But the fact that he mentioned such an idea, Netizens were not ready to cut some slack. Many argued sarcastically, that the idea of whether he might someday end up on Mount Rushmore has never come to his. While a few users on Twitter slammed him for his ‘desire’, others had found their fodder for a photoshop battle, and it’s brilliant.

The seldom seen backside of Mount Rushmore … #WednesdayWisdom pic.twitter.com/lrCFHFEKIr — Rob Szczerba (@RJSzczerba) July 26, 2017

So Trump wants his face on Mount Rushmore & my grandma just said “why doesn’t someone just leave him up there, then he’s not our problem” — annabelle🌺 (@annabelletoney) July 26, 2017

The microblogging site has been flooded with photoshopped images of Mt. Rushmore and Twitterati have presented the world with dozens of options. From all four president’s face replaced with Trump to former presidents shaking their heads disapproval — these will leave you in splits.

Congrats on so much winning. U r definitely the very best prez ever. Lincoln not so much. Mt. Rushmore here u go pic.twitter.com/X2eNDlJ2Zm — RunsWWolves☮️🌸☕️🔮 (@CantilloRuns) July 28, 2017

Donald Trump in Ohio said he deserves to be on Mount Rushmore. Here you go @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/jHLU0ZkBWX — J D Weinfeld (@RocketCat88) July 26, 2017

Trump on Mount Rushmore? pic.twitter.com/8yVB1gGveE — Pierre Martin (@pmartin_UdeM) July 26, 2017

TRUMP SHOULD DEFINITELY BE ON MT RUSHMORE pic.twitter.com/hpbq9N18Q0 — SUMMER IS TRUMPING (@Mattwoodnyc3) July 25, 2017

trump on mount rushmore pic.twitter.com/UMsNVNCP5l — vera kowalska (@dialtfortrouble) July 26, 2017

Trump invokes idea of his face on Mt. Rushmore. Mt. Rushmore responds…

. pic.twitter.com/wnOxRP4eZd — Dandelion Dollar💸 (@DandelionDollar) July 26, 2017

#MtRushmore AFTER THE WALL IS BUILT WE DOIN THIS! Trump Rally Ohio pic.twitter.com/FMg6sXGWif — Angry400LBer (@Angry400LBer) July 25, 2017

Mount Rushmore National Memorial is a monumental sculpture carved into Mount Rushmore in the Black Hills region of South Dakota. Faces of former US presidents — George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Theodore Roosevelt and Abraham Lincoln have been etched out on the mountain.

