Latest News

Donald Trump ‘jokes’ about his face on Mt Rushmore and Twitterati has the best response ever!

The microblogging site has been flooded with photoshopped images of Mt. Rushmore and Twitterati have presented the world with dozens of options. From all four president's face replaced with Trump to former presidents shaking their heads disapproval -- these will leave you in splits.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:July 28, 2017 6:03 pm
Many argued sarcastically, that the idea of whether he might someday end up on Mount Rushmore has never come to his. (Source: Twitter)
Related News

At a recent rally in Ohio, US President Donald Trump wondered if he should be on the iconic Mount Rushmore. Expressing his displeasure with “fake news” agencies, the POTUS said the media would even report this joke by saying ‘he believes he should be on Mount Rushmore!’

“I’d ask whether or not you think I will someday be on Mount Rushmore, but, no — here’s the problem. If I did it joking, totally joking, having fun, the fake-news media will say, ‘He believes he should be on Mount Rushmore!’” POTUS said. “So I won’t say it, okay? I won’t say,” he stressed speaking before the crowd.

“But every president — they’ll say it anyway, you watch. ‘Trump thinks he should be on Mount Rushmore. Isn’t that terrible?” Trump added.

But the fact that he mentioned such an idea, Netizens were not ready to cut some slack. Many argued sarcastically, that the idea of whether he might someday end up on Mount Rushmore has never come to his. While a few users on Twitter slammed him for his ‘desire’, others had found their fodder for a photoshop battle, and it’s brilliant.

The microblogging site has been flooded with photoshopped images of Mt. Rushmore and Twitterati have presented the world with dozens of options. From all four president’s face replaced with Trump to former presidents shaking their heads disapproval — these will leave you in splits.

Mount Rushmore National Memorial is a monumental sculpture carved into Mount Rushmore in the Black Hills region of South Dakota. Faces of former US presidents — George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Theodore Roosevelt and Abraham Lincoln have been etched out on the mountain.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Jul 28: Latest News