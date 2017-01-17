Donald Trump accidentally retweets wrong Ivanka on Twitter

Donald Trump mistakes a tweet mentioning Ivanka as that for his own daughter, and retweeted it. (Source: File Photo) Donald Trump mistakes a tweet mentioning Ivanka as that for his own daughter, and retweeted it. (Source: File Photo)

President-elect Donald Trump suffered a Twitter blunder when he mistakenly directed a tweet meant for his daughter Ivanka to a woman with the same name from Brighton. Trump quoted a tweet from user Lawrence Goodstein, from Massachusetts in the US who had written: “Ivanka Trump is great, a woman with real character and class.”

Goodstein had tagged a wrong profile of a woman called @Ivanka from Brighton instead of @IvankaTrump and the

President-elect did not realise the mistake and retweeted the quote, the Telegraph reported.

Goodstein directed the praise to Ivanka Majic, who works as a researcher at Brighton and Hove City Council, according to her LinkedIn profile. Trump took to Twitter last night to take a swipe at CNN ahead of the channel’s profile of his daughter Ivanka.

“Considering it is CNN, can’t imagine it will be great!” he wrote sarcastically. He then retweeted some praise for

Ivanka from a follower who said: “Ivanka Trump is great, a woman with real character and class.” Majic has not yet responded to Trump on Twitter. Trump’s message has been retweeted almost 4,000 times. Mark Pygas, a writer for Distractify, was among those to spot the error and replied to Trump: “Ivanka Majic from Brighton, England, is a wonderful woman. You’re right.” Pygas later claimed he had been blocked by Trump for pointing out the mistake.

Trump’s tweet had not been removed or corrected at the time of writing.

