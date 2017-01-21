This photo of Michelle Obama and Hillary Clinton at Donald Trump’s inauguration says it all

Obama in her maroon dress and Clinton in her white pantsuit were clicked in a nonchalant moment, looking partially at each other and Twitterati could not have enough of their expression! (Source: Twitter) Obama in her maroon dress and Clinton in her white pantsuit were clicked in a nonchalant moment, looking partially at each other and Twitterati could not have enough of their expression! (Source: Twitter)

Republican leader and billionaire businessman Donald Trump took charge as the 45th president of the United States on Friday, and it garnered attention from people across the world. Not just for the political transfer of power and end to the Obama administration, people were excited in anticipation for what Trump’s inauguration day will have in store. From the performers at the inaugural concert at Lincoln Memorial to the swearing-in ceremony at the Capitol Hall, nothing was spared by the Netizens.

Right after the concert, when the newly appointed POTUS tweeted that a large crowd had turned up for the concert and never before an event at this stature was hosted at the venue, Twitterati gave it back. People spent posting Obama’s 2009 concert pictures juxtaposing it with Trump’s Thursday event, and the result was clearly visible.

But the major photo battle began, after a picture of outgoing first lady Michelle Obama and presidential candidate Hillary Clinton together during the oath-taking ceremony went viral. Obama in her maroon dress and Clinton in her white pantsuit were clicked in a nonchalant moment, looking partially at each other. What followed next was hilarious. Twitterati began a photo caption contest of what exactly could be thinking.

Michelle Obama who was the most powerful voice for Clinton during her election campaign and today’s moment between the powerful female bandwagons has said it all.

Sample these Obama-Clinton photo caption contest here.

michelle: we coulda had bernie but americans chose to burn in hell instead hillary: i hear ya, they chose a talking burnt cheeto pic.twitter.com/eoG2Rtfie5 — brittany 🌈🙃 (@caluminsuga) January 20, 2017

Hillary-girl you see this shit?

Michelle- mmhmmm http://t.co/a7DE5GeivY — portia (@quattlebum) January 20, 2017

Hillary : So she just gonna stand next to u and pretend she didn’t steal ur speech

Michelle: the lord is testing me hoe

Hillary:I feel u bih pic.twitter.com/aItUv076tJ — haley (@HALEVADER) January 20, 2017

Hillary: Michelle what’s wrong?

Michelle: Bish this was supposed to be you gettin sworn in… 😒 pic.twitter.com/TyUogyXoM8 — Janell (@Goonersmate) January 20, 2017

hillary: just smile and wave

michelle: hil, i’m not even gonna pretend that i want to be here pic.twitter.com/PWv1LXSqBW — ᅠ (@kerrywshington) January 20, 2017

Hillary: Do you see him right now? Michelle: I do, and I’ll see him in 2020. pic.twitter.com/UUcivmbRxw — Mike In Indy (@Mike_Dillion) January 20, 2017

Michelle Obama is all of us right now. pic.twitter.com/y4bO9nFyfz — ronald isley (@yoyotrav) January 20, 2017

Today, the whole world is Michelle Obama’s facial expression. We can’t even. #Inauguration pic.twitter.com/WvSb2RDgrp — iPaulie (@iPaulie) January 20, 2017

Michelle Obama’s sideeye game was the real winner of this #Inauguration pic.twitter.com/GoOV0hsiyR — GEEZY (@GRYKING) January 20, 2017

I understand you, Michelle Obama. pic.twitter.com/Srdy5vVI8x — best of shondaland (@shondalandcast) January 20, 2017

Apart from this, Tweeple also could not ignore Michelle Obama’s reaction when the new FLOTUS handed over a gift at the White House. Though no one is sure what exactly might be in the powder-blue box, The New York Times confirmed it’s a box from the Tiffany’s!

Check out these reactions too.

Melania giving Michelle Her Speech Back pic.twitter.com/5pOOtHsxhN — PanamanianBowties🎀 (@SheLovesBowties) January 20, 2017

michelle: thanks for the gift melania melania: thanks for the gift melania michelle: not this again pic.twitter.com/MVFnhSnwzq — al (@chylersIexie) January 20, 2017

Michelle when Melania handed her that gift #Inauguration pic.twitter.com/UVj2UTbN3O — Erin (@ayanapapaya) January 20, 2017

Michelle Obama, we feel you girl pic.twitter.com/ToCKniBQtm — Bitch Code 💅🏻 (@TheTumblrPosts) January 20, 2017

We are all Michelle Obama today pic.twitter.com/iZICkFDVgX — Common White Girl (@girlposts) January 20, 2017

current mood: michelle obama receiving a gift from melania trump pic.twitter.com/ay9HwBgAmj — ㅤㅤㅤ (@fxxckoff) January 20, 2017

We are not sure which photo contest is better between the two. Tell us your pick in comments below.

