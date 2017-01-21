Trending News

This photo of Michelle Obama and Hillary Clinton at Donald Trump’s inauguration says it all

Donald Trump has been sworn in as the President, but clearly it's the ladies that that have stole the limelight!

By: Trends Desk | Kolkata | Updated: January 21, 2017 12:52 am
michelle obama, hillary clinton, donald trump, trump, trump inauguration, michlle hillary trump inauguartion, michelle hillary inauguration photo, meliana trump, world news, latest news, indain express Obama in her maroon dress and Clinton in her white pantsuit were clicked in a nonchalant moment, looking partially at each other and Twitterati could not have enough of their expression! (Source: Twitter)

Republican leader and billionaire businessman Donald Trump took charge as the 45th president of the United States on Friday, and it garnered attention from people across the world. Not just for the political transfer of power and end to the Obama administration, people were excited in anticipation for what Trump’s inauguration day will have in store. From the performers at the inaugural concert at Lincoln Memorial to the swearing-in ceremony at the Capitol Hall, nothing was spared by the Netizens.

Right after the concert, when the newly appointed POTUS tweeted that a large crowd had turned up for the concert and never before an event at this stature was hosted at the venue, Twitterati gave it back. People spent posting Obama’s 2009 concert pictures juxtaposing it with Trump’s Thursday event, and the result was clearly visible.

But the major photo battle began, after a picture of outgoing first lady Michelle Obama and presidential candidate Hillary Clinton together during the oath-taking ceremony went viral. Obama in her maroon dress and Clinton in her white pantsuit were clicked in a nonchalant moment, looking partially at each other. What followed next was hilarious. Twitterati began a photo caption contest of what exactly could be thinking.

Michelle Obama who was the most powerful voice for Clinton during her election campaign and today’s moment between the powerful female bandwagons has said it all.

Sample these Obama-Clinton photo caption contest here.

Apart from this, Tweeple also could not ignore Michelle Obama’s reaction when the new FLOTUS handed over a gift at the White House. Though no one is sure what exactly might be in the powder-blue box, The New York Times confirmed it’s a box from the Tiffany’s!

Check out these reactions too.

We are not sure which photo contest is better between the two. Tell us your pick in comments below.

