People care coming up with the most hilarious excuses to not attend Donald Trump’s inauguration ceremony

Donald Trump is all set for his inauguration ceremony on Friday, but who will attend? (Source: File Photo) Donald Trump is all set for his inauguration ceremony on Friday, but who will attend? (Source: File Photo)

After a controversial campaign, shocking election results and a stormy transition, US President-elect Donald Trump seems to be all set for the January 20 inauguration ceremony. But, unlike other years when the ceremony sees the crème de la crème in attendance, this time around there’s a huge question mark on whether the galleries will even be filled or not.

Many A-listers have strongly critiqued the upcoming event and clearly said they will not be attending. While the Washington, DC area marching bands known to celebrate inaugurations are already absent, the Radio City Rockettes and the Mormon Tabernacle Choir are facing immense backlash for opting to perform.

A Bruce Springsteen cover band, the B Street Band has pulled out its name from the list of bands playing at the Garden State Presidential Inaugural Gala in DC despite a signed contract since 2013.

ALSO READ | ‘Kumar Vishwas likely to join BJP?’ Manish Sisodia, other AAP leaders have a good laugh on Twitter

From Elton John, Andrea Bocelli, Celine Dion and Garth Brooks to David Foster, Rebecca Ferguson, Moby and Charlotte Crunch — all the first-rate musicians declined to perform. Only 3 Doors Down, The Piano Guys and Lee Greenwood are among the ones performing on the inaugural night.

Not just the celebs, but the non-celebrities are also opting out. As if a simple no wasn’t enough, Netizens have taken to social media platforms such as Facebook and Twitter to ‘politely’ refuse an invite with the funniest of excuses!

See what else is trending, here

Recently, Mike Pence, who has been elected as the Vice President, posted a public invitation to the Inaugural Welcome Concert and Inaugural Swearing-in Ceremony on Facebook and was rewarded with a string of hilarious tweets and comments of excuses to avoid the event.

So, what’s your excuse?

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd