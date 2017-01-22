Trending News

Trump’s press secretary said a ‘yuge’ crowd attended inauguration; Tweeple give it back with #SpicerFacts

Lashing out at media Spicer argued, “This was the largest audience ever to witness an inauguration — period —both in person and around the globe.”

By: Trends Desk | Kolkata | Published:January 22, 2017 7:32 pm
donald Trump, trump inauguration, trump inauguration crowd, trump inauguration crowd size, sean spicer, sean spicer trolls, sean spicer jokes, spicer facts, sipcer crwd size jokes, trending news, latest news Sean Spicer said that the crowd present was the largest ever and Twitterati gave back to correct his facts! (Source: Twitter)

During Barack Obama’s presidency, we were greeted with many witty one-liners and dad jokes by the US president. Not to forget the innumerable jokes and memes that followed towards the end of his term about him and former vice-president Joe Biden’s ‘bromance’. Though Obama hasn’t escaped being the butt of many jokes and memes himself, they don’t hold a candle on the snark-metre when it comes to his successor. It seems the new administration has started a laughing riot on Twitter from Day 1!

The interesting thing is, not only is the US President a target on social media, but – as it seems – most of the members of his administration have given enough cause for Twitter trolls to erupt. Take the case of Trump’s press secretary Sean Spicer, for instance.

It all began after Spicer – in a press conference on the first day of the Trump government – complained about the media’s “false” reporting. And if you are wondering what the wrong reporting pertains to, it’s nothing but the crowd size at Trump’s inauguration concert. Yes, as bizarre it may sound the POTUS said, “I have a running war with the media,” and all because of the number!

Spicer lashed out at media and said, “Nobody had numbers because the National Park Service does not put any out,” he insisted. But in fact, there are many reports that confirmed that the National Park Services has been barred from counting the numbers. Spicer further argued, “This was the largest audience ever to witness an inauguration, both in person and around the globe.”

Well, it’s true that the actual estimate is not out but pictures from the venue and aerial shots have confirmed that there were large empty spaces at the majestic Lincoln Memorial. In fact, MSNBC estimated the crowd stood at around 10,000, a number way less than what attended Obama’s inauguration concert at the same venue in 2009 as well as the Women’s March in organised in the capital city the next day. Twitterati on both occasions gave it back to the current administration by posting juxtaposed pictures of Trump’s inauguration with that of Obama’s inauguration and the Women’s March.

But the best outcome was when Tweeple came up with suggestions for some other “yuge” facts Spicer could share next. There’s already the inevitable Twitter account @SeanSpicerFacts and #SpicerFacts has been since then breaking the Internet.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Have something to add to this story? Tell us in comments below.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd

Budget 2017

Best of Express

Must Read

Jan 22: Latest News