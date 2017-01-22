Trump’s press secretary said a ‘yuge’ crowd attended inauguration; Tweeple give it back with #SpicerFacts

Sean Spicer said that the crowd present was the largest ever and Twitterati gave back to correct his facts! (Source: Twitter) Sean Spicer said that the crowd present was the largest ever and Twitterati gave back to correct his facts! (Source: Twitter)

During Barack Obama’s presidency, we were greeted with many witty one-liners and dad jokes by the US president. Not to forget the innumerable jokes and memes that followed towards the end of his term about him and former vice-president Joe Biden’s ‘bromance’. Though Obama hasn’t escaped being the butt of many jokes and memes himself, they don’t hold a candle on the snark-metre when it comes to his successor. It seems the new administration has started a laughing riot on Twitter from Day 1!

The interesting thing is, not only is the US President a target on social media, but – as it seems – most of the members of his administration have given enough cause for Twitter trolls to erupt. Take the case of Trump’s press secretary Sean Spicer, for instance.

It all began after Spicer – in a press conference on the first day of the Trump government – complained about the media’s “false” reporting. And if you are wondering what the wrong reporting pertains to, it’s nothing but the crowd size at Trump’s inauguration concert. Yes, as bizarre it may sound the POTUS said, “I have a running war with the media,” and all because of the number!

Spicer lashed out at media and said, “Nobody had numbers because the National Park Service does not put any out,” he insisted. But in fact, there are many reports that confirmed that the National Park Services has been barred from counting the numbers. Spicer further argued, “This was the largest audience ever to witness an inauguration, both in person and around the globe.”

President Trump is disputing how many people attended his inauguration. We had experts assess the crowd size. http://t.co/B5olahGgQc pic.twitter.com/5fFWJHJ3Jd — NYT Graphics (@nytgraphics) January 22, 2017

Well, it’s true that the actual estimate is not out but pictures from the venue and aerial shots have confirmed that there were large empty spaces at the majestic Lincoln Memorial. In fact, MSNBC estimated the crowd stood at around 10,000, a number way less than what attended Obama’s inauguration concert at the same venue in 2009 as well as the Women’s March in organised in the capital city the next day. Twitterati on both occasions gave it back to the current administration by posting juxtaposed pictures of Trump’s inauguration with that of Obama’s inauguration and the Women’s March.

Photos taken at 12:15 p.m. ET each day show Trump’s inauguration crowd vs. the #WomensMarch http://t.co/syj3kEAr2t pic.twitter.com/OG61rjQdqd — CNN (@CNN) January 21, 2017

But the best outcome was when Tweeple came up with suggestions for some other “yuge” facts Spicer could share next. There’s already the inevitable Twitter account @SeanSpicerFacts and #SpicerFacts has been since then breaking the Internet.

Donald Trump was the first person to walk on the moon, despite what the dishonest media claims. #SpicerFacts — Sean Spicer Facts (@SeanSpicerFacts) January 22, 2017

It was a costume inauguration party! All the guests came dressed as empty seats. #SpicerFacts pic.twitter.com/hMg8OdWkjY — Keep2020Alive (@Keep2020Alive) January 22, 2017

President Trump has captured and killed Bin Laden with his own two massive hands. #SpicerFacts pic.twitter.com/pNXw9knEMv — Veronica (@_veronicapz) January 22, 2017

Guess the number of jelly beans. Me: 87

Wife: 134

Sean Spicer: 1.5 million #spicerfacts pic.twitter.com/dq7MmhgG3H — Mark Zohar (@markzohar) January 22, 2017

Although Trump is a faster swimmer than Michael Phelps he refused an offer the US Olympic team because he didn’t want wet hair.#SpicerFacts — BadgerStew (@BadgerStew) January 22, 2017

Sean Spicer releases new photo showing true size of crowd for Trump’s inauguration #spicerfacts 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/s1jN7zItsT — M H T (@OfficialHanzala) January 22, 2017

#SpicerFacts: ‘Nobody has more respect for women than’ Trump

Yeah, that’s why there’s a #WomansMarch on Every Continent pic.twitter.com/1wjCZlyRDs — Femi (@Femi_Sorry) January 22, 2017

There were so much people at the inauguration, even people from heaven are watching it…#SpicerFacts pic.twitter.com/lCv8gt4MZt — Everlasting Mango (@TheEnerMangoPro) January 22, 2017

That was not empty space…that was millions of people wearing sheets. PERIOD. #Spicerfacts pic.twitter.com/APnSG4L9Pi — DG Curry (@DGCanuck) January 21, 2017

There were 1.5 million people at the inauguration. Just 1.25 million of them had their invisibility cloaks on.#spicerfacts pic.twitter.com/MxsRRXhcY2 — Ben Patz (@BenPatz) January 22, 2017

Trumps hands are yuge, the yugest! The media made them look small #SpicerFacts — This Chic (@mellylicious420) January 22, 2017

Rome actually was built in a day, and the Greeks paid for it. #SpicerFacts — Dr. John (@jorince2) January 22, 2017

WH press secretary Sean Spicer releases new photo showing true size of crowd for Trump’s inauguration #spicerfacts pic.twitter.com/MLxqED2N0K — Persian Rose (@PersianRose1) January 22, 2017

“The bass lines for ‘Ice Ice Baby’ and ‘Under Pressure’ are completely different. Period.” #SpicerFacts pic.twitter.com/Sg4uY3OHgA — Erik The Web (@torgospizza) January 22, 2017

Well you see, Egypt is not in Africa. That’s why movies and TV have white actors playing Egyptians. #SpicerFacts pic.twitter.com/EZxlkal03u — Black Girl Nerds (@BlackGirlNerds) January 22, 2017

“President Trump is touched by enthusiasm and patience of milllions of spectators that arrived just 1 day late to inauguration” #spicerfacts — Thomas Langkabel (@tlangkabel) January 21, 2017

President Trump finished the NY Times mini-crossword puzzle each day in roughly 15 seconds. #SpicerFacts — colbyhall (@colbyhall) January 21, 2017

“Trump took the rock to the hole for 46 points against the Celtics last night, shooting 99.4% field goals. BOOYAH.” #SpicerFacts http://t.co/SNyw1H6Wfn — Eric Garland (@ericgarland) January 21, 2017

