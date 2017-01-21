Trending News

12 tweets from Donald Trump’s inauguration that has the world ROFL-ing

Beyond Trump, Netizens have not spared anyone!

By: Trends Desk | Kolkata | Updated: January 21, 2017 5:34 pm
donlad trump, trump, trump inauguration, hillary clinton, michelle obama, melania trump, george bush, trump inauguration trolls, trump inauguration reactions, viral news From Hillary Clinton to George W Bush, everyone was captured at a off-guard moment and Twitteratis

Republican Donald Trump took charge as the 45th President of the United States of America on Friday in a historic transfer of power and people can’t stop talking about his inauguration ceremony. From the moment Trump said there has never been an event of this stature at the Lincoln Memorial, people furnished proofs of bigger crowds at the venue. After a rather subdued inauguration ceremony, people were ready to find out what would happen next.

“We must think big and dream even bigger. America will start winning again, winning like never before,” Trump had said on the steps of the Capitol Hill. And as soon as he said, “Washington flourished – but the people did not share in its wealth,” people claimed he plagiarised Bane, the larger-than-life villain, and it was a Dark knight rises moment! Remember the famous dialogue by the Batman villain — “We take Gotham from the corrupt! The rich!” In fact, as soon as Trump concluded his speech, people started posting pictures of the D.C. comics villain along with the new POTUS.

Not just the president, Twitterati could not overlook the expressions of outgoing FLOTUS Michelle Obama when she was handed a gift by first lady Melania Trump. Her awkward smile made things too obvious and Twitterati was quick to say, “Melania returned Michelle her speech!”

But the highlight of the ceremony was a picture of Michelle Obama and Democrat Hillary Clinton together during the oath-taking ceremony that went viral. Obama in her maroon dress and Clinton in her white pantsuit were clicked in a nonchalant moment, looking partially at each other. What followed next was hilarious. Twitterati began a photo caption contest of what exactly could be thinking.

Here are some of the best memes and reactions from Trump’s inauguration that has left the world ROLF-ing!

