12 tweets from Donald Trump’s inauguration that has the world ROFL-ing

Republican Donald Trump took charge as the 45th President of the United States of America on Friday in a historic transfer of power and people can’t stop talking about his inauguration ceremony. From the moment Trump said there has never been an event of this stature at the Lincoln Memorial, people furnished proofs of bigger crowds at the venue. After a rather subdued inauguration ceremony, people were ready to find out what would happen next.

“We must think big and dream even bigger. America will start winning again, winning like never before,” Trump had said on the steps of the Capitol Hill. And as soon as he said, “Washington flourished – but the people did not share in its wealth,” people claimed he plagiarised Bane, the larger-than-life villain, and it was a Dark knight rises moment! Remember the famous dialogue by the Batman villain — “We take Gotham from the corrupt! The rich!” In fact, as soon as Trump concluded his speech, people started posting pictures of the D.C. comics villain along with the new POTUS.

Not just the president, Twitterati could not overlook the expressions of outgoing FLOTUS Michelle Obama when she was handed a gift by first lady Melania Trump. Her awkward smile made things too obvious and Twitterati was quick to say, “Melania returned Michelle her speech!”

But the highlight of the ceremony was a picture of Michelle Obama and Democrat Hillary Clinton together during the oath-taking ceremony that went viral. Obama in her maroon dress and Clinton in her white pantsuit were clicked in a nonchalant moment, looking partially at each other. What followed next was hilarious. Twitterati began a photo caption contest of what exactly could be thinking.

Here are some of the best memes and reactions from Trump’s inauguration that has left the world ROLF-ing!

“DAMMIT BILL YOU SAID WE WERE GOING TO BRUNCH” pic.twitter.com/ueJSfDZaSV — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) January 20, 2017

Melania Trump look like she gunna go try and win the tri-wizard tournament pic.twitter.com/NQ8XaCibVq — Bradley (@bradley_fox) January 20, 2017

George W Bush so embarrassed to be seen in Trump’s company he hid in a plastic bag #feels #InaugurationDay pic.twitter.com/n5pZkGRg3o — Ophelia Buckleton (@OBuckleton) January 20, 2017

presenting a group project and you gotta stand next to the girl who did 0% of the work but still put her name on it pic.twitter.com/P6JohRFVs2 — Carina Hsieh (@carinahsieh) January 20, 2017

I, Michael Richard Pence, do solemnly swear that I will never be as cool as Joe Biden and may be the most boring Vice President ever pic.twitter.com/8ZM52KX8u0 — Bucky Isotope (@BuckyIsotope) January 20, 2017

I made it rain today during the #Inauguration. I hope you noticed. — God (@TheGoodGodAbove) January 20, 2017

If the world reacts like Barron Trump, maybe everything will be fine pic.twitter.com/oUMY1rzQr0 — Robert Peston (@Peston) January 21, 2017

Wait, Trump is plagiarizing cakes now??? http://t.co/Pxffow6xNX — Craig Mazin (@clmazin) January 21, 2017

Here’s Trump bellowing MY WAAAAYYY and looking like a drunk dad dancing with his daughter at her wedding. pic.twitter.com/xE3T1zLUQv — shauna (@goldengateblond) January 21, 2017

Watching Melania & #Trump dancing & Disney should just not put out Beauty & the Beast anymore, ps his tax returns are in the west wing. — Todrick Hall (@todrick) January 21, 2017

Is Kellyanne Conway’s inauguration outfit the sign that Trump wants to Make America 1776 Again? #TrumpFashionChoices pic.twitter.com/Zr2IhR9PYY — #NotMyPresident (@France4Hillary) January 20, 2017

