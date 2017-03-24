Trending News

Donald Trump in a truck pretending to be a trucker is now a Twitter meme and it’s hilarious

'@realDonaldTrump driving America right off a cliff.'

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:March 24, 2017 2:01 pm
donald trump, donald trump in truck reactions, donald trump in truck, donald trump in truck funny twitter reactions, donald trump in truck reactions, donald trump funny tweets reactions, donald trump truck memes twitter, indian express, indian express news, trending, trending globally Trump’s photos from a photo-op he had in a semi-truck recently, have not just gone viral, they have been turned into bonafide memes in just a matter of time.(Source: AP)

Donald Trump, the 45th President of the United States, has proved to be the Internet’s favourite, especially when it comes to becoming a fodder for memes. Be it his now infamous handshake, or his expressions, his contributions to the world which just wants to have a hearty laugh at the end of the day, have undoubtedly been ‘yuuge’. And now, standing true to his reputation, Trump’s photos from a photo-op he had in a semi-truck recently, have not just gone viral, they have been turned into bonafide memes in just a matter of time.

ALSO READ | Donald Trump Jr criticises London Mayor after terror attack; Twitterati slam him

Sample some of the rib-cackling memes and reactions here.

Reportedly the evidently excited looking Trump decided to make his love for trucks official right before he held a session with truckers, industry executives and CEOs to discuss the nation’s health care and the state of infrastructure. “No one knows America like truckers know America,” the POTUS had reportedly said. The listening session also apparently saw Trump discussing the health care infrastructure’s negative impacts on their industry and livelihood.

