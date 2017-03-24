Donald Trump in a truck pretending to be a trucker is now a Twitter meme and it’s hilarious

Trump’s photos from a photo-op he had in a semi-truck recently, have not just gone viral, they have been turned into bonafide memes in just a matter of time.(Source: AP) Trump’s photos from a photo-op he had in a semi-truck recently, have not just gone viral, they have been turned into bonafide memes in just a matter of time.(Source: AP)

Donald Trump, the 45th President of the United States, has proved to be the Internet’s favourite, especially when it comes to becoming a fodder for memes. Be it his now infamous handshake, or his expressions, his contributions to the world which just wants to have a hearty laugh at the end of the day, have undoubtedly been ‘yuuge’. And now, standing true to his reputation, Trump’s photos from a photo-op he had in a semi-truck recently, have not just gone viral, they have been turned into bonafide memes in just a matter of time.

Sample some of the rib-cackling memes and reactions here.

When you don’t want to leave the ride and your mother asks you to get off and you throw a tantrum. #TrumpTruck pic.twitter.com/FkBWevwvjS — DJ (@dasguptaji) March 24, 2017

“Well it looks like ol’ Boss Trump learned them Duke boys are slicker than a sow’s underside. But that’s how it goes here in Hazzard county” pic.twitter.com/Jz2J7ny1cU — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) March 23, 2017

?? We got Trump in a truck… truck… truck… ??

?? Tie like what… what… what… ?? pic.twitter.com/DVsQQO9jrz — Josh Tucker (@joshbtucker) March 23, 2017

Reportedly the evidently excited looking Trump decided to make his love for trucks official right before he held a session with truckers, industry executives and CEOs to discuss the nation’s health care and the state of infrastructure. “No one knows America like truckers know America,” the POTUS had reportedly said. The listening session also apparently saw Trump discussing the health care infrastructure’s negative impacts on their industry and livelihood.

