“Where’s the fire?”: Donald Trump ‘driving’ a truck becomes a meme, again

U.S. President Donald Trump sits on a firefighter truck as he participates in a “Made in America” products showcase at the White House in Washington, US (Source: Reuters) U.S. President Donald Trump sits on a firefighter truck as he participates in a “Made in America” products showcase at the White House in Washington, US (Source: Reuters)

It was only a couple of months ago that Donald Trump was seen sitting excitedly inside a truck and pretending to be a driver and drive it. The photos then sent the Internet into a meme-making overdrive (no, we aren’t complaining), just like every other time Trump does anything. After all, the President of the United States has come to be the Internet’s favourite when it comes to poking fun at. This time, it is a fresh batch of pictures showing Trump ‘driving’ a fire-truck while Mike Pence, the Vice-President ‘holds the door’ that is going viral.

The reactions were varied, ranging from how similar it is to the previous photo-op the president had in a semi-truck in March this year to how hilariously childish he seemed both times. Some other Twitter users ended up noticing one thing — “So House healthcare bill first failed on day after Trump’s truck playtime (Mar24). Now Senate bill fails same day as his firetruck playtime,” wrote Randy Renstrom deftly on the micro-blogging site.

Check out some of the reactions here.

Trump in a fire truck today…flashback: Trump in a truck a few months ago. via @jeneps pic.twitter.com/WgvvSowuhz — Yashar Ali (@yashar) July 17, 2017

Trump likes the fire truck pic.twitter.com/zHzfUHasaQ — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) July 17, 2017

“Where’s the fire?” Trump said. “I’ll put it out.” He then added that the truck was beautiful, according to the White House pool report. pic.twitter.com/zmDtuoe6AH — Meghana Kurup (@MeghanaKurupDC) July 17, 2017

March 23: Trump gets in a truck, House GOP pulls healthcare bill. July 17: Trump gets in a truck, Senate GOP healthcare bill stalls. Hm. pic.twitter.com/AHM3nI3GsV — Kyle Feldscher (@Kyle_Feldscher) July 18, 2017

Pool on Trump: “He then hopped up into the fire truck, as VPOTUS held open the door. ‘Where’s the fire?’ POTUS said. ‘I’ll put it out.'” — Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) July 17, 2017

Trump plays in a fire truck while Pence watches the health care bill go up in flames pic.twitter.com/VA8N95zmou — Michael Schwab (@michaelschwab13) July 18, 2017

Reportedly, while walking up to the fire-truck, Trump told Pence who was accompanying him — “Where is the fire? I will put it out.” Earlier in March, Twitterati came up with hilarious one liners for pictures of an excited looking Trump in the semi-truck. “When you don’t want to leave the ride and your mother asks you to get off and you throw a tantrum,” “Donald Trump driving America right off a cliff,” are some of the reactions Trump’s stint in the truck had generated back then.

