“Where’s the fire?”: Donald Trump ‘driving’ a truck becomes a meme, again

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:July 18, 2017 6:00 pm
donald trump, donald trump truck, donald trump truck memes, potus truck memes, trump truck funny memes, trump in truck memes, trump in truck hilarious, indian express, indian express news U.S. President Donald Trump sits on a firefighter truck as he participates in a “Made in America” products showcase at the White House in Washington, US (Source: Reuters)
It was only a couple of months ago that Donald Trump was seen sitting excitedly inside a truck and pretending to be a driver and drive it. The photos then sent the Internet into a meme-making overdrive (no, we aren’t complaining), just like every other time Trump does anything. After all, the President of the United States has come to be the Internet’s favourite when it comes to poking fun at. This time, it is a fresh batch of pictures showing Trump ‘driving’ a fire-truck while Mike Pence, the Vice-President ‘holds the door’ that is going viral.

The reactions were varied, ranging from how similar it is to the previous photo-op the president had in a semi-truck in March this year to how hilariously childish he seemed both times. Some other Twitter users ended up noticing one thing — “So House healthcare bill first failed on day after Trump’s truck playtime (Mar24). Now Senate bill fails same day as his firetruck playtime,” wrote Randy Renstrom deftly on the micro-blogging site.

Check out some of the reactions here.

Reportedly, while walking up to the fire-truck, Trump told Pence who was accompanying him — “Where is the fire? I will put it out.” Earlier in March, Twitterati came up with hilarious one liners for pictures of an excited looking Trump in the semi-truck. “When you don’t want to leave the ride and your mother asks you to get off and you throw a tantrum,” “Donald Trump driving America right off a cliff,” are some of the reactions Trump’s stint in the truck had generated back then.

