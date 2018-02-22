  • Associate Sponsor
Donald Trump’s ‘I hear you’ tip card during listening sessions with Florida shooting survivors angers Twitterati

During the televised White House "listening session" with people affected by other US school shootings, Donald Trump spoke at length about how armed teachers and security guards could frighten off potential shooters and prevent more deaths. That too received a lot of flak online.

Written by Shreya Das | New Delhi | Updated: February 22, 2018 2:29 pm
Donald Trump, Florida school shooting, florida school listening session, shooting victims WH listening session, Trump i hear you card, trump i hear you cheat sheet, arm teachers, gun control laws, guns for teachers, Trump gun control laws, Indian Express, viral photo, viral news US President Donald Trump holds notes during a listening session with high school students and teachers in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington. (Source: AP)
After the horrific shooting at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, where 17 students and educators were killed on February 14 in the second-deadliest shooting at a US public school, it has revived a long-running debate over gun rights in the US. Students and parents urged lawmakers with demands to restrict sales of assault rifles, and a gun ban. And as hundreds of families of victims and others marched outside the White House and various cities in the US, Trump met with victims and families of the Florida high school massacre on Wednesday. However, all after the emotional hour-long meeting did not end well and Trump once again came under severe criticism. First, for his ‘solution’ – of arming the teachers with weapons and second, for holding a cue card that read, ‘I hear you’.

Yes, during the sensitive meeting, as students and families shared about their pain and loss, urging him to adopt a stringent policy, he was photographed with a small card in his hand with few notes and questions. The photo quickly went viral on social media and Netizens were “appalled” that the President had to remind himself to “empathise” with visitors, who had been directly impacted by the shooting. Other questions that were visible on the card included, ‘What would you most want me to know about your experience?’ and ‘What can we do to help you feel safe?’

While there were some who could not believe their eyes, in shock asked if it was real, others slammed him for the not taking measures to control gun violence.

