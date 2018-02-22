Donald Trump’s ‘I hear you’ tip card during listening sessions with Florida shooting survivors angers Twitterati

US President Donald Trump holds notes during a listening session with high school students and teachers in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington. (Source: AP) US President Donald Trump holds notes during a listening session with high school students and teachers in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington. (Source: AP)

After the horrific shooting at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, where 17 students and educators were killed on February 14 in the second-deadliest shooting at a US public school, it has revived a long-running debate over gun rights in the US. Students and parents urged lawmakers with demands to restrict sales of assault rifles, and a gun ban. And as hundreds of families of victims and others marched outside the White House and various cities in the US, Trump met with victims and families of the Florida high school massacre on Wednesday. However, all after the emotional hour-long meeting did not end well and Trump once again came under severe criticism. First, for his ‘solution’ – of arming the teachers with weapons and second, for holding a cue card that read, ‘I hear you’.

Yes, during the sensitive meeting, as students and families shared about their pain and loss, urging him to adopt a stringent policy, he was photographed with a small card in his hand with few notes and questions. The photo quickly went viral on social media and Netizens were “appalled” that the President had to remind himself to “empathise” with visitors, who had been directly impacted by the shooting. Other questions that were visible on the card included, ‘What would you most want me to know about your experience?’ and ‘What can we do to help you feel safe?’

While there were some who could not believe their eyes, in shock asked if it was real, others slammed him for the not taking measures to control gun violence.

wait Trump really wrote down “I hear you” to remind himself to show sympathy http://t.co/rjvqNsktUc — xx (@commonwokegirl) February 22, 2018

before all the photoshops come in on this let’s take a moment to understand that @realDonaldTrump needs a written reminder to tell the survivors of a school shooting that he hears them. http://t.co/XJR6VmmX51 — The Mountain Goats (@mountain_goats) February 22, 2018

Trump had to be reminded to say “I hear you” ?! Good God. He is hopeless! — CAL (@JFB1900) February 21, 2018

im watching the news abt trumps meeting and the dude goes “as presidents do, he brought talking points” thats how he described the notes trump had

who needs notes to sympathize with survivors? who needs a note that says “i hear you?”

who needs notes to care abt kids dying — Elijah 🐮🔪 (@seokjinsdaddy) February 21, 2018

The Empathy Card – Trump’s fake attempt at showing humanity towards #ParklandShooting group!!! Check out #5 I hear you!!! pic.twitter.com/TATSjihaEO — MaureenR8209 (@MaureenR8209) February 22, 2018

I’m still upset about Trump’s listening session. Besides needing a cheat sheet to reinforce his “I hear you” message, it was nothing but an NRA infomercial. A growth marketing campaign to sell more guns to a new target market–teachers–is unfolding in front of our eyes. — Neale (@AbeFroman) February 22, 2018

The “(5) I hear you” note reveals just how emotionally dysfunctional Mr. Trump is, but also how his administration only subdues issues that matter most to people, through shows, speeches, and “listening sessions.” This is disturbing and disgraceful for any public official. http://t.co/NHwaynVzm8 — David A. Fernández (@LawDavisito94) February 22, 2018

Trump needs talking points to tell shooting survivors “I hear you.” What an empty suit! http://t.co/ACU56MyGRJ — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) February 21, 2018

“#5. I hear you” I. HEAR. YOU. Bruh, If someone has to teach you how to show empathy towards kids who have watched their friends be murdered, you are evil. http://t.co/lj3j3cTeuw — Nerdy Wonka (@NerdyWonka) February 22, 2018

1) Not his handwriting so not even his own notes

2) He needed notes to meet gun violence survivors

3) He needed to be reminded to say “I hear you” http://t.co/IsOXBqCWud — JackiSchechner (@JackiSchechner) February 21, 2018

Oh shit this isn’t photoshopped RT @davidmackau: Trump’s crib notes during the WH gun violence listening session: “5. I hear you” pic.twitter.com/0mI7tFnHUA — Tanya Targaryen (@T_Dot_Lane) February 21, 2018

Trump held a list of talking points in his hand during his gathering with students today. The last talking point said (per NBC): “I hear you.” Good god, he needed a reminder to be empathetic. — Bill Harnsberger (@BillinPortland) February 21, 2018

“I hear you?” It’s like he asked someone what to say to sound sympathetic and he wrote it down so he wouldn’t forget — Nicole (@xonicole11690) February 21, 2018

Trumps notes: what can I do to make you feel safer? I hear you. Students: gun control – we’re afraid we’re going to die during a shooting at school. Trump: got it (turns to camera) everyone gets a gun. Kids get guns. Teachers get guns. Class pets get guns. Guns guns guns. — t (@dopaminediscord) February 21, 2018

Oh gawd: Trump had a 3 point cheat sheet for gun control meeting – 3rd point: “I hear you.” Reminder: have empathy. http://t.co/G9xSvNBdZd — Amy Siskind (@Amy_Siskind) February 21, 2018

The fact that Trump couldn’t meet with these kids without notes that say “I hear you” is an epic failure of empathy and leadership. And those the WH, including Kelly, are fine to let this sham continue. — AG Khamis (@killawattannie) February 21, 2018

Here r Trumps “talking points” as he met w students & teachers at the WH. He had 2 remind himself to say “I hear you”. I would’ve thought that was a sentiment that should come naturally. His ego is so massive that the # “45”is embroidered on his shirt cuffs. Total sad loser pic.twitter.com/wTFX3opvuh — TIKdOffPinsNThings (@TIKdOffPinsNTh1) February 22, 2018

Morally repugnant: “I hear you”

Gross in a different way: Uh, Trump got “45” monograms on his cuffs? pic.twitter.com/0yYDQ3h863 — Jay Willis (@jaywillis) February 21, 2018

