We simply can’t get over Donald Trump’s weird handshake with Japan PM Shinzo Abe, and that eye-roll

US President Donald Trump welcomed Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to the White House on Friday (February 10). It didn’t take long for the paparazzi to capture a strange moment that transpired between the two during their “weird” handshake, followed by a tad bit of awkwardness that was there for all to see. Making things strange for the two, Trump shook Abe’s hands first, gave him a pat on the hand and continued to shake his hands for a really, really, really long time.

When Trump finally let go of his hands, the 62-year-old rolled his eyes to show his relief right after breaking the “uncomfortable” eye-contact with him. Abe’s reaction to Trump’s weird behaviour was priceless and the shutterbugs perfectly captured it from different angles.

Not just that, a Twitter user even translated the dialogue in the video when Trump asked Abe what the photographers were saying. Abe replied, “Look at me.” Not the photographers, but Trump looked at Abe instead!

“A working dinner tonight with Prime Minister Abe of Japan, and his representatives, at the Winter White House (Mar-a-Lago). Very good talks!” Trump tweeted after his meeting with Abe.

But, Twitterati had already set social media platforms ablaze with hilarious interpretations of the “handshake” and the “eye-roll”.

Here is the entire incident of the “weird handshake”:

If you couldn’t make out the words:

Trump asks Abe what a Japanese photographer was saying and Abe translates: “Please look at me.” Trump looks at Abe. He’s so dumb, guys. — Jesse Berney (@jesseberney) February 10, 2017

And here’s Abe’s reaction:

PM Shinzo Abe after Trump handshake: 😵pic.twitter.com/h0ayPS9pB9 — Steve Kopack (@SteveKopack) February 10, 2017

Watch the video from a different angle that Trump posted:

An honor to host Prime Minister @AbeShinzo in the United States. pic.twitter.com/f6TvfZ6sMj — President Trump (@POTUS) February 10, 2017

And the Twitter jokes began:

Japanese PM Abe vows to himself to never visit United States near Valentine’s Day ever again.#TheResistance pic.twitter.com/0V20kTEejg — Resist Now (@Resist_N0W) February 10, 2017

Abe: Ok, you can let go now

Trump: I own Japan now.

Abe: That’s not how this works

Trump: I’m sorry I dont understand Chinese

Abe: Fuck you http://t.co/dnUinvxNh3 — Efren (@GsanchezEfren) February 10, 2017

We’ve seen Trump’s weirdo handshakes but no 1 warned Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. Eye roll! (by @ToddDracula) pic.twitter.com/CUJs8VbMhG — RiotWomenn (@riotwomennn) February 10, 2017

Awkward, but well handled by the PM: My respect for Shinzo Abe just increased considerably. http://t.co/wc2iuL4fOE — Chris Bartlett (@BartlettChrisJ) February 11, 2017

We are ALL Shinzo Abe. 🙄 pic.twitter.com/DNmBchQhTe — Diane N. Sevenay (@Diane_7A) February 10, 2017

In Oval Office, POTUS told Japanese PM Abe he had “strong hands.” — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) February 10, 2017

A few days ago, there was another video of Trump’s handshake doing the rounds of social media:

Amid all the fuss, body language experts said that his handshake could be a sign indicating his personality. Karen Bradley, head of the master’s dance programme at the University of Maryland and a specialist in movement analysis, told Mic that Trump’s handshake etiquette is a sign of his “total lack of cultural intelligence [and] social skills.”

“The handshake is not only awkwardly long, it contains the usual pull towards himself that characterizes Trump’s worldview,” Bradley said, adding, “All flows towards him. He literally sucks in the room and everyone in it.” Calling the “alpha male” approach a two-sided coin, Bradley said that it may also be interpreted as a sign of disrespect to visiting heads of state.

“The patting seems appropriative and status-defining and is part of his dominating attitude, but it is the fact that he holds on too long and pulls the hand of the other into his own sphere that indicates his social transgression,” she said. Bart Rossi, a political psychologist, called the extra pat “a narcissistic tendency”.

Twitterati also had their own versions of what his handshake interprets:

*Donald trump tries to use a handshake to authoritize dominance; stupid handhakee goes along with it” http://t.co/rlw8Mb5zrl — Rad-Dad ☿.♇ (@Aware_wolf_) February 2, 2017

The Donald Trump “I’ll always be more powerful than you” handshake. http://t.co/OhzRJkuFH3 — Jonathan Vankin (@jonvankin) February 2, 2017

@benjablake @RamStace Trump’s an insecure man with small hands so he has to establish himself constantly, his dad did us a great disservice. — ajlalexander (@ajlalexander) February 6, 2017

@benjablake this is the “do as I want or else” tug — Ben (@benwiking) February 2, 2017

