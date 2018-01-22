Photos of Donald Trump ‘working during govt shutdown’ get Twitterati meme-ing away

The White House released three photos showing Donald Trump working during the shutdown and Twitterati quickly turned it into a meme. (Source: @rebeccaballhaus/ Twitter) The White House released three photos showing Donald Trump working during the shutdown and Twitterati quickly turned it into a meme. (Source: @rebeccaballhaus/ Twitter)

As US President Donald Trump completed one year in office, the government went into a shutdown. Late Friday night, the Senate failed to approve a temporary spending bill, forcing a government shutdown on the anniversary of President Trump’s inauguration on January 20. Republicans are unified behind the belief that until the government opens, there will be no more negotiations over the fate of hundreds of thousands of undocumented immigrants brought to the US as children.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said negotiations kept going late into the night, with a vote to break a Democratic filibuster on a short-term funding Bill scheduled for noon Monday. Under the proposal taking shape, Democratic would agree to a three-week spending measure — until February 8 — in return for a commitment from the Republican leadership in the Senate to address immigration policy and other pressing legislative matters in the coming weeks.

Great to see how hard Republicans are fighting for our Military and Safety at the Border. The Dems just want illegal immigrants to pour into our nation unchecked. If stalemate continues, Republicans should go to 51% (Nuclear Option) and vote on real, long term budget, no C.R.’s! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 21, 2018

Democrats are far more concerned with Illegal Immigrants than they are with our great Military or Safety at our dangerous Southern Border. They could have easily made a deal but decided to play Shutdown politics instead. #WeNeedMoreRepublicansIn18 in order to power through mess! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 20, 2018

Democrats are holding our Military hostage over their desire to have unchecked illegal immigration. Can’t let that happen! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 20, 2018

Even though Trump described the shutdown as a “nice present” and held Democrates responsible for federal employees going without pay, people on the Internet did not seem convinced. “This is the One Year Anniversary of my Presidency and the Democrats wanted to give me a nice present. #DemocratShutdown,” Trump tweeted.

This is the One Year Anniversary of my Presidency and the Democrats wanted to give me a nice present. #DemocratShutdown — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 20, 2018

As the debate continued, White House released three photos showing the POTUS working despite the shutdown.

Moments ago, the @WhiteHouse released photos of President @realDonaldTrump working with his staff during what they’re calling the “Democrat shutdown.” http://t.co/Gl9Xn7xulJ pic.twitter.com/WjMBc1E5Xr — Fox News (@FoxNews) January 20, 2018

White House emails: “Photos of President Donald J. Trump working in the White House during the Democrat shutdown” pic.twitter.com/cJzSmalG3p — Rebecca Ballhaus (@rebeccaballhaus) January 20, 2018

President Trump hard at work today to end the Democrat shutdown, reopen our government, and fund our great military pic.twitter.com/GzUi3tAPGw — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) January 21, 2018

However, these photos too did not go down well with Twitterati and riled many. While some were irked by the “staged” photos and slammed him for wearing the “Make America Great Again” cap, others couldn’t figure out how these photos meant him working as it doesn’t show him making an effort to end the stalemate. As #TrumpShutDown trends on Twitter, here’s how Tweeple reacted to the photos:

“Hello? Yes, my Google has been down for over two hours.” pic.twitter.com/ksQY6Tw1H7 — Daniel Kibblesmith ⛄️⚔️🦖 (@kibblesmith) January 21, 2018

I too conduct most of my most important work with a phone in my hand and nothing on my desk, while staring vacantly off into space http://t.co/XrYVv3YEae — janu-erin (@morninggloria) January 20, 2018

White House very pleased with itself for doing work pic.twitter.com/u7RODQ9faf — Elise Foley (@elisefoley) January 20, 2018

The great dealmaker is “hard at work” to end the #TrumpShutdown. pic.twitter.com/xzFfum7mF2 — Lauren Werner 🗽 (@LaurenWern) January 22, 2018

#TrumpShutdown #GOPshutdown “Large deep dish with double pepperoni and cheese, two orders of cheesy bread sticks, honey bbq wings, a slice of the most beautiful chocolate cake you’ve ever seen with two scoops of ice cream, and a large Diet Coke.” pic.twitter.com/gbQPouDxmv — Lisa 🤬 (@LsExaminedLife) January 22, 2018

White House emails: “Photos of President Donald J. Trump working in the White House during the Democrat shutdown” working on what… sitting on hold? pic.twitter.com/pKMBfo6F4r — Rob Hedrick (@RobTVLA) January 21, 2018

White House emails: “Photos of President Donald J. Trump working in the White House during the shutdown he is responsible for” pic.twitter.com/TcmJrSuvDc — Antonio Bonanza: more myth than man (@AntonioBonanza) January 21, 2018

An emerging trend is that Trump and his staff have no idea how to stage photos to make it seem like he’s actually working. pic.twitter.com/kFHKvWdKLf — Matt Fuller (@MEPFuller) January 21, 2018

STAFF: Mr. President, we need the optics of you working hard during the shutdown. TRUMP: Fine, I’ll pose with the phone at my ear. STAFF: Um, sir, maybe it would be better if it looked like you had been reading— TRUMP: Just take the f**king picture in the next three seconds. http://t.co/Wp3rfOng5T — Daniel W. Drezner (@dandrezner) January 21, 2018

Like at least put a pad of paper on there, my dude — Celia (@_celia_marie_) January 21, 2018

He looks like he just googled stock photos of people working to try and figure out what people working looks like. http://t.co/QtQ3roUZAT — Half An Onion (@HalfOnionInABag) January 21, 2018

Or he decided to emulate my JC Penney photoshoot from 1993 pic.twitter.com/cQ8PRy2t5T — EmIpsaLoquitur (@EmIpsaLoquitur) January 21, 2018

The sheer volume of briefing materials Trump consumes on any given day is staggering. http://t.co/JetEiRpIoL — Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) January 21, 2018

…2 Big Macs, 2 Large Fries- upsize on the Fries, 2 Large Diet Cokes…yep, credit card #: 🇺🇸Taxpayer. Yep, It’s the big white house on Pennsylvania Avenue- you can’t miss it. The one with all the protesters out front. 😏 — Greg Sarachman (@NorthofXLIX) January 21, 2018

Hi Melania, do you know where my hat is? pic.twitter.com/2yzYQIwIdz — Bozwonk (@lolwarlol) January 21, 2018

Trump “working” during the shutdown is the equivalent of me “working” when my boss walks by and I’ve actually been on Facebook for the last hour. pic.twitter.com/mLrJtoNOGu — Lauren Franko (@laurfranko) January 21, 2018

White House-issued photo of Trump working during the shutdown. Note the totally clean desk. pic.twitter.com/SFrhh9dyLd — sunsetinyello (@sunsentinello) January 20, 2018

“White House releases photos of President Trump working during the shutdown” pic.twitter.com/xhfqzNbGSK — Ricardo Autobahn (@ricardoautobahn) January 21, 2018

