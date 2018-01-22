Latest News

Photos of Donald Trump ‘working during govt shutdown’ get Twitterati meme-ing away

As debate continued as to who were to be blamed for the government shutdown — the Democrats or the Republicans, the White House released three photos showing Donald Trump working during the shutdown and the results are hilarious.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: January 22, 2018 7:45 pm
donald trump, us government sutdown, trump shutdown, trump shutdown photos, trump working in shutdown photos, trump memes, trump shutdown memes, world news The White House released three photos showing Donald Trump working during the shutdown and Twitterati quickly turned it into a meme. (Source: @rebeccaballhaus/ Twitter)
As US President Donald Trump completed one year in office, the government went into a shutdown. Late Friday night, the Senate failed to approve a temporary spending bill, forcing a government shutdown on the anniversary of President Trump’s inauguration on January 20. Republicans are unified behind the belief that until the government opens, there will be no more negotiations over the fate of hundreds of thousands of undocumented immigrants brought to the US as children.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said negotiations kept going late into the night, with a vote to break a Democratic filibuster on a short-term funding Bill scheduled for noon Monday. Under the proposal taking shape, Democratic would agree to a three-week spending measure — until February 8 — in return for a commitment from the Republican leadership in the Senate to address immigration policy and other pressing legislative matters in the coming weeks.

Even though Trump described the shutdown as a “nice present” and held Democrates responsible for federal employees going without pay, people on the Internet did not seem convinced. “This is the One Year Anniversary of my Presidency and the Democrats wanted to give me a nice present. #DemocratShutdown,” Trump tweeted.

As the debate continued, White House released three photos showing the POTUS working despite the shutdown.

However, these photos too did not go down well with Twitterati and riled many. While some were irked by the “staged” photos and slammed him for wearing the “Make America Great Again” cap, others couldn’t figure out how these photos meant him working as it doesn’t show him making an effort to end the stalemate. As #TrumpShutDown trends on Twitter, here’s how Tweeple reacted to the photos:

[with inputs from AP]

