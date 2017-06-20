The viral Simpsons’ cartoon ‘predicting’ Donald Trump’s ‘glowing orb’ moment is FAKE

The picture is in fact, a screen grab from a video marking 125 days of Trump in office uploaded on the official Facebook page of Simpsons. (Source: Joe Buddy/Facebook) The picture is in fact, a screen grab from a video marking 125 days of Trump in office uploaded on the official Facebook page of Simpsons. (Source: Joe Buddy/Facebook)

Remember how the stark similarities between the United States’ President Donald Trump’s tenure and instances on Simpsons cartoon had people around the world pretty much shaken up? Well, it seems the Simpsons had quite some ‘predictions’ rolled up their sleeves, that if social media is to go by, are coming true now, one at a time.

ALSO READ | US presidential elections 2016: ‘The Simpsons’ predicted Donald Trump’s victory 16 years ago

A video showing how the popular cartoon did not just stop at hilariously predicting Trump’s victory in 2000 in the season 11 episode “Bart to the Future”, but also apparently predicted the impact of the Ebola virus to the Twin Towers attack, went viral. Now, it is another Simpsons cartoon with obvious resemblance to the infamous ‘Trump holding the glowing orb in Saudi Arabia’ picture that is going viral.

This is the picture.

Yeah okay, we get it. Simpsons’ predictions have been crazy, especially those on Trump. But isn’t this like pushing it a little too much? Clearly, when the Facebook user shared the picture saying “This Simpsons cartoon aired 15 years ago in 2002. The actual photo was just taken last month….somebody explain this shit to me,” many Internet users were (thankfully) far from amused. “Apparently there’s several other “predictions” from the Simpson’s,” wrote a not-very-amused Internet user on the post, who seems to have understood it was fake.

According to a website Hoax Slayer, the creepy cartoon in fact, emerged after the POTUS’ visit to Saudi Arabia in May. It was instead, a screen grab, taken from a video marking 125 days of Trump in office uploaded on the official Facebook page of Simpsons.

Watch the video here.

