Donald Trump gets roasted for retweeting anti-Obama Eclipse meme on Twitter

Recently, Donald Trump took his Twitter game to a whole new level. Taking a dig on Barack Obama, he shared a bizarre "eclipse" meme of himself and the former president. Captioned, "the best Eclipse ever," it shows a smiling Trump eclipsing over a black-and-white picture of Obama.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:August 25, 2017 6:36 pm
donald trump, barack obama, trump obama eclipse meme, solar eclipse 2017, solar eclipse meme, trump eclipse meme, trump twitter reactions, indian express, indian express news Yes, Donald Trump just retweeted this! (Source: @JerryTravone/Twitter)
US President Donald Trump’s social media posts have often triggered controversies. Whether it’s the regular spelling mistakes or factual errors, his tweets have more often than not backfired. But, recently, he took his Twitter game to a whole new level. Taking a dig on former president Barack Obama, he shared a bizarre “eclipse” meme of himself and the former president. Captioned, “the best Eclipse ever,” it shows a smiling Trump eclipsing over a black-and-white picture of Obama. No, we’re not kidding. It really happened!

The meme was first posted by a Twitter user, whose handle goes by the name @JerryTravone, in response to a tweet by Trump which read, “I requested that Mitch M & Paul R tie the Debt Ceiling legislation into the popular V.A. Bill (which just passed) for easy approval. They…”

Here’s a screenshot of Trump’s retweet, just in case, it is deleted later on and said that it had been “inadvertently posted”.

Take a look at the original tweet here.

His retweet piqued social media users and they couldn’t believe that he had actually posted it on his official account. Appalled by his ignorance about “how an Eclipse occurs”, people started comparing Obama to the bright sun and took Trump to be the moon. Moreover, his mindless step was also termed as “racist” on the networking website. Roasting him for his retweet, one user wrote: “This is actually correct. The Darkness of Trump has overtaken the brightness of Obama. The Sun is what gives us life and energy!” and bombarded Twitter with an entire thread about it.

Check out a few more reactions here.

What are your thoughts after looking at the strange meme on his official handle? Tell us in the comments below.

