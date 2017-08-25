Donald Trump gets roasted for retweeting anti-Obama Eclipse meme on Twitter

Yes, Donald Trump just retweeted this! (Source: @JerryTravone/Twitter) Yes, Donald Trump just retweeted this! (Source: @JerryTravone/Twitter)

US President Donald Trump’s social media posts have often triggered controversies. Whether it’s the regular spelling mistakes or factual errors, his tweets have more often than not backfired. But, recently, he took his Twitter game to a whole new level. Taking a dig on former president Barack Obama, he shared a bizarre “eclipse” meme of himself and the former president. Captioned, “the best Eclipse ever,” it shows a smiling Trump eclipsing over a black-and-white picture of Obama. No, we’re not kidding. It really happened!

The meme was first posted by a Twitter user, whose handle goes by the name @JerryTravone, in response to a tweet by Trump which read, “I requested that Mitch M & Paul R tie the Debt Ceiling legislation into the popular V.A. Bill (which just passed) for easy approval. They…”

Here’s a screenshot of Trump’s retweet, just in case, it is deleted later on and said that it had been “inadvertently posted”.

Take a look at the original tweet here.

His retweet piqued social media users and they couldn’t believe that he had actually posted it on his official account. Appalled by his ignorance about “how an Eclipse occurs”, people started comparing Obama to the bright sun and took Trump to be the moon. Moreover, his mindless step was also termed as “racist” on the networking website. Roasting him for his retweet, one user wrote: “This is actually correct. The Darkness of Trump has overtaken the brightness of Obama. The Sun is what gives us life and energy!” and bombarded Twitter with an entire thread about it.

Check out a few more reactions here.

This is actually correct. The Darkness of Trump has overtaken the brightness of Obama. The Sun is what gives us life and energy! — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) August 24, 2017

Eclipses have no positive impact on earth, while the Sun is what provides the entire world with life! Keep that in mind. — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) August 24, 2017

The moon (Trump) is responsible for the changes in tides and bringing the crazy out in some people. — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) August 24, 2017

The Sun (Obama) is what allows Earth to sustain itself as well as every plant, animal and human on the planet. — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) August 24, 2017

And how embarrassing that the president would retweet such a ridiculous meme. — Trumpocalypse (@trumpocalypse17) August 25, 2017

Everything is opposite with Liberals…Black is White, Up is Down, Light is Dark and Antifa =Good guys. And they project all the time! pic.twitter.com/Tct21nqmWc — Jeffrey Blackburn (@jfb3per) August 25, 2017

This is the best example of how darkness shades the brightness. — Javier Davila (@javodavila) August 25, 2017

What are your thoughts after looking at the strange meme on his official handle? Tell us in the comments below.

