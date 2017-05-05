Latest News

Somebody noticed Trump’s chin resembled a frog, results in hilarious Trump ‘frog’ Twitter memes

Guess who is the "newest cabinet member" in Donald Trump's government?

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:May 5, 2017 11:02 am
donald trump, donald trump frog, donald trump frog photoshop twitter, donald trump frog photoshop hilarious, donald trump repeals obamacare, donald trump frog photoshop viral on twitter, funniest donald trump memes, indian express, indian express news A close look at the US President’s chin and your only question might be— Why didn’t somebody think of this before?! (Source: Mike Mitchell/Twitter)

Even as Donald J Trump, the president of the United States celebrated the Obamacare repeal, Twitter users were seemingly celebrating the addition of a new cabinet member. Confused? Well, a Texas-based artist Mike Mitchell decided to end the dreary monotony that many were probably experiencing ever since Trump took charge and decided to paint a frog on his chin, instantly making it a viral meme!

Why a frog and why Trump’s chin, you might wonder. If you look at the pictures that Mitchell uploaded on a Twitter thread recently, all your doubts might just go out of the window! A close look at the US President’s chin and your only question might be— Why didn’t somebody think of this before?!

ALSO READ | These 8 takes on the Donald Trump’s first 100 days in office is breaking the Internet right now

Check out how Mitchell introduces “his newest cabinet member”, that is a green frog painted on his face, in these tweets.

With every photo that he uploads, Mitchell has provided an interesting caption, which sounds like the ‘new cabinet member’ talking. From introducing the newest member with “BREAKING: Trump Introduces us to His Newest Cabinet Member, a Frog Painted on His Face.”, “BREAKING: After googling “Donald Trump”, President Frog Apologizes to “Those Who Were Hurt by this Vile Host”. Promises To “Do Better” to ‘declarations’ like “BREAKING: President Frog Announces US Will Do “Everything We Can” to Fight Climate Change. “We Must Protect The Swamp, I Have Family There.” — Mitchell seems to have taken a savage dig on Trump, his infamous facial expressions, by superimposing a frog on his chin, making it look hilarious!

Here are some of the reactions is posts garnered.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
  1. No Comments.

Best of Express

Must Read

May 05: Latest News