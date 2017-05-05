Somebody noticed Trump’s chin resembled a frog, results in hilarious Trump ‘frog’ Twitter memes

A close look at the US President’s chin and your only question might be— Why didn’t somebody think of this before?! (Source: Mike Mitchell/Twitter) A close look at the US President’s chin and your only question might be— Why didn’t somebody think of this before?! (Source: Mike Mitchell/Twitter)

Even as Donald J Trump, the president of the United States celebrated the Obamacare repeal, Twitter users were seemingly celebrating the addition of a new cabinet member. Confused? Well, a Texas-based artist Mike Mitchell decided to end the dreary monotony that many were probably experiencing ever since Trump took charge and decided to paint a frog on his chin, instantly making it a viral meme!

Why a frog and why Trump’s chin, you might wonder. If you look at the pictures that Mitchell uploaded on a Twitter thread recently, all your doubts might just go out of the window! A close look at the US President’s chin and your only question might be— Why didn’t somebody think of this before?!

Check out how Mitchell introduces “his newest cabinet member”, that is a green frog painted on his face, in these tweets.

BREAKING: Trump Introduces us to His Newest Cabinet Member, a Frog Painted on His Face. pic.twitter.com/W8yCLlAJH6 — Mike Mitchell (@sirmitchell) May 2, 2017

BREAKING: Frog Painted on His Mouth Announced He is Now in Complete Control of “This Horrendous Meat Sack”. pic.twitter.com/S2p2SathWy — Mike Mitchell (@sirmitchell) May 2, 2017

BREAKING: After googling “Donald Trump”, President Frog Apologizes to “Those Who Were Hurt by this Vile Host”. Promises To “Do Better”. pic.twitter.com/seZBZ4BOfz — Mike Mitchell (@sirmitchell) May 2, 2017

BREAKING: President Frog Announces US Will Do “Everything We Can” to Fight Climate Change. “We Must Protect The Swamp, I Have Family There.” pic.twitter.com/qDpjQsOZU2 — Mike Mitchell (@sirmitchell) May 2, 2017

BREAKING: President Frog Slays Press Conference With Well Rehearsed Weekend At Bernies Impression. Announces He Will Legalize Marijuana. pic.twitter.com/DPUB7scbkm — Mike Mitchell (@sirmitchell) May 2, 2017

BREAKING: President Frog is @Time‘s Being of the Year. He told reporters “I’m only doing what any frog painted on a man’s face would do.” pic.twitter.com/swWCLAkYHb — Mike Mitchell (@sirmitchell) May 2, 2017

BREAKING: At attempt was made on President Frog’s life by a man armed with a water balloon. Authorities are searching for @mitchellvii. pic.twitter.com/xUv7fwkeG3 — Mike Mitchell (@sirmitchell) May 2, 2017

BREAKING: President Frog’s approval rating reaches record high after successfully passing Universal Healthcare. #Frogcare pic.twitter.com/O4MNbGdQbS — Mike Mitchell (@sirmitchell) May 3, 2017

BREAKING: President Frog demands investigation into recent police brutality. “We must strive to do better, and mark my frog words, we will.” pic.twitter.com/LiXFlKi3jV — Mike Mitchell (@sirmitchell) May 3, 2017

With every photo that he uploads, Mitchell has provided an interesting caption, which sounds like the ‘new cabinet member’ talking. From introducing the newest member with “BREAKING: Trump Introduces us to His Newest Cabinet Member, a Frog Painted on His Face.”, “BREAKING: After googling “Donald Trump”, President Frog Apologizes to “Those Who Were Hurt by this Vile Host”. Promises To “Do Better” to ‘declarations’ like “BREAKING: President Frog Announces US Will Do “Everything We Can” to Fight Climate Change. “We Must Protect The Swamp, I Have Family There.” — Mitchell seems to have taken a savage dig on Trump, his infamous facial expressions, by superimposing a frog on his chin, making it look hilarious!

Here are some of the reactions is posts garnered.

@sirmitchell This has been the brightest most positive art inspired by this madness. I love you a lot. — Alex Pardee (@alexpardee) May 3, 2017

