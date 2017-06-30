Latest News

The New Yorker takes a hilarious dig at Donald Trump and the fake TIME magazine covers featuring him

“Donald Trump: The ‘Apprentice’ is a television smash!” reads the headline on the fake magazine cover. If that's not all, then right above the red TIME font, a headline — in capitals — reads “TRUMP IS HITTING ON ALL FRONTS .?.?. EVEN TV!”

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:June 30, 2017 12:30 pm
donald trump, trump time fake cover, trump time fake magazine cover, trump time march 2009 fake magazine cover in clubs, indian express, indian express news (Source: The New Yorker/Twitter, LW/YouTube)
Donald Trump’s association with the TIME magazine goes way back. No, really, even before the magazine declared the POTUS their ‘Person Of The Year’ — an honour earlier given to the likes of Adolf Hitler (he was TIME Man of the year in 1938). According to Washington Post, a framed copy of an edition showing Trump on the cover was hung up in at least five of his clubs. But it turned out to be fake. And now, it is The New Yorker’s hilarious dig on the President’s careless narcissism that has got people talking.

This is the New Yorker’s tweet.

Here are some of the reactions the cartoon generated on the micro-blogging site thereafter.

Reportedly, a spokeswoman from the magazine said that TIME had asked the Trump Organisation to remove the frame dated March 1, 2009 from the walls of the clubs. White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders refused to answer whether POTUS knew if the cover was real or not. The real March 2009 edition in fact, was released on March 2 and featured actress Kate Winslet on the cover. Quick fact: The issue apparently makes no mention of Trump. According to Washington Post, the date on the fake cover March 1, 2009 indicates the date when Trump’s show ‘The Celebrity Apprentice’ made its season debut. But it had no mention about TIME magazine at all, according to the report.

Meanwhile, TV hosts Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough discussed about and laughed over the fake Trump covers on their show Morning Joe. Watch the video here.

Trump evidently did not seem to have taken kindly to their jibes and tweeted this.

