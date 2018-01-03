Donald Trump to give ‘Fake news’ awards and there isn’t a better New Year gift for Twitterati

Donald Trump to announce ‘Fake news’ awards. (Source: File Photo) Donald Trump to announce ‘Fake news’ awards. (Source: File Photo)

US President Donald Trump has shared a complicated relationship with media in his nearly one year of presidency. Being the benevolent provider of memes for the Internet, 2017 saw a bunch of incidents when his tweets went viral. Amid the annual awards season, Trump decided to host a new award, which will be given to people who were the ‘most dishonest’ and ‘corrupt’ in 2017. Over the last year, the ‘POTUS’ has accused media houses of distorting facts about his presidency.

To voice his contempt, he tweeted, “I will be announcing THE MOST DISHONEST & CORRUPT MEDIA AWARDS OF THE YEAR on Monday at 5:00 o’clock. Subjects will cover Dishonesty & Bad Reporting in various categories from the Fake News Media. Stay tuned!”.

I will be announcing THE MOST DISHONEST & CORRUPT MEDIA AWARDS OF THE YEAR on Monday at 5:00 o’clock. Subjects will cover Dishonesty & Bad Reporting in various categories from the Fake News Media. Stay tuned! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 3, 2018

No matter how serious Trump may be about his new award function, but Netizens were quite amused with the idea and did what they usually do best – troll him.

Um, don’t you think the POTUS should have better things to do than this? I mean…come on. — #MuellerTime (@LaBellDebi) January 3, 2018

Because you literally have nothing more important to do that this, right? #fakePresident — Randy Clayton (@randalleclayton) January 3, 2018

Thanks for adding the “o’clock”. I didn’t know what 5:00 meant. — Adam Miller (@jadammiller2) January 3, 2018

Top award goes to Donald Trump for his fake Time magazine cover. pic.twitter.com/72baFkJf1B — Kathy Bartels (@bartels_kathy) January 3, 2018

This wasn’t supposed to happen until season three! http://t.co/Tysj4aIIfE — James Pindell (@JamesPindell) January 3, 2018

OK but journalists love getting awards of any kind http://t.co/VO6kHmkDew — ☕🦊 🦅 (@joemfox) January 3, 2018

“First of all, it’s an honor just to be nominated …” — Alex Burns (@alexburnsNYT) January 3, 2018

This may come as a surprise but the presidency is NOT your personal reality show! How about you do your job, for a change, and let the press do their’s? — Kaye Stevens (@kayst64) January 3, 2018

🎶It’s the First Annual Donald Trump Award for THE MOST DISHONEST & CORRUPT MEDIA AWARDS OF THE YEAR 🎶 pic.twitter.com/ZRm0V7Q3a7 — Justin Duckham (@Jduckham) January 3, 2018

The tweet about North Korea followed up by the tweet about an awards show for fakest news is the most Donald Trump 20 minutes imaginable — new doge, new covfefe (@boobie_styles) January 3, 2018

Ok but it’s like the second day of the year? — Jesse McLaren (@McJesse) January 3, 2018

So you will be getting the biggest award? — Nora Bouchard (@noragrace40) January 3, 2018

Perhaps that same media can award you with the 1,650 Pinocchios you have earned this year alone.#PresidentPinocchio. — Not Famous (@KiernanOShay) January 3, 2018

Someone please get him his meds — Paul Mulhern (@PMMrv2014) January 3, 2018

Did you forget you are the president of the United States? Not a host of road kill tv and swap shoppe? I am beyond embarrassed for any American over the age of 4. — Richard B.🇨🇦 (@RPBspami) January 3, 2018

Trump ‘fake news’ award announcement came just minutes after threatening North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un on Twitter with a ‘much bigger and more powerful’ nuclear button.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd