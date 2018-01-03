Top News

Donald Trump to give ‘Fake news’ awards and there isn’t a better New Year gift for Twitterati

Amid annual awards season, US President Donald Trump decided to host 'Fake News' awards which will be given to people who were the 'most dishonest' and 'corrupt' in 2017 and Twitter is more than thrilled.

New Delhi | Updated: January 3, 2018 3:09 pm
Donald Trump, Donald Trump Fake news awards, Donald Trump viral tweets Donald Trump to announce ‘Fake news’ awards. (Source: File Photo)
US President Donald Trump has shared a complicated relationship with media in his nearly one year of presidency. Being the benevolent provider of memes for the Internet, 2017 saw a bunch of incidents when his tweets went viral. Amid the annual awards season, Trump decided to host a new award, which will be given to people who were the ‘most dishonest’ and ‘corrupt’ in 2017. Over the last year, the ‘POTUS’ has accused media houses of distorting facts about his presidency.

To voice his contempt, he tweeted, “I will be announcing THE MOST DISHONEST & CORRUPT MEDIA AWARDS OF THE YEAR on Monday at 5:00 o’clock. Subjects will cover Dishonesty & Bad Reporting in various categories from the Fake News Media. Stay tuned!”.

No matter how serious Trump may be about his new award function, but Netizens were quite amused with the idea and did what they usually do best – troll him.

Trump ‘fake news’ award announcement came just minutes after threatening North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un on Twitter with a ‘much bigger and more powerful’ nuclear button.

