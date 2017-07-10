Latest News
  • Donald Trump explains he ‘asked Ivanka to hold seat’ at G20 meet; Twitterati hail US’ ‘first unelected female president’

Donald Trump explains he ‘asked Ivanka to hold seat’ at G20 meet; Twitterati hail US’ ‘first unelected female president’

"When I left Conference Room for short meetings with Japan and other countries, I asked Ivanka to hold seat. Very standard. Angela M agrees!" Donald Trump tweeted.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: July 10, 2017 9:21 pm
donald trump, ivanka trump, donald trump g20, ivanka trump g20, donald trump defends ivanka Though Angela Merkel had already said that it was for the delegations to decide who will sit in on a meeting, Ivanka Trump was heavily criticised by the mainstream media and Democratic Party leaders for this. (Source: AP)
Related News

Several days after US President Donald Trump and his daughter and senior adviser Ivanka face much heat for the latter having sat in her father’s chair during a G20 meeting in Germany, the POTUS tweeted on Monday saying that what she did was actually “very standard”, even adding that German Chancellor Angela Merkel agrees.

“When I left Conference Room for short meetings with Japan and other countries, I asked Ivanka to hold seat. Very standard. Angela M agrees!” Trump tweeted. He even went on to add that, “If Chelsea Clinton were asked to hold the seat for her mother, as her mother gave our country away, the Fake News would say CHELSEA FOR PRES!”

 

Now, of course, Indians would usually put a handkerchief on the chair to claim a place, not that this would have been an issue in the scenario that the chair in question, was designated for the US President. Though Merkel had already said that it was for the delegations to decide who will sit in on a meeting, Ivanka was heavily criticised by the mainstream media and Democratic Party leaders for this.

Not that Trumps tweet made matters any better. Soon after the billionaire-turned-politician tweeted out his defence, many took no time to rip him apart for his explanation. This even included Chelsea Clinton, whom he mentioned in his follow-up tweet, who caught on to his phrasing of giving the country away and tweeted, “Good morning Mr. President. It would never have occurred to my mother or my father to ask me. Were you giving our country away? Hoping not.”

Responding to Trump’s initial tweet, one Twitter user said, “Super excited that our first female President is 100% unelected! Congratulations Ivanka!” While many recounted how Invanka had previously said that she wanted to stay out of politics, and yet, here she was. There was even an attempt at the hashtag #WhatWouldAngelaSay to take off on Twitter.

Along with these scathing remarks, there were many who took to express their opinions through some hilarious gifs and memes. Sample some of them here.

 

 

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Jul 10: Latest News