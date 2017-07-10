Donald Trump explains he ‘asked Ivanka to hold seat’ at G20 meet; Twitterati hail US’ ‘first unelected female president’

Though Angela Merkel had already said that it was for the delegations to decide who will sit in on a meeting, Ivanka Trump was heavily criticised by the mainstream media and Democratic Party leaders for this. (Source: AP) Though Angela Merkel had already said that it was for the delegations to decide who will sit in on a meeting, Ivanka Trump was heavily criticised by the mainstream media and Democratic Party leaders for this. (Source: AP)

Several days after US President Donald Trump and his daughter and senior adviser Ivanka face much heat for the latter having sat in her father’s chair during a G20 meeting in Germany, the POTUS tweeted on Monday saying that what she did was actually “very standard”, even adding that German Chancellor Angela Merkel agrees.

“When I left Conference Room for short meetings with Japan and other countries, I asked Ivanka to hold seat. Very standard. Angela M agrees!” Trump tweeted. He even went on to add that, “If Chelsea Clinton were asked to hold the seat for her mother, as her mother gave our country away, the Fake News would say CHELSEA FOR PRES!”

When I left Conference Room for short meetings with Japan and other countries, I asked Ivanka to hold seat. Very standard. Angela M agrees! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 10, 2017

If Chelsea Clinton were asked to hold the seat for her mother,as her mother gave our country away, the Fake News would say CHELSEA FOR PRES! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 10, 2017

Now, of course, Indians would usually put a handkerchief on the chair to claim a place, not that this would have been an issue in the scenario that the chair in question, was designated for the US President. Though Merkel had already said that it was for the delegations to decide who will sit in on a meeting, Ivanka was heavily criticised by the mainstream media and Democratic Party leaders for this.

Not that Trumps tweet made matters any better. Soon after the billionaire-turned-politician tweeted out his defence, many took no time to rip him apart for his explanation. This even included Chelsea Clinton, whom he mentioned in his follow-up tweet, who caught on to his phrasing of giving the country away and tweeted, “Good morning Mr. President. It would never have occurred to my mother or my father to ask me. Were you giving our country away? Hoping not.”

Good morning Mr. President. It would never have occurred to my mother or my father to ask me. Were you giving our country away? Hoping not. http://t.co/4ODjWZUp0c — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) July 10, 2017

Responding to Trump’s initial tweet, one Twitter user said, “Super excited that our first female President is 100% unelected! Congratulations Ivanka!” While many recounted how Invanka had previously said that she wanted to stay out of politics, and yet, here she was. There was even an attempt at the hashtag #WhatWouldAngelaSay to take off on Twitter.

Along with these scathing remarks, there were many who took to express their opinions through some hilarious gifs and memes. Sample some of them here.

I was worried that everyone had died, from the VP, to the Speaker, to the Sec. of Agriculture and Ivanka was somehow on the succession list! — Jules Suzdaltsev (@jules_su) July 10, 2017

Because, you know, we elected Ivanka to fill this role. pic.twitter.com/3aqSTxLW7q — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) July 10, 2017

“Angela M’s” reaction when you tried mansplaining to her about Ivanka covering for your bathroom breaks. pic.twitter.com/K8EZRXxGKB — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) July 10, 2017

Super excited that our first female President is 100% unelected! Congratulations Ivanka! — Jules Suzdaltsev (@jules_su) July 10, 2017

Angel Merkel agreed, that settles it! Very standard! I just missed where the kids of other heads of states got to play at the adult table. — Bishop Talbert Swan (@TalbertSwan) July 10, 2017

Doesn’t look like anyone would take his chair pic.twitter.com/8hs2vf12Y7 — Steve McGarrett (@mcgarrett_5O) July 10, 2017

We need a POTUS with the stamina to sit in all the conferences. Low energy! — Nathan Bernard (@nathanTbernard) July 10, 2017

