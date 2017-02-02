Art attack: This Twitter account trolls Donald Trump’s executive orders with hilarious drawings

Because Donald Trump’s executive orders make for inspiring canvases. (Source: AP, Twitter/ Trump Draws) Because Donald Trump’s executive orders make for inspiring canvases. (Source: AP, Twitter/ Trump Draws)

It hasn’t even been two weeks since Donald Trump’s inauguration and within just a few days of his presidency, the new POTUS has signed quite a few controversial executive orders, the most outrageous one being a ban imposed on the Muslim community, especially affecting refugees fleeing war and terror in their respective countries, and regulations making abortion difficult. While there is nothing funny about these debatable orders and people have launched series of protests and campaigns against them, something has caught the attention of Netizens and they can’t stop trolling the leader.

Trump signed 18 executive orders and memorandums in the first 12 days of his presidency and every time he sealed the deal with his signature he shows the document towards the camera and poses for a photo. Obviously, the only part that’s visible on the displayed documents is Trump’s signature. Netizens have taken a fancy to Trump’s habit of putting up the signed order every time for the photographers, and they’ve taken it upon themselves to provide some comic relief.

It all started on Reddit, where many users starting submitted their own version of Trump’s executive order and the social media platform was flooded with “executive order meme”. The popularity of this Photoshop battle grew so much that now there is a Twitter account that goes by the @TrumpDraws, which has been gifting people hilarious version of his signed orders. The account is just two days old but has over 230,000 followers!

From childish scribbles of cats and horse portraits to Pokémon collection cards, people have not left anything. And if this kiddish trolling wasn’t enough, few Twitter users also took a dig at him for building the Wall along the Mexican border and claiming he had a ‘yuge’ crowd at the inauguration. Check these out.

