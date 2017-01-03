Donald Trump doesn’t like his photo on CNN’s book; Twitterati present more options for ‘worst photo’

Responding to Trump’s tweet, tweeple have been offering their own selection of what ought to qualify as the future US-President’s ‘worst photo’. Responding to Trump’s tweet, tweeple have been offering their own selection of what ought to qualify as the future US-President’s ‘worst photo’.

It’s not unusual for US President-elect to complain – and that too complain about just about anything. From why would people oppose him to why must he be questioned on his decisions, Donald Trump has taken to Twitter many a time to complain about many things. The latest to earn his displeasure is the cover art for a new book by TV channel CNN about the 2016 presidential election.

“@CNN just released a book called ‘Unprecedented’ which explore the 2016 race and victory, Hope it does well but used worst cover photo of me!” his tweet said.

Written by CNN writer Thomas Lake, during the election, the book is a chronicle of Trump’s surprising win.

CNN’s website described the book as a deeply reported account on the fight for the presidency between Trump — “a blustery billionaire and reality TV star with no military or government experience, no respect for the rules of politics and no fear of offending people” – and former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

Trump’s tweet didn’t criticise the contents of the book. Instead, he took issue with the photo of him that was used for the cover.

There are two versions of the book’s cover – an ‘Inaugural edition’ featuring a stern-looking Trump and another version that contains a collage of different photos from the election, including a large picture of Trump speaking at a podium.

It’s unclear which cover photo the 70-year-old US President-elect was referring to as being “the worst”, ew.com said.

In the meanwhile, responding to Trump’s tweet, tweeple have been offering their own selection of what ought to qualify as the future US-President’s ‘worst photo’.

