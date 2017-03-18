Trending News

Donald Trump denies Angela Merkel a handshake: SO awkward that Twitterati love it

Though the two leaders later shook hands, the damage was already done.

By: Trends Desk | Kolkata | Updated: March 18, 2017 12:33 pm
donald Trump, angela merkel, trump merkel, trump merkal handshake, merkel trump awkard handshake, trump handshake, trump ignore merkel handshake, trump abe handshake, world news, latest news During Merkel’s visit at the White House, photographers asked for a handshake that President Trump ignored. (Source: AP)

Donald Trump has been at the receiving end on the social media for almost anything and everything he does, but when it comes to his super awkward handshakes — there’s no greater fodder than that for Netizens. Last month when the POTUS met Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, people all over the world just couldn’t ignore Trump’s gesture. So much so that a martial arts academy had taken to YouTube to lend a piece of advice on how to defend oneself if someone uses the infamous “Donald Trump handshake”.

From his “long handshake” with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to “the pull-back handshake” with Judge Neil Gorsuch and the one with vice-president Mike Pence on election night — Trump has been turning heads with his shocking gestures. But his recent snub at German Chancellor Angela Merkel just took the awkwardness to a whole new level.

During Merkel’s White House visit, photographers asked the two world leaders to pose for a photograph and shake hands, however, President Trump did not. And the look on Merkel’s face is far weirder that the world had noticed on Abe.

As photographs and video footage of the White House were circulated online, Netizens had a meltdown. Twitterati drew comparisons of his previous actions with other world leaders and also reiterated Trump as a ‘child’ president.

The Merkel-Trump meeting on Friday (March 17) was supposed to mark a fresh start after the Republican leader had unabashedly criticised Merkel for her refugee policy in Germany throughout his campaign trail. While the two consistently highlighted their common ties in their address, the absence of rapport was evident. And with this awkward handshake, well let’s not go in there.

Though the leaders later did shake hands later in front of the press following a news conference at the White House, the damage already done couldn’t be mended as Twitterati went on a roll to troll the POTUS.

