Donald Trump denies Angela Merkel a handshake: SO awkward that Twitterati love it

Donald Trump has been at the receiving end on the social media for almost anything and everything he does, but when it comes to his super awkward handshakes — there’s no greater fodder than that for Netizens. Last month when the POTUS met Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, people all over the world just couldn’t ignore Trump’s gesture. So much so that a martial arts academy had taken to YouTube to lend a piece of advice on how to defend oneself if someone uses the infamous “Donald Trump handshake”.

From his “long handshake” with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to “the pull-back handshake” with Judge Neil Gorsuch and the one with vice-president Mike Pence on election night — Trump has been turning heads with his shocking gestures. But his recent snub at German Chancellor Angela Merkel just took the awkwardness to a whole new level.

During Merkel’s White House visit, photographers asked the two world leaders to pose for a photograph and shake hands, however, President Trump did not. And the look on Merkel’s face is far weirder that the world had noticed on Abe.

As photographs and video footage of the White House were circulated online, Netizens had a meltdown. Twitterati drew comparisons of his previous actions with other world leaders and also reiterated Trump as a ‘child’ president.

The Merkel-Trump meeting on Friday (March 17) was supposed to mark a fresh start after the Republican leader had unabashedly criticised Merkel for her refugee policy in Germany throughout his campaign trail. While the two consistently highlighted their common ties in their address, the absence of rapport was evident. And with this awkward handshake, well let’s not go in there.

Though the leaders later did shake hands later in front of the press following a news conference at the White House, the damage already done couldn’t be mended as Twitterati went on a roll to troll the POTUS.

Trump does not like women. He cannot abide strong women. And he is absolutely terrified of strong competent smart women like Angela Merkel. — Roger Cohen (@NYTimesCohen) March 18, 2017

What was apparent today, was the intellectual disparity. Between Merkel and Trump, and we all know who has the upper hand in that department — Adelino Camara (@ADIC33) March 17, 2017

#TrumpcareIsWorseThan trump’s Oval Office snub of the Merkel handshake. Made a handy guide for the buffoon’s next grab. pic.twitter.com/WtQTKVgJr5 — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) March 17, 2017

I think a lot of women will find Trump refusing to even look at Merkel during that presser pretty familiar — Jessica Valenti (@JessicaValenti) March 17, 2017

Trump probably didn’t count on the presidency forcing him to spend time with so many women over the age of 35. — 💀Maggie Serota 💀 (@maggieserota) March 17, 2017

Of course Trump wouldn’t shake hands with Merkel. He’s afraid if he makes contact with an intelligent women he might catch human decency. — beth loves cake,so (@bourgeoisalien) March 17, 2017

REVEALED! Secret photo of Donald Trump grabbing Angela Merkel’s hand! pic.twitter.com/lTZKk3sBij — DC Sheehan (@ChasedHen) March 17, 2017

Trump’s body language with Merkel was weird because he doesn’t know how to interact with women without insulting or sexually assaulting them — OhNoSheTwitnt (@OhNoSheTwitnt) March 17, 2017

Dear @chancellormerk, I found a photo that explains exactly why the handshake didn’t happen. Stay cool. pic.twitter.com/zdbj8y16Nd — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) March 18, 2017

Trump: “Nobody has greater respect for women than me.” Merkel: “Would you like a handshake?” Trump: *crickets* pic.twitter.com/AoajuE2Yy2 — Joel Fieber (@omg_yay) March 18, 2017

“C’mon. We’ll get you ice cream after. Please. Just smile. It’s for the Christmas card.” #BabyInChief http://t.co/fdgamSqWRI — Justine Bateman (@JustineBateman) March 17, 2017

Merkel: what do you say Donald?

Trump: *mumbles incoherently*

Merkel: Speak up Donald, CNN can’t hear you.

Trump: I’m sorry for lying pic.twitter.com/DlKfZyvgAY — A Very Angry Hobbit (@VeryAngryHobbit) March 17, 2017

Merkel: “Donald, look at me”

Trump: “PHONE”

M: “This is serious”

T: “PHONE NOW”

M: “You’re embarrassing yourse-”

T: “I WANT MY PHONE NOW!” pic.twitter.com/vn5fE0cesr — Dave Barabas (@Dave_Barabas) March 17, 2017

Mr Trump refused to shake hands with Mrs Merkel in case he caught Muslim from her#MerkelmeetsTrump #handshake pic.twitter.com/Tywlyi8x0b — Trumpton (@Trump_ton) March 17, 2017

Angela Merkel has done some terrible things to me such as beating me out for Time’s Person of the Year in 2015. No handshake! #angelamerkel — Donald Trump (@RealPresidentT) March 18, 2017

Not the first time #angelamerkel has been refused a handshake – perhaps proof that #DonaldTrump is also a robot ? 🤖 pic.twitter.com/S3e30lP0Ky — C2x Paul / 厚脸皮2存在 (@cheeky2xist) March 18, 2017

Angela Merkel offered Trump the wrong organ, Trump made it clear that when it comes to women, he prefers to grab them by the 🐱😸 🐱 #Handshake — Polycarp Hinga® (@PolycarpHinga) March 18, 2017

Given Trump’s history of handshakes.. If I was Merkel, I would be relieved. #handshake http://t.co/xepClJXUMn — Kiran Fulton (@kiranfulton) March 18, 2017

And last night @realDonaldTrump converted to Islam so no handshake anymore with women #handshake #Merkel 😜 http://t.co/Egcz6A8IYf — Barbara Peveling (@BarbaraPeveling) March 17, 2017

“Do you want a lollipop?”

“NO!”

“Shall we go out and get ice cream?”

“NO!”

“Come on! You’re a big boy now, Donald.”

“NO!”#merkel #handshake pic.twitter.com/fgS7t4x1gB — Reza H. Akbari (@rezahakbari) March 17, 2017

