Donald Trump’s confusing ‘Covfefe’ tweet results in hilarious memes on Twitter

President of the United States Donald Trump’s first official foreign trip resulted in a bevvy of memes on Twitter. From pictures of him holding a glowing orb and looking fondly at the Western Wall to videos of Melania Trump swatting at his hand, Internet users were a happy lot of late. But just when meme-makers were considering going back into hibernation, now that the foreign trip had ended, Trump decided to post a tweet, around midnight in the US on May 31. No prizes for guessing, social media has not slept ever since!

It seems a sleepy Trump must have fallen asleep while going on a Twitter rant. His tweet read: “Despite the constant negative press covfefe”. That’s it! Go figure! While it is safe to assume that the president was oblivious to what unravelled on twitter after his post (because the tweet continues to be his latest post), the meme-makers had a field day!

Here are some of the reactions ‘convfefe’ has generated so far on Twitter.

Can’t wait for Sean Spicer to tell us how covfefe is one of his many great words tomorrow. — God (@TheTweetOfAGod) May 31, 2017

Despite the constant negative press #covfefe, I will bugaga the mirara on my pukaka when I’m good and redada. Biglefe. http://t.co/O3y5yAJfMJ — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) May 31, 2017

I’m positive someone on his staff found him trying to sneak out a tweet and ripped the phone out of his hands. #Covfefe pic.twitter.com/zL00q3GSzB — (((joymichelle))) (@joymichelle) May 31, 2017

When a “cov” finds a “fefe” and they get married and have a baby, that baby is called a #covfefe. It’s not rocket science people!! pic.twitter.com/eVqd93oOaU — As2roid Belt Tightnr (@Socr8es_Johnson) May 31, 2017

Hitler did nothing covfefe — Mathiadon🇳🇱 (@Mathiadon) May 31, 2017

Did u have a seizure mid rant? #Covfefe RT @realDonaldTrump: Despite the constant negative press covfefe — Yac House P (@PhillyTheBoss) May 31, 2017

being covfefe isnt a choice, like being black or gay — Fig Bat Digger Nick (@brinklebrother) May 31, 2017

Me before making a #covfefe joke, just to be safe… pic.twitter.com/y37aPV81Lk — Zachary Mabry (@ZacMabry) May 31, 2017

Covfefe….I am sorry my dear, but you are up for elimination. — Jeff Heimbrock (@jheimbrock) May 31, 2017

Never gonna give you up, never gonna let you down

Never gonna run around and covfefe — FEENIXPAWL (@Feenixpawl) May 31, 2017

“… not with a bang, but with a covfefe.” — Meredith Haggerty (@manymanywords) May 31, 2017

“I was headed to bed”

“But then the #covfefe memes happened” pic.twitter.com/PuUA6XooQy — Oliver Willis (@owillis) May 31, 2017

covfefe is the code to the secret portal to get into this world, btw pic.twitter.com/01ortGl22Q — Alt-POTUS 45 (@IfHillaryHad) May 31, 2017

They said the flashing red lights were a reflection, but they were really just the beginning of covfefe. pic.twitter.com/xdQANaqSQX — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) May 31, 2017

The tweet resulted in many people trying to dissect what he was trying to say after all, while #covfefememes began picking up traction on the micro-blogging site. Soon, it became the Internet’s favourite word, as they replaced words from sentences and lyrics of songs with this one from the POTUS’ dictionary. “Never gonna give you up, never gonna let you down, Never gonna run around and covfefe”, wrote one Twitter user, while another kind one decided to help the president complete his sentence: “Despite the constant negative press #covfefe, I will bugaga the mirara on my pukaka when I’m good and redada.”

