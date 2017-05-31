Latest News

Donald Trump’s confusing ‘Covfefe’ tweet results in hilarious memes on Twitter

People are losing sleep over Donald Trump's latest tweet.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:May 31, 2017 11:20 am
donald trump, donald trump twitter, donald trump latest tweet, donald trump covfefe, donald trump covfefe tweet twitter reactions funny, twitter funny Covfefe reactions, indian express, indian express news, trending Donald Trump’s midnight tweet has resulted in a laughter riot on social media. (Source: File Photo)

President of the United States Donald Trump’s first official foreign trip resulted in a bevvy of memes on Twitter. From pictures of him holding a glowing orb and looking fondly at the Western Wall to videos of Melania Trump swatting at his hand, Internet users were a happy lot of late. But just when meme-makers were considering going back into hibernation, now that the foreign trip had ended, Trump decided to post a tweet, around midnight in the US on May 31. No prizes for guessing, social media has not slept ever since!

It seems a sleepy Trump must have fallen asleep while going on a Twitter rant. His tweet read: “Despite the constant negative press covfefe”. That’s it! Go figure! While it is safe to assume that the president was oblivious to what unravelled on twitter after his post (because the tweet continues to be his latest post), the meme-makers had a field day!

Here are some of the reactions ‘convfefe’ has generated so far on Twitter.

The tweet resulted in many people trying to dissect what he was trying to say after all, while #covfefememes began picking up traction on the micro-blogging site. Soon, it became the Internet’s favourite word, as they replaced words from sentences and lyrics of songs with this one from the POTUS’ dictionary. “Never gonna give you up, never gonna let you down, Never gonna run around and covfefe”, wrote one Twitter user, while another kind one decided to help the president complete his sentence: “Despite the constant negative press #covfefe, I will bugaga the mirara on my pukaka when I’m good and redada.”

