Donald Trump ‘misused’ the word ‘consensual’ and Twitterati were in no mood to let it go

Blame it upon autocorrect or his late-night tweeting habit, Donald Trump confused "consequential" with "consensual" and Tweeple reminded how he never understood consent in the first place. Some even took a dig at him again using #StableGenius.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: January 8, 2018 9:29 pm
donald trump, trump consensual tweet, trump consent, trump consensual confusion, trump deleted tweets, trump tweet mistakes, trump memes, trum consent memes, world news, indian express Sharing a opinion piece supporting him on Twitter, he not only misquoted the author but also used the word ‘consensual’ instead of ‘consequential’. (Source: AP)
As much as Donald Trump spends time on Twitter, sharing his views and opinion on the micro-blogging site, he hasn’t mastered it quite yet. With numerous gaffes — from grammatical errors to typos, his every mistake on Twitterverse ends up taking the Internet by storm. And Sunday night was no different. We don’t quite know whom to blame other than his late-night tweeting habits, but making yet another faux pas, he confused the word “consensual” this time. Yes, and Tweeple ruled it’s not the first time he twisted what consent really means.

It all started when POTUS shared an excerpt from The New York Post opinion piece ‘We’re still better off with Trump than Clinton’ by Michael Goodwin. What seems that Trump copied and pasted only parts of the original piece and not share it entirely. And weirdly changed one important word — “consequential” to “consensual.”

“His is turning out to be an enormously consensual presidency. So much so that … there has never been a day that I wished Hillary Clinton were President. Not one. Indeed, as Trump’s accomplishments accumulate, the mere thought of Clinton in the W.H., doubling down on Obama’s … failed policies, washes away any doubts that America made the right choice. This was truly a change election, and the changes Trump is bringing are far-reaching and necessary.’ Thank you Michael Goodwin! (Please read entire column)”, Trump wrote misquoting Goodwin along with his email id instead of the link to the article.

According to the original column, Goodwin wrote: “Meanwhile, his is turning out to be an enormously consequential presidency. So much so that, despite my own frustration over his missteps, there has never been a day when I wished Hillary Clinton were president. Not one. Indeed, as Trump’s accomplishments accumulate, the mere thought of Clinton in the White House, doubling down on Barack Obama’s failed policies, washes away any doubts that America made the right choice.”

Although Trump deleted his tweet after realising the mistake, Twitterati were in no mood to let it go. While some couldn’t help but notice the timing of the tweets, during the Golden Globe Awards, others reminded how Trump never understood ‘consensual’ in the first place with many sexual allegations against him.

Many blasted him on Twitter and denied that they had ever “consented” to his presidency, others included the hashtag #StableGenius another whacky word combo that left everyone in a frenzy.

