Donald Trump ‘misused’ the word ‘consensual’ and Twitterati were in no mood to let it go

Sharing a opinion piece supporting him on Twitter, he not only misquoted the author but also used the word ‘consensual’ instead of ‘consequential’. (Source: AP) Sharing a opinion piece supporting him on Twitter, he not only misquoted the author but also used the word ‘consensual’ instead of ‘consequential’. (Source: AP)

As much as Donald Trump spends time on Twitter, sharing his views and opinion on the micro-blogging site, he hasn’t mastered it quite yet. With numerous gaffes — from grammatical errors to typos, his every mistake on Twitterverse ends up taking the Internet by storm. And Sunday night was no different. We don’t quite know whom to blame other than his late-night tweeting habits, but making yet another faux pas, he confused the word “consensual” this time. Yes, and Tweeple ruled it’s not the first time he twisted what consent really means.

It all started when POTUS shared an excerpt from The New York Post opinion piece ‘We’re still better off with Trump than Clinton’ by Michael Goodwin. What seems that Trump copied and pasted only parts of the original piece and not share it entirely. And weirdly changed one important word — “consequential” to “consensual.”

“His is turning out to be an enormously consensual presidency. So much so that … there has never been a day that I wished Hillary Clinton were President. Not one. Indeed, as Trump’s accomplishments accumulate, the mere thought of Clinton in the W.H., doubling down on Obama’s … failed policies, washes away any doubts that America made the right choice. This was truly a change election, and the changes Trump is bringing are far-reaching and necessary.’ Thank you Michael Goodwin! (Please read entire column)”, Trump wrote misquoting Goodwin along with his email id instead of the link to the article.

According to the original column, Goodwin wrote: “Meanwhile, his is turning out to be an enormously consequential presidency. So much so that, despite my own frustration over his missteps, there has never been a day when I wished Hillary Clinton were president. Not one. Indeed, as Trump’s accomplishments accumulate, the mere thought of Clinton in the White House, doubling down on Barack Obama’s failed policies, washes away any doubts that America made the right choice.”

Although Trump deleted his tweet after realising the mistake, Twitterati were in no mood to let it go. While some couldn’t help but notice the timing of the tweets, during the Golden Globe Awards, others reminded how Trump never understood ‘consensual’ in the first place with many sexual allegations against him.

“His is turning out to be an enormously consequential presidency. So much so that, despite my own frustration over his missteps, there has never been a day when I wished Hillary Clinton were president. Not one. Indeed, as Trump’s accomplishments accumulate, the mere thought of… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 8, 2018

…Clinton in the WH, doubling down on Barack Obama’s failed policies, washes away any doubts that America made the right choice. This was truly a change election — and the changes Trump is bringing are far-reaching & necessary.” Thank you Michael Goodwin! http://t.co/4fHNcx2Ydg — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 8, 2018

Many blasted him on Twitter and denied that they had ever “consented” to his presidency, others included the hashtag #StableGenius another whacky word combo that left everyone in a frenzy.

The word in the editorial Trump is quoting was “consequential,” not “consensual.” This is not the first time Trump thought something was consensual when it wasn’t. pic.twitter.com/ykdhvXHEBu — Bill Prady (@billprady) January 8, 2018

Trump had to delete his tweet calling himself a “consensual President,” because at least 19 women know that’s not true. — Nick Jack Pappas (@Pappiness) January 8, 2018

Yet again, Americans are confronted with evidence that Trump doesn’t know what “consensual” means.#consensualpresidency — The Hoarse Whisperer (@HoarseWisperer) January 8, 2018

Trump tried to post a quote from a NY Post column praising him (what a shock), but replaced the word “consequential” with “consensual.” For some reason “consensual” things are on his mind. pic.twitter.com/mpQTknqlwt — Charles Johnson (@Green_Footballs) January 8, 2018

Donald Trump had to repost his tweets to correct errors, including typing “consensual” instead of “consequential” and posting an email address when he meant to give a link. Such a #StableGenius. pic.twitter.com/5iOA4jtAhl — Joel Klebanoff (@JoelKlebanoff) January 8, 2018

The most revealing part of the quote Trump tweeted is that it used the word “consensual” instead of “consequential” meaning that Trump doesn’t know how to copy/paste… — William “stable genius” LeGate 🌊 (@williamlegate) January 8, 2018

If you like trolling trump and lets face it- who doesnt?- he just posted about consensual presidency and provided an email address instead of a link. Have fun! — Just Sally (@Kats_GA) January 8, 2018

And now, to cap off this weekend in which I’m trying to fight the perception of being dumb, I will mix up the words “consensual” and “consequential,” and then reveal that I don’t know the difference between a website and email address pic.twitter.com/s6ErnjyYLR — Jess Dweck (@TheDweck) January 8, 2018

Actually, the majority of the country did not consent to Trump being President. http://t.co/zbkkFMB92G — Jared Putnam (@jaredputnam) January 8, 2018

Not the first person to say it, but Trump has a lot of trouble with the word “consensual.” http://t.co/cMwqpqDij9 — 𝐇𝐨𝐩𝐞 𝐃𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐧 (@hopedellon) January 8, 2018

Unsurprising that Trump mixed up consequential and consensual. He’s never been big on consent. pic.twitter.com/MgWGd6jX3T — Jordon Brown Snarker of Tweets First of His Name (@THEJordonBrown) January 8, 2018

Is anyone really shocked to learn that Trump doesn’t know the meaning of the word “consensual?” — Mrs. SMH (@MRSSMH2) January 8, 2018

Guess the #stablegenius never consented to copy/paste training. : Trump misquotes NY Post column, touts his ‘consensual presidency’ http://t.co/4SXB307Qu9 — jonbains (@jonbains) January 8, 2018

I guess @realDonaldTrump STILL doesn’t know what #consensual means…trust me #Trump you have the lowest approval rating of any first year President in 70 years AND lost the popular vote by 3 million..not a #ConsensualPresidency proving you are a “#stablegenius” again? #NoMeansNo — Wade Berry (@ThePrairieBerry) January 8, 2018

Lol. I guess he asked Hope Hicks to fix his mistakes from his first tweets (consensual isn’t a word many ppl associate with Trump). Giving out the author’s email instead of the URL was a senior moment. But he’s totally a #stablegenius. Obviously. http://t.co/Vhm6AXKxEO — AmyL (@ALFinATX) January 8, 2018

This is the first time anyone has described a Trump endeavor as “consensual”

And not surprising, it’s a man.#Trump #stablegenius pic.twitter.com/eSzmJ7rjk4 — Dali (@TheKellyLlama) January 8, 2018

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd