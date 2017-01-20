Donald Trump claims thousands attended his inaugural concert, Twitterati gives it back by posting nearly empty Lincoln Memorial pictures

(Left) Crowd gathered at Trump’s inaugural ceremony on Thurdsay; picture of crowd present for Obama’s inaugural programme in 2009. (Source: Twitter) (Left) Crowd gathered at Trump’s inaugural ceremony on Thurdsay; picture of crowd present for Obama’s inaugural programme in 2009. (Source: Twitter)

US president-elect Donald Trump hosted his inaugural concert at the majestic Lincoln Memorial and pledged to unify a nation sorely divided and clamouring for change.

After weeks of debates and speculations regarding who would perform at the programme, country star Toby Keith, 60’s soul singer Sam Moore and Rockers 3 Doors Down enthralled the audience with their performances. However, singer Jennifer Holliday backed out at the last moment after an outcry from Trump critics. Many A-listed celebrities had turned down the Republican candidate’s invitation to perform at the inaugural ceremony.

Performers at outgoing president Barack Obama’s inaugural concert included Beyoncé, Bruce Springsteen, U2, James Taylor, John Legend, Shakira, Stevie Wonder, Mary J Blige, Jon Bon Jovi, Garth Brooks and Sheryl Crow amongst others.

It was expected that fewer people would attend Trump’s concert due to the lineup filled with lesser-known performers but people on Twitter decided to juxtapose pictures of Obama’s 2009 ceremony with that of Trump’s 2017 attendance. The debate flared up as the POTUS-to-be said that such a concert had never been conducted before. In fact, a number of past presidents have staged inaugural concerts among the monuments, including Obama.

Twitterati was quick to react to Trump’s claim and within few hours the micro-blogging site was filled with pictures.

According to Buzzfeed report, Trump said, “We thought it would be a small concert and tens of thousands of people were there. It went all the way to the back. They never had so many people. And very few people ever had a concert at the Lincoln memorial.”

The National Park Service declined to estimate how many people attended the Trump’s inaugural concert but MSNBC estimated the crowd stood at around 10,000. The figure is very low compared to what it turned up at the same venue in 2009 for Obama. At the time, the Washington Post had estimated that around 400,000 people attended the ceremony.

Amid fireworks and cheers, supported by his wife and family, Trump said, “It’s a movement like we’ve never seen anywhere in the world.”

Here’s how people reacted to Trump’s claim about crowd’s strength:

