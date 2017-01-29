Donald Trump capping a pen triggers the funniest of photoshop battles online

There were, of course, a number of wall jokes as well – from actual bricks to Legos. (Source: microscopeguy/Reddit) There were, of course, a number of wall jokes as well – from actual bricks to Legos. (Source: microscopeguy/Reddit)

If the last online offering of Barack Obama’s presidency was a whole spate of Joe Biden and Obama memes (and let’s face it, they’re so awesome we can’t get enough of them), then the current US President Donald Trump has been an unending source of photoshoppping memes and battles online ever since his election campaigning days. That he’s now ‘the most powerful man in the world’, who justifiably thinks owning the nuclear codes is ‘very, very scary’, does nothing to lessen the number of memes inspired by him.

ALSO READ | Donald Trump’s Mexico border tax tantrums: Twitterati retorts with funny tweets

If at all, every day is a fresh day for a whole new set of hilarious photo-editing battles online, and we’re not complaining.

The latest is a picture of the US President smugly capping a pen soon after his inauguration, where he made his cabinet selections official, along with a couple of other nitty-gritties. Trump apparently took a great deal of car while capping each pen after signing the order and giving it away. One such picture was captured and circulated on social media, prompting a whole host of memes.

The original picture. (JANLAUREYS9/Reddit) The original picture. (JANLAUREYS9/Reddit)

MUST WATCH | Lip service: These surreal conversations from Donald Trump’s inauguration day are pure gold

The jokes were aplenty, from replacing the pen with toys and cutlery to handling him a guitar and a violin. There were, of course, a number of wall jokes as well – from actual bricks to Legos.

Take a look at some of the funniest ones here.

That’s how you eat your food

(Source: Reddit) (Source: Reddit)

(Source: Reddit) (Source: Reddit)

Who’s controlling here?

(Source: Reddit) (Source: Reddit)

(Source: Reddit) (Source: Reddit)

Sometimes, things got bloody

(Source: Reddit) (Source: Reddit)

Then there were the wall jokes

Did we need to edit this?

Channelling the Force

Because education is important

So is playtime

(Source: Reddit) (Source: Reddit)

This hits pretty close to home, doesn’t it?

And then, there was PPAP!

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd