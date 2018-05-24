Donald Trump may have to UNBLOCK critics on Twitter now: Twitterati have the last laugh

Follow Us:
Thursday, May 24, 2018
It is no secret that Donald Trump has blocked several users on the Internet — including author Stephen King. However, a US judge in New York ruled that the US President cannot legally block Twitter users as it violates the right to free speech.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: May 24, 2018 3:38:12 pm
Donald Trump, Donald Trump twitter, Donald Trump Twitter Block, Trump on Twiiter, Trump critics, twitter reactions, Trump blocks on Twitter, US free speech, First Amendment, indian express, indian express news US President Donald Trump may not be able to legally block Twitter users from his account now. (Source: File Photo)
Donald Trump’s Twitter account @RealDonaldTrump is one of a kind. The US President has shared incomprehensible texts, misspelled words and has been trolled incessantly for almost everything — even his signature and size of hands! It is no secret that Trump has blocked several users on the Internet — including author Stephen King — when they tried to mock him or differed with him on political views. However, on Wednesday (May 23), a US judge in New York ruled that President Donald Trump cannot legally block Twitter users from his account on the social media platform.

Naomi Reice Buchwald, US District Judge in Manhattan, ruled that the President’s account, and those of other government officials accounts were public forums, and that blocking Twitter users for their views violated their right to free speech under the First Amendment of Constitution. This has led to a lot of buzz on social media.

While those, who have been blocked, are tweeting to the President to unblock them, others have thrown a challenge at him to block them. Andy Lassner, the executive producer of The Ellen Show wrote, “Despite a judges ruling today, I’m still blocked by Donald Trump. As a strict constitutionalist and patriot, I hereby demand that the president comply with the court order.” He is just one of the many who have similar complaints.

Read some tweets floating around on social media here.

And much like always, there were also some jokes.

The US Department of Justice, which represents Trump in the case, said, “We respectfully disagree with the court’s decision and are considering our next steps.”

