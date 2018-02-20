Donald Trump slammed on Twitter for calling Oprah Winfrey ‘insecure’

Donald Trump used to call Oprah Winfrey a friend. Things seem to have changed. (Source: AP, Reuters) Donald Trump used to call Oprah Winfrey a friend. Things seem to have changed. (Source: AP, Reuters)

US President Donald Trump took a swipe at the American television icon Oprah Winfrey by calling her ‘very insecure’ during a recent roundtable discussion that was aired on TV. The 64-year-old show host was interviewing several Michigan voters about the President’s first year in office and it seems Trump wasn’t impressed. In a scathing tweet, he called Winfrey’s questions ‘biased and slanted’. And changing his previous stance from Oprah won’t run for President to hoping she runs, Trump tweeted, “Just watched a very insecure Oprah Winfrey, who at one point I knew very well, interview a panel of people on 60 Minutes. The questions were biased and slanted, the facts incorrect. Hope Oprah runs so she can be exposed and defeated just like all of the others!”

Just watched a very insecure Oprah Winfrey, who at one point I knew very well, interview a panel of people on 60 Minutes. The questions were biased and slanted, the facts incorrect. Hope Oprah runs so she can be exposed and defeated just like all of the others! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 19, 2018

Of course, such a tweet would hardly fly with the millions of fans that Winfrey has, and before long, the POTUS was being slammed on social media platforms for his tweet. Here are some of the reactions to his tweet that riled many. While one person posted, “So, U’re sitting around watching Oprah do interviews on 60 Minutes instead of actually doing something for this country?” another said, “The really strange part of this tweet is,Don#That you are insecure…”

Oprah is respected worldwide. Something you wouldn’t know about. The day you think you’re on her level of grace, intelligence, and strength is the day you’ve truly lost your mind. — Chris Crocker (@ChrisCrocker) February 19, 2018

Parents are burying their children. Children are buying their parents. Young people are organizing to end the epidemic of gun violence in America. And @realDonaldTrump is tweeting about watching Oprah on TV?!?? Pathetic, Donald. Absolutely pathetic. — Michael Skolnik (@MichaelSkolnik) February 19, 2018

I’m curious… If all the people who don’t support you stopped following you, how many followers would you have left? — Tracie Weight (@MrsTWeight) February 19, 2018

So, U’re sitting around watching Oprah do interviews on 60 Minutes instead of actually doing something for this country? All you do is boost your ego & CYA & you don’t give a rat’s ass about what’s happening in this country. The words commander and chief are just lost with you. — Mrs. Bitcherton (@logicisEZ) February 19, 2018

Awwwwe, poor baby. Is everybody ganging up on you? — Rapunzal (@Rapunzal49) February 19, 2018

The differences between Oprah & Trump are clear. Oprah is a self made billionaire several times over. She HAS ethics. She also has a legitimate belief in God. Oprah doesn’t like or approve of Putin, & should she choose to run, OPRAH wouldn’t need Putin’s Help to win. — lois mcdade (@irishgilly) February 20, 2018

Does it hurt to be as petty, insecure and insignificant as you truly are? Don’t answer that… we can see the answer’s yes. pic.twitter.com/n6VnNcQoLh — Antwone Holloway (@MrTHollo) February 20, 2018

The really strange part of this tweet is,Don#That you are insecure, and you never have the facts correct…😎😎 pic.twitter.com/DihwadShPQ — anthony (@holdem5180) February 20, 2018

So sad … Trump..grow a pair..spend the air u breathe, Addressing the students concerns for safety and change….its not always about you. — LisaMonin (@brandylittle1) February 20, 2018

Just saw a very insecure #DonaldTrump, who at one point I knew very well as a reality show host, tweet regarding #Oprah’s latest ‘#60 Minutes’ piece. His view was biased & slanted; his punctuation game not on point. Hope Oprah runs so she can be exposed as a superior alternative. — Lokuta Matata (@LokutaMatata) February 20, 2018

Those following Trump on Twitter would know that getting trolled is not something new for the businessman turned politician, and this time was no different. Be it politics or a fake awards announcement, people on social media have never failed to get back at the US President.

