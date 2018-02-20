  • Associate Sponsor
Donald Trump slammed on Twitter for calling Oprah Winfrey ‘insecure’

US President Donald Trump calls celebrity TV host and one-time friend Oprah Winfrey for being 'insecure' and 'biased' in her questions during a roundtable discussion. Twitterati would have none of it!

Written by Anjali Jha | New Delhi | Published: February 20, 2018 2:06 pm
Donald Trump, Donald Trump twitter, Donald Trump Oprah Winfrey, Donald Trump tweet on Oprah Winfrey Donald Trump used to call Oprah Winfrey a friend. Things seem to have changed. (Source: AP, Reuters)

US President Donald Trump took a swipe at the American television icon Oprah Winfrey by calling her ‘very insecure’ during a recent roundtable discussion that was aired on TV. The 64-year-old show host was interviewing several Michigan voters about the President’s first year in office and it seems Trump wasn’t impressed. In a scathing tweet, he called Winfrey’s questions ‘biased and slanted’. And changing his previous stance from Oprah won’t run for President to hoping she runs, Trump tweeted, “Just watched a very insecure Oprah Winfrey, who at one point I knew very well, interview a panel of people on 60 Minutes. The questions were biased and slanted, the facts incorrect. Hope Oprah runs so she can be exposed and defeated just like all of the others!”

Of course, such a tweet would hardly fly with the millions of fans that Winfrey has, and before long, the POTUS was being slammed on social media platforms for his tweet. Here are some of the reactions to his tweet that riled many. While one person posted, “So, U’re sitting around watching Oprah do interviews on 60 Minutes instead of actually doing something for this country?” another said, “The really strange part of this tweet is,Don#That you are insecure…”

 

Those following Trump on Twitter would know that getting trolled is not something new for the businessman turned politician, and this time was no different. Be it politics or a fake awards announcement, people on social media have never failed to get back at the US President.

