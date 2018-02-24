‘What’s wrong with his hair?’: Donald Trump jokes about his bald spot, and amuses Netizens

Donald Trump’s confession about his hair left many Twitter users in splits. (Source: AP) Donald Trump’s confession about his hair left many Twitter users in splits. (Source: AP)

Donald Trump opened his 2018 CPAC speech with a confession that left the crowd in a laughter riot. His peculiar hairstyle has been the point of discussion for many years — while some called it a “wig” earlier, others went on to say that if it was a wig, he could have afforded a better one. Joining the brigade, the US President took it upon himself to poke fun at his hair and stole the show.

Looking at a reflection of himself on the television, Trump said, “I try like hell to hide that bald spot, folks. I work hard at it.” He then turned around, fixed his hair and made the people around him go nuts. Soon after, a 35-second clip that captured the entire fiasco surfaced on social media and went viral.

“Trump looks at his image and says ‘I would love to watch that guy speak,’ preens for the crowd, and says, ‘I try like hell to hide about the bald spot, folks.'” the video was captioned.

Watch the video here.

Trump looks at his image and says “I would love to watch that guy speak,” preens for the crowd, and says, “I try like hell to hide about the bald spot, folks.” pic.twitter.com/FcIN9ZAMh3 — Tom Namako (@TomNamako) February 23, 2018

In no time, Twitter started buzzing with funny tweets about the bizarre incident. While some said that it was “probably the only honest thing he ever said”, others couldn’t stop cracking puns about it. Here are few witty reactions that you simply can’t miss.

Robert Mueller: Rick Gates pled guilty and will cooperate with our investigation. Donald Trump: Hey! Don’t look over there… Look at my Hair!!! pic.twitter.com/7b8pQ2dSP4 — Troll Cat (@2p2TrollCat) February 23, 2018

why does donald trump look like a sentient clump of wet smelly hair that’s been pulled out of a drain — abbie (@abbiesharp_) February 22, 2018

#DumbThingsToBragAbout Your hair Donald Trump. Or as we now know the lack of it! pic.twitter.com/TNTBQnyK6h — Tara (@Rhona0505) February 24, 2018

President Donald Trump opened his 2018 CPAC speech by joking about his hair. And the crowd went nuts. LOL! #tcot #CPAC2018 — #ClearFlynnNow (@SweetFreedom29) February 23, 2018

A hair salon in Taiwan has created a Donald Trump “hair tattoo” for a client. Happy #PresidentsDay! http://t.co/ZtvGQMx7eA pic.twitter.com/dZwXtKsl0b — Storyful (@Storyful) February 19, 2018

The most exhaustive research done on Trump’s hair, by the late Gawker. http://t.co/iXkvr9uvJE — N3!L (@chimpvsdog) February 12, 2018

3 takeaways from Trump’s CPAC speech: 1) He’s worried about midterm enthusiasm gap 2) Won’t engage in 2A discussion here 3) Admitted he works to cover his bald spot. (Seriously! That’s new, right?) — Amanda Carpenter (@amandacarpenter) February 23, 2018

Probably the only honest thing he has ever said. — Frances (@francesahen) February 23, 2018

But seriously, TRUMP’s admission of his balding cover-up — after years of denying it — shows just how comfortable he is in front of an adoring campaign-style crowd. — Kenneth P. Vogel (@kenvogel) February 23, 2018

New @CPAC slogan: Where Donald Trump Finally Admitted He’s Been Concealing His Balding. — Kenneth P. Vogel (@kenvogel) February 23, 2018

Has Trump ever before acknowledged that he has a bald spot? #pivot — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) February 23, 2018

Trump pokes fun at his hair at #CPAC2018 AND says he works hard at covering up his bald spot 😂😂😂 Coming up on CNN shortly… hair expert panels and conclusion that Trump colluded with hair gel in the face of a massive, hair raising cover up 😂😂😂 — PinkAboutIt 🇺🇸 (@Pink_About_it) February 23, 2018

What’s wrong with his hair? pic.twitter.com/jh5obUBd78 — Jack Evans (@fossilfetcher) February 24, 2018

All that money……still can’t fix that comb over. pic.twitter.com/pK1EXzMXZ3 — Feel it Tweet it!❤✋ (@LiZaisatweetie) February 24, 2018

What do you think about his stance? Tell us in the comments below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd