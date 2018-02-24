  • Associate Sponsor
‘What’s wrong with his hair?’: Donald Trump jokes about his bald spot, and amuses Netizens

Ever since Donald Trump has come to power as the President of United States, the Internet has been buzzing with all sorts of jokes and memes on him. But, recently, Trump poked fun at himself for the first time and amused Netizens.

Written by Anjali Jha | New Delhi | Updated: February 24, 2018 9:16 pm
Donald Trump, Donald Trump bald hair, Donald Trump bald hair confession, Donald Trump twitter, Donald Trump viral video, Donald Trump bald hair jokes, Donald Trump bald hair twitter reactions, indian express, indian express news, trending news Donald Trump’s confession about his hair left many Twitter users in splits. (Source: AP)

Donald Trump opened his 2018 CPAC speech with a confession that left the crowd in a laughter riot. His peculiar hairstyle has been the point of discussion for many years — while some called it a “wig” earlier, others went on to say that if it was a wig, he could have afforded a better one. Joining the brigade, the US President took it upon himself to poke fun at his hair and stole the show.

Looking at a reflection of himself on the television, Trump said, “I try like hell to hide that bald spot, folks. I work hard at it.” He then turned around, fixed his hair and made the people around him go nuts. Soon after, a 35-second clip that captured the entire fiasco surfaced on social media and went viral.

“Trump looks at his image and says ‘I would love to watch that guy speak,’ preens for the crowd, and says, ‘I try like hell to hide about the bald spot, folks.'” the video was captioned.

Watch the video here.

In no time, Twitter started buzzing with funny tweets about the bizarre incident. While some said that it was “probably the only honest thing he ever said”, others couldn’t stop cracking puns about it. Here are few witty reactions that you simply can’t miss.

What do you think about his stance? Tell us in the comments below.

