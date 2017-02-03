Donald Trump reportedly likes female staffers ‘to dress like women’, Twitterati have the best response

Though the report stated that Trump “judges men’s appearances as much as women’s” people on Twitter decided to respond to the ‘sexist’ remark in their own. Though the report stated that Trump “judges men’s appearances as much as women’s” people on Twitter decided to respond to the ‘sexist’ remark in their own.

It’s well known that US President Donald Trump is no outsider to grooming and beauty pageants and may know a few things about style and looks and what could work on stage and on television. But oddly the POTUS has even brought his obsession with looks and style into the White House. Yes, according to a media report the billionaire politician and former beauty pageant owner wants his female staffers “to dress like women” and is very picky about men’s tie.

According to an Axios report, the new US president has very set ideas about appropriate staff wear. In fact, Press Secretary Sean Spicer may have defended and argued Trump’s inauguration witnessed the largest crowd ever, but POTUS was not happy with his ill-fitted coat for the press briefing.

The report added that Trump believes, “Even if you’re in jeans, you need to look neat and orderly.” It also threw light upon how women who worked in Trump’s campaign field offices, who mostly made door-to-door visits campaigning for the Republican leader too “felt pressured to wear dresses to impress Trump.”

“It’d be one thing to wear a pinstripe that fit him perfectly,” one person who has spent a lot of time working with Trump told Axios. “But, it was like, he had a gap in his collar. I was like, ‘Oh God, he’s going to get reamed,'” the reported quoted.

The report also highlighted how he reportedly moved a lamp that “might mess up photos of himself with British Prime Minister Theresa May” and was quite obsessed with whether a person “looked the part” while picking members for his cabinet.

Though the report stated that Trump “judges men’s appearances as much as women’s” people on Twitter decided to respond to the ‘sexist’ remark in their own. #DressLikeAWoman started trending on the micro-blogging site and people came up with inspiring examples how to ‘dress like a woman’.

Sample these.

This is Anousheh Ansari, an Iranian-Born American. She was the WORLD’S First Muslim woman in space. Look @POTUS she can #DressLikeAWoman pic.twitter.com/I9Ow8AQ55G — Gabrielle Birkman (@GabbyBirkman) February 3, 2017

Senator Tammy Duckworth knows how to #DRESSLIKEAWOMAN pic.twitter.com/dbRH42If4T — Charie D. La Marr (@PersiHellecat) February 3, 2017

#DressLikeAWoman……with 23 Grand Slams to your name…..👍☺️ pic.twitter.com/nc4TI84CkS — Are We There Yet? (@KBCanB) February 3, 2017

Me & my son; he’s dressed like a man & I am dressed like a woman. In case you couldn’t tell. #DressLikeAWoman pic.twitter.com/nVM2Emssj2 — Tara Wildes (@TaraWildes) February 3, 2017

Nice, I need to take a trip @3ChicsPolitico #DressLikeAWoman First all female African-American flight crew pic.twitter.com/8jVQjZn3Lq — Andre Girth (@SouthnComfrt247) February 3, 2017

Pretty sure we already won this one, even for office attire #DressLikeAWoman pic.twitter.com/hqWCOf8JZW — Lolly (@dlian3) February 3, 2017

That’s me on the left wearing my favorite outfit #DressLikeAWoman pic.twitter.com/M8UnQ2pBwE — Rebecca Alleyne, MD (@BeckyAlleyneMD) February 3, 2017

This seems appropriate for a spot in the new administration. #DressLikeAWoman pic.twitter.com/vTAzdZGpwR — Amanda K ⛈ (@reluctant_maker) February 3, 2017

