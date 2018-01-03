Top News

Donald Trump’s robots photoshopped into these real pictures will give you the creeps

A user on social media decided to use his editing skills and exchanged images of the real Donald Trump with the animatronic statue of Trump that was placed in the Hall of Presidents at the Magic Kingdom Park, World Disney World.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: January 3, 2018 9:03 pm
Donald Trump, Donald Trump jokes, Donald Trump memes, Donald Trump twitter, Donald Trump funny reactions, A Twitter user replaced US President Donald Trump with his animatronic statues and the results have gone viral. (Source: Gage Skidmore/Wikimedia Commons)
US President Donald Trumo has been the butt of all jokes many times in the past on social media. From trolling him for his water-drinking mannerisms during a speech to roasting him for retweeting anti-Obama Eclipse meme, Twitterati go all out to poke fun at the 71-year-old leader. However, Twitter user @bornmiserable, who goes by the name Born Miserable, has taken the trolling and meme game to altogether another level.

Recently, an animatronic statue of Trump was placed in the Hall of Presidents at the Magic Kingdom Park, World Disney World. The statue in itself, had triggered multiple reactions from people on social media but the social media user decided to use his editing skills to go a little further.

On his Twitter account, the user has posted several images of the animatronic statue, but with a twist. The user has photoshopped the statue into real life scenarios and the results are both hilarious and a little disturbing. Check out his creativity in the edited pictures here. The tweet has received over 13,226 retweets and 51,000 likes so far.

It is quite amusing to see how the user has managed to exchange places to the real president with the image of animatronic statue. What do you think of the pictures? Tell us in the comments section below.

