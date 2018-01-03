Donald Trump’s robots photoshopped into these real pictures will give you the creeps

A Twitter user replaced US President Donald Trump with his animatronic statues and the results have gone viral. (Source: Gage Skidmore/Wikimedia Commons) A Twitter user replaced US President Donald Trump with his animatronic statues and the results have gone viral. (Source: Gage Skidmore/Wikimedia Commons)

US President Donald Trumo has been the butt of all jokes many times in the past on social media. From trolling him for his water-drinking mannerisms during a speech to roasting him for retweeting anti-Obama Eclipse meme, Twitterati go all out to poke fun at the 71-year-old leader. However, Twitter user @bornmiserable, who goes by the name Born Miserable, has taken the trolling and meme game to altogether another level.

Recently, an animatronic statue of Trump was placed in the Hall of Presidents at the Magic Kingdom Park, World Disney World. The statue in itself, had triggered multiple reactions from people on social media but the social media user decided to use his editing skills to go a little further.

On his Twitter account, the user has posted several images of the animatronic statue, but with a twist. The user has photoshopped the statue into real life scenarios and the results are both hilarious and a little disturbing. Check out his creativity in the edited pictures here. The tweet has received over 13,226 retweets and 51,000 likes so far.

I replaced .@realDonaldTrump with his Disney animatronic figure and honestly, it’s an improvement pic.twitter.com/o0G12K22bH — Born Miserable (@bornmiserable) December 29, 2017

one more, just because I can: pic.twitter.com/7tj3gO3lu3 — Born Miserable (@bornmiserable) December 29, 2017

requested by a few, here’s the “orb” photo: pic.twitter.com/cc7wyRjTyM — Born Miserable (@bornmiserable) December 30, 2017

hey everyone, it’s .@realDonaldTrump doing what he was elected to do: stand around looking constipated at golf courses pic.twitter.com/cBu9xaaTE0 — Born Miserable (@bornmiserable) December 31, 2017

and hey, who can forget this moment in Trump’s illustrious road to the White House: pic.twitter.com/lNkfw8XIDJ — Born Miserable (@bornmiserable) December 31, 2017

and then there was the debates where he loomed over .@HillaryClinton (suggested by .@Browtweaten) pic.twitter.com/b8qQzPSTcd — Born Miserable (@bornmiserable) January 1, 2018

It is quite amusing to see how the user has managed to exchange places to the real president with the image of animatronic statue. What do you think of the pictures? Tell us in the comments section below.

